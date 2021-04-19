 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Chad claims to have killed three hundred rebels, setting off a new wave of competition among the Stacys   (aljazeera.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Okay."
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Virgin Rebels vs. the Chad Military.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

To make matters worse they killed them for being gay.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chad Thundercawks are Go!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to post some Chad/Stacy incel memes...but they are so goddamn cringey, I couldn't go through with it.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyHeadless: [Fark user image image 351x263]


I am going to make a bunch of sick jokes about a 40 year old woman is playing a boy, but barf.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can't picture this guy killing anybody let alone 300.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't care about Stacy, but her mom has it going on.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You asked for it, you got it. Toyota War.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toyota_​W​ar
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seems legit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Setting up the inevitable war with Uzbeckystan.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"A heavily armed rebel group launched a raid from its rear base in Libya on April 11"

Further fall out from the Libyan regime change that ousted Ghaddafi in exchange for hell, chaos, slave trades and collapse of a stable nation.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "A heavily armed rebel group launched a raid from its rear base in Libya on April 11"

Further fall out from the Libyan regime change that ousted Ghaddafi in exchange for hell, chaos, slave trades and collapse of a stable nation.


You don't actually know anything about the First Libyan Civil War, do you? Just here to suck off another dictator, as you seem to exist to do.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "A heavily armed rebel group launched a raid from its rear base in Libya on April 11"

Further fall out from the Libyan regime change that ousted Ghaddafi in exchange for hell, chaos, slave trades and collapse of a stable nation.


Libya didn't become unstable due to the fall of Gaddafi. They were already in a state of civil war when the US and allies intervened against him. By definition, they were already unstable. Now, Gaddafi had the best chance at a win early in the conflict. But there was enough blood in that water.

Even if you assume a complete non-intervention from the West, regional North Africa powers and bordering countries were gonna put their fingers on the scales to further national interests. That civil war wasn't gonna necessarily end with a quick slaughter of Gaddafi enemies and himself safely back on top.

Libya was really one of those messy, complex, damned if you do, damned if you don't deals.
 
