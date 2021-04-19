 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Literary Hub)   Tracing the history and effects of Florida Man, from its genesis on some internet news aggregator site in the mid-2000s   (lithub.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Florida, Florida Man story, University of Florida, A Story, Gainesville, Florida, Florida Man, Seminole State College of Florida, Public records  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2021 at 3:50 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
coalregioncanary.comView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, FARK has existed since 1999. I wasn't paying much attention back then, but would assume the first instance of Florida Man appeared long before the mid-2000s.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Wait, FARK has existed since 1999. I wasn't paying much attention back then, but would assume the first instance of Florida Man appeared long before the mid-2000s.


Sounds like it's time for a deep dive into the origins of the Florida tag to me.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Wait, FARK has existed since 1999. I wasn't paying much attention back then, but would assume the first instance of Florida Man appeared long before the mid-2000s.


I want to think the original Florida man was a Seminole indian who performed unnatural acts with a manatee in full view of the tribe after smoking proto-bathsalts way before Europeans arrived
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.