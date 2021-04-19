 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Half of American adults are now officially not morans   (aljazeera.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, almost half are above average...
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got Pfizer shot 2 yesterday.  Woo hoo!
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done, USA, there's hop for you yet
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*e
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to think that in a lot of places, not everyone is even allowed to get the vaccine yet.  I think we're doing pretty good.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's got two thumbs and both doses?

This guy.

OW. My arm.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got my first Pfizer shot and sitting around so they make sure I don't have a bad reaction. Long line of people at the pharmacy for there's. Glad I live in a sanish part of the nation.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 10 days away from my second vaccine.
Guessing there is going to be a third one in a few months.

Whatever it takes.
 
kasmel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get my first in two days. Oregon just opened eligibility to everyone.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quadlok: Just got my first Pfizer shot and sitting around so they make sure I don't have a bad reaction. Long line of people at the pharmacy for there's. Glad I live in a sanish part of the nation.


Apparently bad spelling is a side effect. Yeesh.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah? I got both doses over a month ago, BEFORE it was cool!
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got 2nd moderna on Friday.  Stayed in bed almost all of Saturday.  Not sick, just a weird fatigue that made the bed a happy furnace place.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: Well done, USA, there's hop for you yet


Ah, a Seventh-Day Advent Hoppist.

'Faith, Hop, and Charity. But the greatest of these is Hop.'
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second jab on Friday - we'll call a day late birfday present.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quadlok: Just got my first Pfizer shot and sitting around so they make sure I don't have a bad reaction. Long line of people at the pharmacy for there's. Glad I live in a sanish part of the nation.


I had mine on Thursday at the basketball arena for one of the local universities.  Place was set up like a factory, doing about 100 people an hour.  They had the entire entrance/ticketing lobby set up as the recovery room.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got both of mine and I act like it.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today 💉👍
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been drawing a lot more though. It's a downside because I suck at it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfizer crew represent!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: Well done, USA, there's hop for you yet


Found the Easter Bunny's Fark handle.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I received my first Moderna shot two days ago. No side effects for me.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my 2nd dose scheduled for Wednesday.

/already bought my tequila for Cinco de mayo.
 
groverpm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You're telling me there are no morans amongst 130.000,000 people? What about the Mango Mussolini?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Got Pfizer shot 2 yesterday.  Woo hoo!


Getting my first jab tomorrow!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And to think that in a lot of places, not everyone is even allowed to get the vaccine yet.  I think we're doing pretty good.


Not as of today. Everyone over 16 is now eligible.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When allowed to, American mobilizes very quickly in the face of a threat.  It wasn't allowed to for quite awhile, but when the shackles were removed, and the mechanisms activated, things started getting done.

/fully vaccinated
 
Fat Dave [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I just my second dose of Pfizer this morning.  When do the superpowers start?  Will it upgrade my phone to 5G?  Will the tracking chips spread around and help me find my keys?
 
scalpod
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nice try stubby.

You can't vaccinate against stupid.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Got Pfizer shot 2 yesterday.  Woo hoo!


Got Pfizer 2 Saturday and it kicked my ass.  Rather, my immune system kicked my ass.  Fever, aches, nausea at times.

No regerts.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From what I've been reading about things, only the Democrat half.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Got both of mine and I act like it.


Is that code for walking around without a mask?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Got first one today. Yay, science.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Got 2nd moderna on Friday.  Stayed in bed almost all of Saturday.  Not sick, just a weird fatigue that made the bed a happy furnace place.


I'm taking a sick day for the same reason - dose 1 yesterday and thankfully I have some PTO. Fatigued and slow of brain, compared to normal.
 
mikey15
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How else we gonna get 5G nationwide

Team Pfizer here big fan of their products, well a product
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Second Moderna shot last week. Spent the weekend kinda worn out and sleepy and now pretty much back up to speed.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
2nd Pfizer on Thursday here.....also had it last year. Do not recommend.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Cormee: Well done, USA, there's hop for you yet

Ah, a Seventh-Day Advent Hoppist.

'Faith, Hop, and Charity. But the greatest of these is Hop.'


Infidel!  Malt is clearly greater.
 
eagles95
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have to say that being almost 4 weeks post 2nd Pfizer shot that the 5G chip Bill Gates planted in me doesn't even hurt anymore.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Getting stabbed in the arm friday
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

eagles95: I have to say that being almost 4 weeks post 2nd Pfizer shot that the 5G chip Bill Gates planted in me doesn't even hurt anymore.


How is the signal strength?
 
special20
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My 2nd Pfizer scheduled May 1st - so I can celebrate like a real commie! Woot!
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
May fourth is my date for Pfizer #2. So happy.
 
Luse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eagles95: I have to say that being almost 4 weeks post 2nd Pfizer shot that the 5G chip Bill Gates planted in me doesn't even hurt anymore.


I got my first in the right arm, second jab was in the left. I'm told I get better coverage and less blind spots that way.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Pfizer crew represent!


Moderna son, what?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: eagles95: I have to say that being almost 4 weeks post 2nd Pfizer shot that the 5G chip Bill Gates planted in me doesn't even hurt anymore.

How is the signal strength?


I've told some people I'm vaccinated.  So far the reception has been great!
 
pdieten
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Pfizer crew represent!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Second Pfizer three weeks ago. The Assimilation was mostly painless.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I got wrecked by Moderna 2nd dose. 48 hours of feeling like the Flu then poof - all better. I would happily do it again if it might protecting myself and others from the horror of the actual virus.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Myk-House of El: Got Pfizer shot 2 yesterday.  Woo hoo!

Got Pfizer 2 Saturday and it kicked my ass.  Rather, my immune system kicked my ass.  Fever, aches, nausea at times.

No regerts.


Injection site discomfort and some trouble with being either too hot or too cold and never just right.  Both last night and after shot one, though, I had issues sleeping.  Waking up every 2-3 hours like from a nightmare.  Fever dreams if you will.  So I'm dragging a bit today.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wife & I got our 2nd Moderna April 1. She had mild reactions to that dose (sore arm). I had mild fever and chills a couple nights. Up to full vax power now, and fantastic cell bandwidth with 5G!
 
