 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   UK government to unveil plans to make unregistered spies illegal   (theguardian.com) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm, Intelligence, Central Intelligence Agency, Espionage, Intelligence agency, Russia, Secret Intelligence Service, extent of Russian aggressive intelligence activities, Vladimir Putin  
•       •       •

629 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Apr 2021 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any registered spies anywhere?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The flimsiest excuse to mention one of the greatest shows in television history one more time.
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Are there any registered spies anywhere?


probably just the freelancers.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian spies use chemical weapons on your citizen : UK only deport them. Should have executed them like they farking deserve. Farking GRU trash. They are like russian isis death squads. No quarters.

Russian spies should all be hanged by the neck when caught.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Russian spies use chemical weapons on your citizen : UK only deport them. Should have executed them like they farking deserve. Farking GRU trash. They are like russian isis death squads. No quarters.

Russian spies should all be hanged by the neck when caught.


When they do stuff like that? Yeah.

Normally unless they're doing damage you avoid going after every spy you know an adversary has, because then you're telling them what spies you don't know about.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't that defeat the purpose of being a spy?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: The flimsiest excuse to mention one of the greatest shows in television history one more time.
[static01.nyt.com image 850x566]


Is that Agent 99? She's not as cute in the reboot.
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Are there any registered spies anywhere?


Yes, lots. That's why we have the "registered foreign agent" laws that Flynn broke. Plus there's all the Assistant Deputy Cultural Attachés at the embassy.  It's probably just to have a hold on them while they're being further investigated.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Are there any registered spies anywhere?


Embassies. OK, they'll be officially classified as analysts, case officers & attachés but it's pretty much de rigeur and long standing tradition not to outright say "These people we are sending to your country are spying on you". That's pretty much how embassies have worked for centuries.

Now who they are meeting or talking to... that's very much of of interest to the host government. Anyone passing information, knowingly or otherwise, to those holding a diplomatic post are subjects of interest & liable to a chat without tea & biscuits.
 
GlenninSac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Why didn't I think of that?"

(Note surprised face).
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Yes, lots.


Shakes fist, pats pockets, scratches nose, then takes the third left street...
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"In Soviet Russia, toaster take picture of YOU!"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: casual disregard: Are there any registered spies anywhere?

Embassies. OK, they'll be officially classified as analysts, case officers & attachés but it's pretty much de rigeur and long standing tradition not to outright say "These people we are sending to your country are spying on you". That's pretty much how embassies have worked for centuries.

Now who they are meeting or talking to... that's very much of of interest to the host government. Anyone passing information, knowingly or otherwise, to those holding a diplomatic post are subjects of interest & liable to a chat without tea & biscuits.


Going back to the show:
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size

static.fusionmovies.toView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Russian spies use chemical weapons on your citizen : UK only deport them. Should have executed them like they farking deserve. Farking GRU trash. They are like russian isis death squads. No quarters.

Russian spies should all be hanged by the neck when caught.


You're conflating spies with assassins. They can be the same thing but they're usually not.

Spies are more like newspaper reporters with a non-public audience.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aardvark Inc.:

I lived overseas for about ten years, in the expat community it was extremely rare to meet embassy workers.

And everyone else was just doing their job, and most of the time you could pitch up in their workplace and get a guest pass for no reason other than you're stopping byntonsay hi.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Are there any registered spies anywhere?


Well pretty much 3/4 of Embassy staffs

people working for ngo's / think tank in countries that designate their outfit as foreign agents.

Most Journalists

that coverers pretty much the vast majority of spies, the less then 1% of spies who have a actual title that says spy are probably not spying on anything but work in their own country at a desk job.
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was led to believe that spies were like librarians.  They just collected more esoteric information.  They weren't even analysts.  Analysts ended up on submarines pinging Lithuanians from Vilnius.
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bugdozer: [Fark user image 850x559]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Russian spies use chemical weapons on your citizen : UK only deport them. Should have executed them like they farking deserve. Farking GRU trash. They are like russian isis death squads. No quarters.

Russian spies should all be hanged by the neck when caught.


Any spy agency worth its bugs would assume any returned agent is a double agent, and has turned over info to their captors. So they're as good as dead.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Aardvark Inc.: casual disregard: Are there any registered spies anywhere?

Embassies. OK, they'll be officially classified as analysts, case officers & attachés but it's pretty much de rigeur and long standing tradition not to outright say "These people we are sending to your country are spying on you". That's pretty much how embassies have worked for centuries.

Now who they are meeting or talking to... that's very much of of interest to the host government. Anyone passing information, knowingly or otherwise, to those holding a diplomatic post are subjects of interest & liable to a chat without tea & biscuits.

Going back to the show:
[pyxis.nymag.com image 330x412]
[static.fusionmovies.to image 400x400]


Good show, and two of my favorite characters.

/poor nina
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Trocadero: Aardvark Inc.: casual disregard: Are there any registered spies anywhere?

Embassies. OK, they'll be officially classified as analysts, case officers & attachés but it's pretty much de rigeur and long standing tradition not to outright say "These people we are sending to your country are spying on you". That's pretty much how embassies have worked for centuries.

Now who they are meeting or talking to... that's very much of of interest to the host government. Anyone passing information, knowingly or otherwise, to those holding a diplomatic post are subjects of interest & liable to a chat without tea & biscuits.

Going back to the show:
[pyxis.nymag.com image 330x412]
[static.fusionmovies.to image 400x400]

Good show, and two of my favorite characters.

/poor nina


I couldn't bring myself to post a pic of Nina. That one still hurts, even though you could see it coming. That's how well made that show was; you're still shocked by the most obvious outcome.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: bugdozer: [Fark user image 850x559]

[Fark user image 850x286]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Any spy agency worth its bugs would assume any returned agent is a double agent, and has turned over info to their captors. So they're as good as dead.


The two men accused of the Salisbury poisonings were never caught by the security services... they left the UK and were back in Russia shortly after carrying out the attack. It was only afterwards that the police & security services pieced together the timeline, actions & identified the suspects.

So... the guys who did it - and lets be honest, we all know they did it - are 'burned', but this was always a possibility so now they are feted back in their homeland.
 
genner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
About time.
They should have to pay they're spy tax like the rest of us.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.