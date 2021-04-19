 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1993, Attorney General Janet Reno found her new dance moves in Waco were less than successful
90
    More: Vintage, Waco Siege, David Koresh, Branch Davidians, Branch Davidian compound, Branch Davidian, agents of the U.S. Treasury Department, tear-gas assault, Federal Bureau of Investigation  
•       •       •

90 Comments
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q:  What were David Koresh's last words?
A:  NOO!!!  A BUD LIGHT!!!!!
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looked like a no-win situation to me.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does Waco stand for?

What a cook out!
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this reminds me of is the horde of conservatives that usually scream back the blue that will turn on a dime and talk about needing guns to defend themselves from the evil government forces.  You see, I have been to the derposphere! And I have seen thin blue line flag avatars posts talking about how they would gleefully fire on ATF or FBI if they felt the need.  The hypocrisy is astounding.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tear gas grenades cause fires. Fires turn tear gas into toxic gas.  The government knew this. 22 children died.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: All this reminds me of is the horde of conservatives that usually scream back the blue that will turn on a dime and talk about needing guns to defend themselves from the evil government forces.  You see, I have been to the derposphere! And I have seen thin blue line flag avatars posts talking about how they would gleefully fire on ATF or FBI if they felt the need.  The hypocrisy is astounding.


They literally beat police officers to death
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worked with a weird fundy at that time while I was in the USAF. He actually whined about "What if Koresh really was the Second Coming?"

My response "Well, we'll spend the next two thousand years repelling vampires with a leg of KFC Extra Crispy."

Commander made it a rule to not talk religion at all at the office any more.

/Reno and her team leaders should have all gone to prison for that assault though. Gave as much of a damn about the children there as Chauvin gave about George Floyd's breathing
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To protect you from your cult, we're going to burn you all to death!

ATF, FBI, Janet Reno, and GHWB can all rot in hell.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over a dozen dogs died in the fire, the first shots where when the ATF tried to "neutralize" the caged dogs.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Several wives.
Strict religious doctrine.
A compound out in the desert.

Osama bin Laden or David Koresh?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: What does Waco stand for?

What a cook out!


Also:  We Ain't Comin' Out!
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


I really wish she had beaten Mitch McConnell last year...
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember saying to myself, "Wow. They brought in a tank. Is that appropriate?"
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didja hear that Jeffery Dahmer escaped from prison?
He was last seen driving towards Waco with a big bottle of barbecue sauce.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: chuggernaught: All this reminds me of is the horde of conservatives that usually scream back the blue that will turn on a dime and talk about needing guns to defend themselves from the evil government forces.  You see, I have been to the derposphere! And I have seen thin blue line flag avatars posts talking about how they would gleefully fire on ATF or FBI if they felt the need.  The hypocrisy is astounding.

They literally beat police officers to death


"Back the blue" is a specific slogan that only exists to counter black lives matter and is only used by people who are opposed to the idea of black lives mattering. Consequently, they only back the blue as long as blue is committing violence against black people.

If blue ever even mildly inconveniences their life, that support goes white out the window and it's all "No step on snek!"
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: To protect you from your cult, we're going to burn you all to death!

ATF, FBI, Janet Reno, and GHWB can all rot in hell.


GHWB was out of office and ordering nothing more spectacular than a beer by April 1993.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A failed musician armed to the teeth and farking everything in sight..? Dave Koresh sounds like all my friends in Austin."

- Bill Hicks
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full of religions gun-humpers. Fark, of course, is all for burning them down.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
. . . and people still fantasize about owning enough guns to hold off the Federal Government.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cannot believe that neither Bill Clinton or Janet Reno understand that bombs and tear gas are only to be used on black people
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more kids got molested.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Several wives.
Strict religious doctrine.
A compound out in the desert.

Osama bin Laden or David Koresh?


Except he never committed violence and none of the social workers sent to the compound found any evidence of child abuse.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Several wives.
Strict religious doctrine.
A compound out in the desert.

Osama bin Laden or David Koresh?


Koresh.  Bin Laden was in the mountains.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: To protect you from your cult, we're going to burn you all to death!

ATF, FBI, Janet Reno, and GHWB can all rot in hell.

GHWB was out of office and ordering nothing more spectacular than a beer by April 1993.


Threw that one in there on purpose to see who was paying attention, and who would automatically agree because (R) ;)
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: All this reminds me of is the horde of conservatives that usually scream back the blue that will turn on a dime and talk about needing guns to defend themselves from the evil government forces.  You see, I have been to the derposphere! And I have seen thin blue line flag avatars posts talking about how they would gleefully fire on ATF or FBI if they felt the need.  The hypocrisy is astounding.


Cognitive dissonance is the price of admission for that ride.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: To protect you from your cult, we're going to burn you all to death!

ATF, FBI, Janet Reno, and GHWB can all rot in hell.

GHWB was out of office and ordering nothing more spectacular than a beer by April 1993.


Yeah, but fark him anyway, if only for his progeny.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And why the date was important to the OKC bomber.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 Pick him up when would go jog
20 End
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never realized Fark had Koresh stans (I believe I am using the children's vernacular correctly)
 
peachpicker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I passed Janet Reno in a store in Cambridge once. We exchanged smiles.

Also ran into Michael and Kitty Dukakis at a T station one afternoon, and spoke to him briefly. He was very gracious.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: 10 Pick him up when would go jog
20 End


They literally trailed him with the warrant in town before he went back to the compound. They wanted a big spectacular confrontation.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: I never realized Fark had Koresh stans (I believe I am using the children's vernacular correctly)


I didn't realize the government committing intentional mass murder of children they're allegedly rescuing had stans on Fark.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: To protect you from your cult, we're going to burn you all to death!

ATF, FBI, Janet Reno, and GHWB can all rot in hell.


