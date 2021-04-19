 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Pakistan PM Khan demands the West criminalize insults against Islam, possibly threatening to use the Genesis Device against Allah Y'all otherwise   (aljazeera.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Khan should get together with Erdogan and have a goat love summit.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Khan should get together with Erdogan and have a goat love summit.


Where do you think they got the idea?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
From Hell's heart, he stabs at thee.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark off Pakistan, you shiathole funding and training terrorists for the last 50 years. Start being civilised and maybe people wont hate your guts.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: eurotrader: Khan should get together with Erdogan and have a goat love summit.

Where do you think they got the idea?


Pakistan's been pushing for this at the UN since at least 1999, well before Erdogan started pushing Turkey towards theocracy.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Texas...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/don't be pointing fingers, yo
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
KHAAAAANNNN!
 
Frizbone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This Ramadan, the Prophet Mohammad gets an ally taped not only by a big fat hog, but rapes by a dog, a cat and rat as well. Allah...well I pooped him out and he is floating around in my toilet, but no problem...I used pages of the Quran for toilet paper.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Their religion denies Jesus is the son of god. They need to stop being blasphemous against Christianity!
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Or here's another idea, how's about you go fark yourself?

There are many reasons nobody wants to live in Pakistan but stupid laws like that are high on the list.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Islam sucks.

If this offends you, you suck too.

The world will be a better place after we all give up ridiculous fairy tales.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why is it that religious idiots have to spoil life for the rest of us?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gopher321: Meanwhile in Texas...

[Fark user image 850x392]

/don't be pointing fingers, yo


Religious zealots are a danger all over the world.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I feel that around 20 years ago we should have cut Pakistan loose in terms of foreign policy and pivoted to becoming India's best friend in the whole wide world. It would not only have farked over Pakistan, but a stronger India would counter China's growing power.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a shiatty god. Supreme being, creator of the universe, all-knowing, all-seeing, omnipotent deity has his fee-fees hurt. What a pussy.

Fark you and your imaginary friend.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I dunno.  Is this owning the cons, or owning the libs?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
PM Khan peaked with "Set Adrift on Memory Bliss."
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gopher321: Meanwhile in Texas...

[Fark user image image 850x392]

/don't be pointing fingers, yo


Slight difference between trying to institute stupid laws for one's own people and trying to institute stupid laws for other countries.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm sorry Mr. PM, but when your lot stops criticizing the other religions, then we can talk.
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pakistan PM calls for West to criminalise blasphemy against Islam
PM Imran Khan calls on Western governments to treat insult against Islam's prophet as it does the Holocaust.

Uhhh...we don't criminalize Holocaust denial either.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA: Khan likened the issue to that of the Holocaust, saying the Western nations had understood that questioning the Holocaust hurt the sentiments of the Jewish community, and that it needed to treat the issue of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad in a similar manner.

Uh, given that a substantial minority in the US and Europe consider the Holocaust "a good idea, not implemented efficiently enough", I'm not sure he's really considered what he's asking for.
 
Two16
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cavemen.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Islam Religion sucks.

If this offends you, you suck too.

The world will be a better place after we all give up ridiculous fairy tales.


If you still believe in God/gods in 2021 you are part of the problem.
 
gar1013
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Their religion denies Jesus is the son of god. They need to stop being blasphemous against Christianity!


Indeed.

Mohammed retcons without reading the source material.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Yeah I'm sorry Mr. PM, but when your lot stops criticizing the other religions, then we can talk.


And even then the answer is "Hahahaha fark you, no."

Civilized societies don't have blasphemy laws.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As a American Muslim, I hope Imran Khan gets a cricket bat shoved up his ass!

/Yes, profile looker, Goth Muslim
//Converted in 2003 at a NYC Masjid wearing black velvet pants and a black velvet frocked poet shirt and black socks (I struggled finding a spot for my 20 eyelet steel toed Dr. Martens on top of the shoe rack)
///Religion and politics should never mix, and the government should have no say in the personal lives of people, let the Sheikh/Imam complain about the treatment of Islam in the media during his Friday Jummah Khutbahs and not have him make the laws outlawing freedom of speech/expression/religion the same as any priest/rabbi/monk/etc shouldn't have legal standing over us
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Fark_Guy_Rob: Islam Religion sucks.

