(CBC)   PEI has had enough of Ontario's shiat, reminds them Covid is real   (cbc.ca)
42
    More: Amusing, Vancouver, Summerside police, news release, Provinces and territories of Canada, Prince Edward Island, Walmart parking lot, Monopoly, Canada  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2021 at 6:35 PM



42 Comments     (+0 »)
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry PEI, our plague rats are morons and if they happened to be pushed out to sea in a dingy for their two weeks of isolation that's fair and I doubt anyone would miss them.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Honestly, any boats crossing the Great Lakes from the US to Canada should be sunk on site.  You'd be doing both countries a big favor.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shopping in a Walmart? That's criminal any way you look at it.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You could say it's..
<puts on sunglasses>
The Pei Wei

//<quietly starts re-evaluating his life choices>
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Honestly, any boats crossing the Great Lakes from the US to Canada should be sunk on site.  You'd be doing both countries a big favor.


The Lake Carriers Association would have something to say about that, since most of their Lake Superior traffic takes the northern route across the lake and they do, in fact, enter Canada for a while. Now, if those vessels do, in fact, dock on the Canadian side, well...
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why doesn't Canada just vaccinate people? Why the lockdown?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Why doesn't Canada just vaccinate people? Why the lockdown?


Because they don't want Canada to become North Michigan.
 
ironpig
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Why doesn't Canada just vaccinate people? Why the lockdown?


Dink
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?


How can I tell that you didn't RTFA?
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Why doesn't Canada just vaccinate people? Why the lockdown?


Send us some and we will! We bought it but the delivery schedule has been delayed. BADLY.
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Why doesn't Canada just vaccinate people? Why the lockdown?


Because our leadership seriously dropped the farking ball on vaccines every which way.

Disappointed.jpg
 
meanmutton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?


Plague rats get caught being plague rats. Fark's resident plague rat is pissed that the plague rats got caught.

Checks out.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?


Since it's PEI, whoever probably called the cops knew who was who and what was what. They just climbed up the lighthouse and took a look around, "Hey that car on the other side of the province is new..."
 
Mokmo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Why doesn't Canada just vaccinate people? Why the lockdown?


We don't have local covid vaccine production, our closest neighbor that does is still keeping everything for itself. Everything imported from Europe (and a batch from India). So instead of having 25% fully vaccinated like the USA, we have 24% that got their first dose only. 
Ontario's leadership is getting a lot of flak as they get hit hard by this wave while they haven't used as many of the doses it received as the neighboring provinces have. 

Bright side to this: The old folks in care homes won't die as much since they've all had their first dose.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wish we did the same from anyone coming from FL or TX or ND/SD or any other plague state that doesn't take this shiat seriously, arriving to any more sane (or less moronic) state.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: AllCatsAreBeautiful: Why doesn't Canada just vaccinate people? Why the lockdown?

Because they don't want Canada to become North Michigan.


Fun fact! Detroit is the only major American city due north of Canada.

Not so fun fact - Our state Supreme Court gutted our emergency laws so we can't deal with the new Coronavirus surge and state Republicans are running a campaign of "We need to kill off more people so we can get elected".
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?


You're allowed to read the article before posting.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mokmo: AllCatsAreBeautiful: Why doesn't Canada just vaccinate people? Why the lockdown?

We don't have local covid vaccine production, our closest neighbor that does is still keeping everything for itself. Everything imported from Europe (and a batch from India). So instead of having 25% fully vaccinated like the USA, we have 24% that got their first dose only. 
Ontario's leadership is getting a lot of flak as they get hit hard by this wave while they haven't used as many of the doses it received as the neighboring provinces have. 

Bright side to this: The old folks in care homes won't die as much since they've all had their first dose.


Hey, now, we gave you the AZ vaccines we don't want. So we aren't keeping ALL of them for ourselves.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Jeebus Saves: Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?

How can I tell that you didn't RTFA?


I read the article.  She called the cops, cops investigated, and it turns out they did just get there.  But Karen called the cops without even considering that they were leaving.  I guess in Canada it's cool to call the cops over every little thing you think is suspicious.  Great white north and all.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mokmo: AllCatsAreBeautiful: Why doesn't Canada just vaccinate people? Why the lockdown?

We don't have local covid vaccine production, our closest neighbor that does is still keeping everything for itself. Everything imported from Europe (and a batch from India). So instead of having 25% fully vaccinated like the USA, we have 24% that got their first dose only. 
Ontario's leadership is getting a lot of flak as they get hit hard by this wave while they haven't used as many of the doses it received as the neighboring provinces have. 

Bright side to this: The old folks in care homes won't die as much since they've all had their first dose.


I imagine Biden will be sending some J&J vaccines to Canada come next Friday.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: cnocnanrionnag: Jeebus Saves: Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?

How can I tell that you didn't RTFA?

*I read the article*. She called the cops, cops investigated, and it turns out they did just get there.  But Karen called the cops without even considering that they were leaving.  I guess in Canada it's cool to call the cops over every little thing you think is suspicious.  Great white north and all.


🎵No, you didn't....🎵
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Jeebus Saves: Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?

You're allowed to read the article before posting.

The caller was concerned the vehicle might have just arrived in the province.


You're so right.  Karen knew she was calling the cops on someone that just got there.  Karen was koncerned someone didn't kuarantine.
 
barc0001
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: cnocnanrionnag: Jeebus Saves: Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?

