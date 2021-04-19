 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1809, Thomas Jefferson demonstrated the values of the new Republic by engaging in commerce with the newly elected President James Madison   (history.com) divider line
weaklingrecords
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
that'sbait.jpg
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ironic that the guy's name was Freeman.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, Jefferson was pretty much a hypocritical asshole.

Doesn't make his ideas any less compelling, but he was shiat at living them.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Freeman was an African American craftsman who had sold himself to Jefferson as an indentured servant with an agreement to serve a total of 132 months

Maybe the money offered was a good amount.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, but Jefferson got two third-round picks and a fifth-round pick in the next draft.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I know idiots are all up in arms over the "cancel culture" lunacy they created, but we should still absolutely address that one of our most respected founding fathers was a known enslaver and rapist. There's really no amount of "b-b-but he also did this, so he's still a good person" I want to hear because there's no excuse for that amount of criminal and immoral behavior.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

g.fro: Yeah, Jefferson was pretty much a hypocritical asshole.

Doesn't make his ideas any less compelling, but he was shiat at living them.


I mean it kinda does when you consider all those ideas and writings about freedom and individual rights never actually meant something like slavery should be ended.  If his words represented his actions then they shouldn't be held in such high regard.

Besides, Americans have plenty of better people to look to for moral guidance and philosophy from our own history. We don't need Jefferson to teach us about what democracy or freedom means in America for the future, we only need him to understand the past
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

g.fro: Yeah, Jefferson was pretty much a hypocritical asshole.

Doesn't make his ideas any less compelling, but he was shiat at living them.


He began the grand American tradition of freedom for me, not for thee.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Yeah, but Jefferson got two third-round picks and a fifth-round pick in the next draft.


I really, really wanted to post the Daily Show clip of John Hodgman taking over the Clippers after they got rid of Donald Sterling, but Comedy Central Viacom lawyers have Youtube by the short hairs.

https://digg.com/video/john-hodgman-t​h​reatens-to-buy-the-la-clippers-for-ter​rible-reasons
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: g.fro: Yeah, Jefferson was pretty much a hypocritical asshole.

Doesn't make his ideas any less compelling, but he was shiat at living them.

I mean it kinda does when you consider all those ideas and writings about freedom and individual rights never actually meant something like slavery should be ended.  If his words represented his actions then they shouldn't be held in such high regard.

Besides, Americans have plenty of better people to look to for moral guidance and philosophy from our own history. We don't need Jefferson to teach us about what democracy or freedom means in America for the future, we only need him to understand the past


Do you not know what the word "hypocrite" means?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm curious whether this will come back in future colonization.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So kind of like a sports player being traded to another team.

He signed an 11 year contract and got traded to another team.

Makes you wonder about modern sportsball contracts.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So he sold the contract.  Freeman is a bizarre name for a slave.  So Freeman contracted for a certain time, which I assume Jefferson would be liable it he broke the contract and unemployeed Freeman.   So the Federalist Papers author bought the Jefferson contract (probably Jefferson make some money having proved the skill of the worker).

When I get a pre-paid service agreement with a local plumbing, AC place, am I getting something like this.  They promise to provide expert service, promptly, on continuing basis.  I see nothing a whips in the contract.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

g.fro: Meatsim1: g.fro: Yeah, Jefferson was pretty much a hypocritical asshole.

Doesn't make his ideas any less compelling, but he was shiat at living them.

I mean it kinda does when you consider all those ideas and writings about freedom and individual rights never actually meant something like slavery should be ended.  If his words represented his actions then they shouldn't be held in such high regard.

Besides, Americans have plenty of better people to look to for moral guidance and philosophy from our own history. We don't need Jefferson to teach us about what democracy or freedom means in America for the future, we only need him to understand the past

Do you not know what the word "hypocrite" means?


So you agree that Americans should start looking to someone else in our history who actually walked the walk and reflects our nation's ideals without crimes against humanity baggage?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wobambo: ...

So you agree that Americans should start looking to someone else in our history who actually walked the walk and reflects our nation's ideals without crimes against humanity baggage?


No, not at all.

In case you didn't know, Thomas Jefferson wrote our nation's founding document. His words are very important. It is equally important to recognize that they were written by a man who fell short of his own ideals. If nothing else, it shows that the ideals of America have always been aspirational, and that just because we fall short of those ideals, does not mean we stop trying.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Freeman was an African American craftsman who had sold himself to Jefferson as an indentured servant with an agreement to serve a total of 132 months

Maybe the money offered was a good amount.


How about we make an equal arrangement for you? Agreed? Good. Starts tomorrow. A van will pick you up shortly.
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: So he sold the contract.  Freeman is a bizarre name for a slave.  So Freeman contracted for a certain time, which I assume Jefferson would be liable it he broke the contract and unemployeed Freeman.   So the Federalist Papers author bought the Jefferson contract (probably Jefferson make some money having proved the skill of the worker).

When I get a pre-paid service agreement with a local plumbing, AC place, am I getting something like this.  They promise to provide expert service, promptly, on continuing basis.  I see nothing a whips in the contract.


Aren't most of americans indentured servants?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BitwiseShift: When I get a pre-paid service agreement with a local plumbing, AC place, am I getting something like this.


No.
 
