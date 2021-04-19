 Skip to content
(Buffalo News)   Five people displaced after Niagara Falls fire. Seems a bit of an oxymoron   (buffalonews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, New York, Niagara Falls, Buffalo, New York, Western New York, Niagara River, Ontario, recent low average, Niagara St.  
8 Comments     (+0 »)
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Slowly they turned....
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Displaced and over a barrel.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sin'sHero: Displaced and over a barrel.


Flagged, didn't say "step by step"
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bluorangefyre: Slowly they turned....


SpectroBoy: [media.tenor.com image 220x170] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came here to make sure this was taken care of. Good work!
 
fearmongert
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sin'sHero: Displaced and over a barrel.

Flagged, didn't say "step by step"


Inch by inch...
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

guestguy: [66.media.tumblr.com image 245x138]

[i.imgur.com image 400x226]


Came for the IT crowd...leaving satisfied.
 
