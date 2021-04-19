 Skip to content
 
(The Conversation)   The nature and severity of vaccine side effects show no correlation with how your immune system might handle an infection, but they could have an effect on your family if you're being annoying about it   (theconversation.com) divider line
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good to know. My neighborhood needs a 5G network, anyway.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I got secret super powers from the first Pfizer shot.  The second Pfizer shot made them go away again.  Luckily there will be a third Pfizer shot and the super powers will return.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well hooray, I'm in the 8.9% plus all the others.  Shot 2 jacked me up until about an hour ago, pretty much 48 hours to the minute after getting it.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Good to know. My neighborhood needs a 5G network, anyway.


This joke gets better with every telling.

Has anyone mentioned Bill Gates yet?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or do the numbers in the text not match the graphic?
 
palelizard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

akya: cyberspacedout: Good to know. My neighborhood needs a 5G network, anyway.

This joke gets better with every telling.

Has anyone mentioned Bill Gates yet?


You don't need to, since Mr. Gates knows what you're thinking now.
 
kindms
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
anecdotal info from my experience and talking with others

1st Shot no big deal maybe some shoulder ache and slight headache, tiredness
2nd shot. about 12 hours after injection chills (of varying degree) and slight headache maybe some shoulder pain tiredness

the 10-12 hour on set after the 2nd shot seemed to be the most common among my friends and family.
 
p51d007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you want the vaccine...get it.
If you don't want the vaccine....don't get it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You got my cheese whiz, boy?
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yup.  been saying this since January.  I know about....50 people that got Pfizer x 2.  1/3 zero symptons, 1/3 "i felt a little fuzzy, not sick but just kinda weird" and 1/3 "dude, it kicked my freakin' ass!"

with no pattern in terms of age or general health.  my 70yr old mom, in good health, kicked her but. my 70 yr old dad, fighting cancer, zero. young healthy person, zero symptoms, young healthy person 2, "dude I slept for 14 hours straight and woke up drenched in sweat", middle age man me, zero, guy older than me, "felt a little weird".  and so on.  no discernable pattern.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

p51d007: If you want the vaccine...get it.
If you don't want the vaccine....don't get it.


If you want the vaccine... get it.
If you don't want the vaccine ... get it, rather than serve as a petri dish fro breeding new mutant strains.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Well hooray, I'm in the 8.9% plus all the others.  Shot 2 jacked me up until about an hour ago, pretty much 48 hours to the minute after getting it.


That was my experience with the first dose, and I'm really not looking forward to the second round later this week.

Beats the alternative, though.
 
tasteme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I got secret super powers from the first Pfizer shot.  The second Pfizer shot made them go away again.  Luckily there will be a third Pfizer shot and the super powers will return.



I used to have super powers also. That is, until the psychiatrist took them away.
 
Owangotang
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I get my second Moderna shot Wednesday, then on Thursday I am going birding. Spring migration cares not if I feel icky.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Well hooray, I'm in the 8.9% plus all the others.  Shot 2 jacked me up until about an hour ago, pretty much 48 hours to the minute after getting it.


I'm looking forward to getting jacked up next week. We need a vaccinated population, not a complacent population.
 
