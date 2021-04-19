 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   If you Leda outdoor life, these things will happen   (msn.com) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, Love, resident raises questions, Hatred, Hate speech, ARIA Charts, No Doubt, Dog's Hilarious Tactic, Vancouver  
•       •       •

709 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2021 at 9:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is bandwidth so plentiful and cheap but every single website assumes I can spend data on automatically playing commercials?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was by far the shortest 'article' I've ever read.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: That was by far the shortest 'article' I've ever read.


They didn't want to bury the Leda.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: That was by far the shortest 'article' I've ever read.


It's a video.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Is bandwidth so plentiful and cheap but every single website assumes I can spend data on automatically playing commercials?


This is what keeps the intartubes 'free' - your eyeballs are the product.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I always felt like a lot of old mythology tales were like the Aristocrats joke; a bunch of drunken philosophers trying to gross each other out and and make them spit take their wine. And some inattentive scribe just writing everything down and submitting it b/c they wanted to go home and sleep. And here we are 5000 years later wondering "what the hell was wrong w/ these sick farks?"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: waxbeans: Is bandwidth so plentiful and cheap but every single website assumes I can spend data on automatically playing commercials?

This is what keeps the intartubes 'free' - your eyeballs are the product.


I'm okay with that but do the ads have to be automatic play when their video and another thing why are the ads so obnoxious on the new pages of the old Gawker

I understand I have to pay the bills but you don't have to eat up my bandwidth the second I enter the website anytime something automatically plays I back right the fark out of that page and add it to my block list
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x411]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
[voice of Eric Clapton]:

Le-da
You been out farking geese
Leda
Or some such other beast.....
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That is such a sweet story. I am so happy that she handled it so well. I wish him and all his friends a long and happy life.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NobleHam: SloppyFrenchKisser: That was by far the shortest 'article' I've ever read.

It's a video.


Moving pictures? On the internet?

What kind of witchcraft is this?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Video is fowl.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.