One of those things doesn't belong

GHWB came after. In fact you can make a good case the Elian Gonzales fiasco helped him get elected.

/It was like a butterfly effect of suckage
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

peachpicker: I passed Janet Reno in a store in Cambridge once. We exchanged smiles.

Also ran into Michael and Kitty Dukakis at a T station one afternoon, and spoke to him briefly. He was very gracious.


static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size


He did stand out in a crowd.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I once went to Jumbo's Clown Room in LA, and I saw a guy who looked just like David Koresh.

/got nuthin'
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: To protect you from your cult, we're going to burn you all to death!

ATF, FBI, Janet Reno, and GHWB can all rot in hell.

One of those things doesn't belong

GHWB came after. In fact you can make a good case the Elian Gonzales fiasco helped him get elected.

/It was like a butterfly effect of suckage


You have your GBs flip-flopped, and see post like 3 or 4 posts up.
 
cleek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: hammettman: Several wives.
Strict religious doctrine.
A compound out in the desert.

Osama bin Laden or David Koresh?

Except he never committed violence and none of the social workers sent to the compound found any evidence of child abuse.


https://wacotrib.com/news/branch_davi​d​ians/girl-tells-harrowing-stories-of-c​ult-life/article_93cd4e00-aa8a-5484-8f​3a-a195c15ab935.html

that's not what children who survived say.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: I never realized Fark had Koresh stans (I believe I am using the children's vernacular correctly)


Waco and Ruby Ridge are seminal events for the anti-government conservatives who came of age in the '90s.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cleek: dothemath: hammettman: Several wives.
Strict religious doctrine.
A compound out in the desert.

Osama bin Laden or David Koresh?

Except he never committed violence and none of the social workers sent to the compound found any evidence of child abuse.

https://wacotrib.com/news/branch_david​ians/girl-tells-harrowing-stories-of-c​ult-life/article_93cd4e00-aa8a-5484-8f​3a-a195c15ab935.html

that's not what children who survived say.


Ok, theres still no reason why the ATF or local sheriff couldnt have arrested him in town.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nothing of value was lost.

Except, perhaps, the building.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Waco is a textbook example of why containment is a better strategy than violent expulsion.  It's not the most satisfying to be sure, but it generally results in less loss of life.  The ATF and FBI should have continued to slowly starve Koresh of resources and support.  Instead, somebody got inpatient and concerned about "optics" and convinced Reno that imminent action was needed.

Spoiler alert.  It wasn't.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Will Ferrel's Janet Reno dance party remains one of my favorite SNL bits of all time...it's just so ridiculous
Janet Reno's Dance Party with Rudy Giuliani - SNL
Youtube bPVF3AAom14
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: NuclearPenguins: I never realized Fark had Koresh stans (I believe I am using the children's vernacular correctly)

Waco and Ruby Ridge are seminal events for the anti-government conservatives who came of age in the '90s.


While this is true, you don't have to be an anti-government conservative to acknowledge that the Waco raid was hugely disproportionate and probably avoidable.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: Full of religions gun-humpers. Fark, of course, is all for burning them down.


I'll call Janet Reno the Instrument of Darwin.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is your denomination BATF approved?

/// Doing the same thing to a few {dozen | hundred | thousand} evangelical megachurches would be a Good Thing.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: NuclearPenguins: I never realized Fark had Koresh stans (I believe I am using the children's vernacular correctly)

I didn't realize the government committing intentional mass murder of children they're allegedly rescuing had stans on Fark.


If the government had waited them out you'd be lamenting their cruelty in starving the poor children. Koresh used them as meat shields. That's what cult leaders do.

Does your sympathy for the children extend to the ones McVeigh deliberately killed, since he admitted he knew there was a daycare in the Murray building and blew it up anyway?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Adolf Oliver Nipples: NuclearPenguins: I never realized Fark had Koresh stans (I believe I am using the children's vernacular correctly)

Waco and Ruby Ridge are seminal events for the anti-government conservatives who came of age in the '90s.

While this is true, you don't have to be an anti-government conservative to acknowledge that the Waco raid was hugely disproportionate and probably avoidable.


Hindsight.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Adolf Oliver Nipples: NuclearPenguins: I never realized Fark had Koresh stans (I believe I am using the children's vernacular correctly)

Waco and Ruby Ridge are seminal events for the anti-government conservatives who came of age in the '90s.

While this is true, you don't have to be an anti-government conservative to acknowledge that the Waco raid was hugely disproportionate and probably avoidable.


And Ruby Ridge wasn't exactly an exercise in extreme restraint by the government, either. Esp. considering the FBI's sniper basically shot whatsisface's wife while unarmed and holding a baby.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: hammettman: Several wives.
Strict religious doctrine.
A compound out in the desert.

Osama bin Laden or David Koresh?

Koresh.  Bin Laden was in the mountains.


Well, at that time bin Laden was in Somalia, which is pretty deserty.
 
NEDM
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: NuclearPenguins: I never realized Fark had Koresh stans (I believe I am using the children's vernacular correctly)

Waco and Ruby Ridge are seminal events for the anti-government conservatives who came of age in the '90s.


And they should be for everyone.  If you put yourself on the ATF's side for Waco and Ruby Ridge just because cons are mad about it and "IF THAAAAAAAAY HATE IT, AHHHHHHHHHHHHH LOVE IT!", you're got some serious issues.

You simply can not claim to be for police reform and at the same time cheer on Waco.  It was one of the more disgusting displays of police brutality the ATF ever committed.  For fark's sake, they literally posed for photos in front of charred human remains!  You're just as much of a hypocrite as the Back The Blue idiots if you do.

/if anything, it'd make someone more hypocritical, because it means you're a-okay with police brutality and murder as long as they're targetting the "Right People"
 
