 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for April 19 is 'Chlamys' as in: "In ancient Greece, young men would often don their short cloaks, head to the seafood bar, and say 'Waitress, chlamys'"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Roman Empire, Ancient Rome, Rome, Hermes, Modern encounters, man of ancient Greece, Augustus, French Revolution  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2021 at 2:20 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um... didn't young men in ancient Greece do a LOT of things...?
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought young men in ancient Greece weren't interested in chlamys.
 
6nome
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the plural of chlamydia.
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

puffy999: Um... didn't young men in ancient Greece do a LOT of things...?


Yup, and that's how they caught chlamysia...
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't get it. Is this humorous?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On Saturdays, Hippoplidius washed his chariot in the driveway and dried it with a chlamy.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wasn't Chlamys a movie adaptation by Ray Harryhausen of a musical about the Paris Uprising
 
talkertopc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: I don't get it. Is this humorous?


For a very small value of humor, the chlamys at the end is meant to mean clams.

I'd have done it this way:
"In ancient Greece, young men would often don their short cloaks, head to the cruising bars, and end up with chlamys'"

STD jokes are always funny.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I remember a story mentioning a girl "hiking up her clammy chlamys"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought it was the shellfish industry awards, the Chlamys.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.