(NJ.com)   If you don't want the cops interrupting your yard sale leave that hand grenade in the attic
17
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Police determined the device was unexploded.  That's some fine police work.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Grenade is Artillery now?
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are we going for the hand grenade trifecta??? There was the guy in the grocery store, now this? One more cmon Fark!
 
Snort
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
These savings are da bomb!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Image mostly unrelated to the this story about a grenade.
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Everything will be fine as long as they don't count to fiv...er, three.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Would like his property returned.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let those among us who don't have a hand grenade in the attic cast the first, uh....

/Some context would be nice, if it was a drilled out practice grenade or some ww2 vintage stuff
 
alex10294
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There are lots of these around. They were emptied out and sold/saved as souvenirs.  I had one as a child.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

alex10294: There are lots of these around. They were emptied out and sold/saved as souvenirs.  I had one as a child.


Or maybe your parents just didn't like you.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
20 years ago I made an office stress control display on my desk.  Step one was a foam stress ball, step two was a miniature bottle of tequila, and step three was a dummy hand grenade.  People thought it was mildly funny at the time.  Today I would probably get fired.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

alex10294: There are lots of these around. They were emptied out and sold/saved as souvenirs.  I had one as a child.


This.  My childhood best bud had a pineapple grenade that was great for playing war with.  He also had all the cool toy guns.  My dad didn't even allow squirt guns.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
responding officers determined the device was unexploded

How could they tell?
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: responding officers determined the device was unexploded

How could they tell?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I was a kid (80's) I bought a deactivated one from an Army surplus store. After emptying the explosives and the fuse assembly they would drill a hole in the bottom of the steel casing to prevent some yahoo from refilling it with black powder or something. Me being a real smart kid got my finger stuck in the hole. It took my mom an hour to get it off.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: When I was a kid (80's) I bought a deactivated one from an Army surplus store. After emptying the explosives and the fuse assembly they would drill a hole in the bottom of the steel casing to prevent some yahoo from refilling it with black powder or something. Me being a real smart kid got my finger stuck in the hole. It took my mom an hour to get it off.


"Finger"
Sure.....
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well if the cops don't like it, they can get in line and take a number.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