If this offends you, you suck too.

The world will be a better place after we all give up ridiculous fairy tales.

If you still believe in God/gods in 2021 you are part of the problem.



I'm saying a prayer for the both of you.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I feel that around 20 years ago we should have cut Pakistan loose in terms of foreign policy and pivoted to becoming India's best friend in the whole wide world. It would not only have farked over Pakistan, but a stronger India would counter China's growing power.


The US should have invaded Pakistan at the same time as Afghanistan for harboring and assisting in 9/11 and got things sorted out then.
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: I dunno.  Is this owning the cons, or owning the libs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can his god not take care of this?

Is his god so delicate that it needs to be protected from bad words and errant thoughts?

Why does god need the likes of you to protect it?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Mad_Radhu: I feel that around 20 years ago we should have cut Pakistan loose in terms of foreign policy and pivoted to becoming India's best friend in the whole wide world. It would not only have farked over Pakistan, but a stronger India would counter China's growing power.

The US should have invaded Pakistan at the same time as Afghanistan for harboring and assisting in 9/11 and got things sorted out then.


Invading Afghanistan makes no sense if you don't look at it as establishing a forward operating base to extract a high profile target from Pakistan.

Staying in Afghanistan afterward makes no sense.  The Taliban are already taking back over the economy.  The only way the people are better off now than they were then is that some girls learned to read and now it's legal to play cricket.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No
 
kindms
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Islam just another one on the pile of BS

you pray what 5x a day and how has that worked out for y'all ? I mean you have essentially been dominated by western devils for several hundred years now.

At what point do you start to question your gods effectiveness.
 
orbister
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Uh, given that a substantial minority in the US and Europe consider the Holocaust "a good idea, not implemented efficiently enough", I'm not sure he's really considered what he's asking for.


A few people may think like that, but most of the loonies seem to think that (a) it didn't happen but (b) it should have.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We should exile him to Ceti Alpha V.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

guestguy: Pakistan PM calls for West to criminalise blasphemy against Islam
PM Imran Khan calls on Western governments to treat insult against Islam's prophet as it does the Holocaust.

Uhhh...we don't criminalize Holocaust denial either.


France does, who he was specifically talking about.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Fark_Guy_Rob: Islam Religion sucks.

If this offends you, you suck too.

The world will be a better place after we all give up ridiculous fairy tales.

If you still believe in God/gods in 2021 you are part of the problem.


If you don't believe in God/gods but still think religion is the problem, you don't understand the problem.

People invented religion. Take religion away and they just shift to something else they've invented, like patriotism or nationalism or any of a thousand other different -isms. The problem is people. It's always been people.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: gopher321: Meanwhile in Texas...

[Fark user image image 850x392]

/don't be pointing fingers, yo

Slight difference between trying to institute stupid laws for one's own people and trying to institute stupid laws for other countries.


Yeah - it's far more likely to succeed, and far more of a threat.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Geotpf: guestguy: Pakistan PM calls for West to criminalise blasphemy against Islam
PM Imran Khan calls on Western governments to treat insult against Islam's prophet as it does the Holocaust.

Uhhh...we don't criminalize Holocaust denial either.

France does, who he was specifically talking about.


Ah, gotcha.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EdgeRunner: NuclearPenguins: Fark_Guy_Rob: Islam Religion sucks.

If this offends you, you suck too.

The world will be a better place after we all give up ridiculous fairy tales.

If you still believe in God/gods in 2021 you are part of the problem.

If you don't believe in God/gods but still think religion is the problem, you don't understand the problem.

People invented religion. Take religion away and they just shift to something else they've invented, like patriotism or nationalism or any of a thousand other different -isms. The problem is people. It's always been people.


People invented gods as well. The problem is people. People are just the worst.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.