How can I tell that you didn't RTFA?

I read the article.  She called the cops, cops investigated, and it turns out they did just get there.  But Karen called the cops without even considering that they were leaving.  I guess in Canada it's cool to call the cops over every little thing you think is suspicious.  Great white north and all.


So your problem is someone reported a possible crime in progress, an investigation was done by the responders and they discovered a crime was in progress and took appropriate action.  And this upsets you?  Just how disappointed are your parents with how you turned out?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's PEI?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At least Prince Edward Island isn't as strict as the Isle of Man.  I hear they cut off a leg if you're caught messing with COVID rules then attach three together.  Plus, the language is worse than Welsh.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Bertuccio: Jeebus Saves: Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?

You're allowed to read the article before posting.

The caller was concerned the vehicle might have just arrived in the province.

You're so right.  Karen knew she was calling the cops on someone that just got there.  Karen was koncerned someone didn't kuarantine.


"Karen knew she was calling the cops on someone that just got there."

Yep.

You'd know if you had 🎵read the farking article!!!🎵
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, Canada! Come on. You used to be cool.
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Why doesn't Canada just vaccinate people? Why the lockdown?


Thanks, Tips
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

barc0001: Jeebus Saves: cnocnanrionnag: Jeebus Saves: Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?

How can I tell that you didn't RTFA?

I read the article.  She called the cops, cops investigated, and it turns out they did just get there.  But Karen called the cops without even considering that they were leaving.  I guess in Canada it's cool to call the cops over every little thing you think is suspicious.  Great white north and all.

So your problem is someone reported a possible crime in progress, an investigation was done by the responders and they discovered a crime was in progress and took appropriate action.  And this upsets you?  Just how disappointed are your parents with how you turned out?


My parents are very proud that I don't call the police when I see luggage on a car.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Honestly, any boats crossing the Great Lakes from the US to Canada should be sunk on site.  You'd be doing both countries a big favor.


Getting from the Great Lakes to PEI, while pretty straightforward, is also gonna be time consuming, if the ice is even out yet.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Bertuccio: Jeebus Saves: Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?

You're allowed to read the article before posting.

The caller was concerned the vehicle might have just arrived in the province.

You're so right.  Karen knew she was calling the cops on someone that just got there.  Karen was koncerned someone didn't kuarantine.


Jeebus Saves: Bertuccio: Jeebus Saves: Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?

You're allowed to read the article before posting.

The caller was concerned the vehicle might have just arrived in the province.

You're so right.  Karen knew she was calling the cops on someone that just got there.  Karen was koncerned someone didn't kuarantine.


because if there is anything I do before leaving an area in a vehicle loaded with luggage...is buy more stuff from walmart on the way out of town.  I mean, it isn't like there is a walmart anywhere near their own home town.
 
bababa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: What's PEI?


Prince Edward Island, one of Canada's provinces.
 
wantingout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Purveyors of Erroneous Information?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: AllCatsAreBeautiful: Why doesn't Canada just vaccinate people? Why the lockdown?

Send us some and we will! We bought it but the delivery schedule has been delayed. BADLY.


Canada is not leading the world in vaccination rates, but we're also far from being the worst. Out of the G7:
Fark user imageView Full Size


These vaccines are coming from private manufacturers, and we're competing with other customers who have deeper pockets and/or more geopolitical influence. As far as I'm concerned, the Federal government has done a good job of arranging supply contracts and adapting to unexpected interruptions (e.g. ordering more of the Pfizer vaccine as Moderna struggles to meet their commitments). Things were rough in February but the provinces now have millions of doses in their freezers with more on the way.
 
Glenford
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I LIVE in Ontario and I'm sick of our shiat.
 
mr-b
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: What's PEI?


And so tiny I think they have like 150,000 people on the whole island.

It's actually quite conceivable that Karen even knew who they were.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Jeebus Saves: Bertuccio: Jeebus Saves: Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?

You're allowed to read the article before posting.

The caller was concerned the vehicle might have just arrived in the province.

You're so right.  Karen knew she was calling the cops on someone that just got there.  Karen was koncerned someone didn't kuarantine.

Jeebus Saves: Bertuccio: Jeebus Saves: Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?

You're allowed to read the article before posting.

The caller was concerned the vehicle might have just arrived in the province.

You're so right.  Karen knew she was calling the cops on someone that just got there.  Karen was koncerned someone didn't kuarantine.

because if there is anything I do before leaving an area in a vehicle loaded with luggage...is buy more stuff from walmart on the way out of town.  I mean, it isn't like there is a walmart anywhere near their own home town.


Hey, look at the guy that doesn't travel!  Luggage is not an indicator of a crime.  One of the last things I do when I leave is stop and grab a bunch of local shiat I cant get at home.  And never mind grabbing a pack of diapers or whatever someone might need before they hit the road.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ok, that's bullshait.  Luggage in the car and some Karen calls the cops?  Good job, Sherlock.  Thought ever cross your mind that they're leaving?


Those people were likely either just arriving or just leaving. That's a 50-50% shot. "Karen" was right to call the cops and the cops were right to investigate.

There's a reason why Canada's Maritime provinces, plus Newfoundland and Labrador, have kept the virus under control. That's because they don't fark around with it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Farking Ontarians, no one likes you.
 
