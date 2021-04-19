 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Firefighter bitten by large African cat while dousing flames in Oregon. "The cat was a little freaked out." So was the firefighter   (oregonlive.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year's African migration got a bit out of control.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cat has a "what did I do?" look on its face.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This year's African migration got a bit out of control.


I thought they were non-migratory?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Of course being an African American cat, it was jailed.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

King Something: Marcus Aurelius: This year's African migration got a bit out of control.

I thought they were non-migratory?


*Python high-five*
 
H31N0US
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Babu!!!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

King Something: Marcus Aurelius: This year's African migration got a bit out of control.

I thought they were non-migratory?


You're thinking of coconuts.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh see, I thought this story was about cougars biting their dates.

Boy, was I wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: *Python high-five*


I'm thinking for every Fark thread, it can be correlated to a Python sketch.


Funny, "pythonesque" is a bit cliched now.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hate Monty Python.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
oregonlive.comView Full Size


Did it try to eat his face?
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This year's African migration got a bit out of control.


Yeah, they've already migrated to Washington!
(RTFA)
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I hate Monty Python.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

puffy999: That cat has a "what did I do?" look on its face.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I hate Monty Python.


Let me tell you something, my lad. When you're walking home tonight and some homicidal maniac comes after you with a bunch of loganberries, don't come crying to me.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

What a large African cat may look like.
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My mom had one of those.  It was just a cat.

Certainly not on the slutty end of the affectionate-aloof spectrum, but still just a cat.

It was probably freaked out less by the fire than it was by all the large hoomans with funny clothes and big hats arriving on a big screaming truck, barging into the house, and making lots of noise.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
<<<
The cat bit a responding firefighter who was not seriously injured and was later captured by animal control officers
>>>

Shouldn't they have taken the firefighter to see a doctor first before locking him up in a cage?
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x293]
What a large African cat may look like.


He's a bad mother...
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Katerchen: <<<
The cat bit a responding firefighter who was not seriously injured and was later captured by animal control officers
>>>

Shouldn't they have taken the firefighter to see a doctor first before locking him up in a cage?


He knows what he did.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

guestguy: ZMugg: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x293]
What a large African cat may look like.

He's a bad mother...


Shut your meowth!
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Katerchen: <<<
The cat bit a responding firefighter who was not seriously injured and was later captured by animal control officers
>>>

Shouldn't they have taken the firefighter to see a doctor first before locking him up in a cage?


Clearly you're not acquainted with the rules of wereanimals.
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jtown: Katerchen: <<<
The cat bit a responding firefighter who was not seriously injured and was later captured by animal control officers
>>>

Shouldn't they have taken the firefighter to see a doctor first before locking him up in a cage?

Clearly you're not acquainted with the rules of wereanimals.


The moon is only approaching first quarter.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mind you, cat bites can be pretty nasti.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA:

Officials estimated the cat weighed 60 to 70 pounds, though the cats typically only weigh up to 40 pounds in the wild.

Sounds like he was used to being overfed.
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

puffy999: guestguy: ZMugg: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x293]
What a large African cat may look like.

He's a bad mother...

Shut your meowth!


Ha!  :D
 
eagles95
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Babu!!!


YOU FOX EARRED ASSHOLE!!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Eh, is it even legal to own a Serval? Goddamn Carole Baskin is back at it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Babu!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: FTA:

Officials estimated the cat weighed 60 to 70 pounds, though the cats typically only weigh up to 40 pounds in the wild.

Sounds like he was used to being overfed.


Even a serval turns into a heckin chonker when he's made into a house pet!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

berylman: Eh, is it even legal to own a Serval? Goddamn Carole Baskin is back at it
[Fark user image image 268x188]


I'm a caracal guy myself.

Just look at those adorable ears!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought that this was going to say "firefighter bitten by a large African spider" so when it said "cat" I said, "Whew, it was just a cat."
 
