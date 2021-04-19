 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The maxim that any news headline asking a question must be answered with "no" reaches its apotheosis here
    Obvious, Fear, famed marijuana fields of the Emerald Triangle, Anxiety, rainy night, Panic, Man, Bigfoot, lawless land  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mess with Bigfoot's marijuana growing operation

/ sounds like a good life lesson
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big foot smokes the good stuff!
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt it but, yeti, there is probably a small chance that it happened.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, ... "Bigfoot".
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
find out on Th Trvl Chnl
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
six million dollar man bigfoot is best bigfoot.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw bigfoot at the county fair.
 
mr-b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rolladuck: Sure, ... "Bigfoot".


"Bigfoot? " looks at feet.. "My name is Darryl"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rolladuck: Sure, ... "Bigfoot".


BigFEET
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then the bigfoot looked at me!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sasquatch is a peaceful and docile creature. If a sasquatch killed 3 humans, they probably deserved it.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously no. Anybody who lives in that area will tell you it was the Chupacabra that killed those people. Bigfoot was in Reno that weekend.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Uncle Caveman is once again mistaken for bigfoot.

"When I was a kid my favorite relative was Uncle Caveman. After school we'd all go play in his cave, and every once in a while he would eat one of us. It wasn't until later that I found out that Uncle Caveman was a bear."
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been assured he followed all Bigfoot training and policies.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would Bigfoot care if you used weed? Sounds more like this guy's M.O.:
nerdist.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The legend is real.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr-b: rolladuck: Sure, ... "Bigfoot".

"Bigfoot? " looks at feet.. "My name is Darryl"


Put your pants back on. They were talking about your junk.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're damn right it was a Samsquanch!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sasquatch gave them every opportunity. It shouted "stop resisting!" at least twice before tearing off their arms. What else was it supposed to do?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if you can call it "murder" until you establish a motive.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Tsheimers: mr-b: rolladuck: Sure, ... "Bigfoot".

"Bigfoot? " looks at feet.. "My name is Darryl"

Put your pants back on. They were talking about your junk.


No, that's "Footbig".
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW

Eddie Murphy's Delirous Part 10 - Uncle Gus and Aunt Bunny
Youtube 8yOWjkAxrwE
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Why would Bigfoot care if you used weed? Sounds more like this guy's M.O.:
[nerdist.com image 850x478]


Did he ever work on the West Coast? I thought of him as a New York, New Jersey, Outer Space guy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Maybe Bigfoot murdered my client's grow partners?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they were Jehovah's Witnesses or something.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: EdgeRunner: Why would Bigfoot care if you used weed? Sounds more like this guy's M.O.:
[nerdist.com image 850x478]

Did he ever work on the West Coast? I thought of him as a New York, New Jersey, Outer Space guy.


He gets around when he wants to, but you've got a point. Maybe it was Smokey the Bear, going a little overboard in his prevention of forest fires.
 
OpenXor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkman2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A murder, Watson! The game is afoot!
 
Willis13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigHeadWeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starlost: six million dollar man bigfoot is best bigfoot.


Wrestlemania bigfoot or Lurch bigfoot? Be specific man!
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Does this look like the face of a killer to you?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This seems to be a natural one to watch after finishing The Serpent.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did the dead people forget the age old advice of, "let the Wookie win"?

Or maybe just stop calling him Bigfoot. His name is Chewy, or Darryl. Whichever.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ha ha! The joke's on you! It was Littlefoot!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Why would Bigfoot care if you used weed? Sounds more like this guy's M.O.:
[nerdist.com image 850x478]


More likely a wookie.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If they don't convict they're giving in to the wookie mob.
 
AzDownboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fun fact! Apotheosis means "becomes a God"
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigHeadWeb: starlost: six million dollar man bigfoot is best bigfoot.

Wrestlemania bigfoot or Lurch bigfoot? Be specific man!


Andre the Giant Bigfoot.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: EdgeRunner: Why would Bigfoot care if you used weed? Sounds more like this guy's M.O.:
[nerdist.com image 850x478]

More likely a wookie.


Dude, wookies are a product of the 1970s. Their only complaint with marijuana is that it isn't cocaine.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lipspinach: BigHeadWeb: starlost: six million dollar man bigfoot is best bigfoot.

Wrestlemania bigfoot or Lurch bigfoot? Be specific man!

Andre the Giant Bigfoot.


I think he was about average-sized Bigfoot
 
