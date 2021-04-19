 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Maskless woman refuses to leave Nordstrom's when asked.. When cops arrive she refuses to identify herself telling the cops "I am a woman of God". Cops take her to jail,- which she should enjoy because people are always finding Jesus there   (msn.com) divider line
60
    More: Dumbass, Austin, Texas, Travis County, Texas, Kara Bell, Police body camera footage, Texas, police report, Travis County school board candidate, Nordstrom Rack store  
•       •       •

1175 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



They miss-spelled Karen
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are all self-professed "children of God" complete, unrepentant assholes?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Why are all self-professed "children of God" complete, unrepentant assholes?


Parental resemblance.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clarabelle?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/voiced by april winchell
//whose dad was tigger's voice in the old cartoons
///she also founded the Regretsy website (RIP)
////slashies
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the video, Bell said: "Actually, I don't [need to identify myself]. It's called common law. You should read up on it, I do not...so we both know that I don't."

Yeah, that's not how that works. See Hibel from the 2003-2004 SCOTUS term.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today, on a very special Chose Your Battles...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did Jesus do to end up in jail?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Fox viewers meet reality, they lose.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: In the video, Bell said: "Actually, I don't [need to identify myself]. It's called common law. You should read up on it, I do not...so we both know that I don't."

Yeah, that's not how that works. See Hibel from the 2003-2004 SCOTUS term.



Hey, you got your sovereign citizen in my Covid denial!

No, you got your Covid denial in my sovereign citizen!

/two great conspiracies that go great together.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just not fair.  This poor woman of God is sent to jail, and yet Subby goes unpunished for his crimes against punctuation.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss shopping at Nordstrom. =(
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'd be nice if that happened more often. This weekend was particularly bad at the grocery store.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the video, Bell said: "Actually, I don't [need to identify myself]. It's called common law white privilege. You should read up on it, I do not...so we both know that I don't."
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when they were boycotting Nordstrom's?

LOL

These clowns can't even knock down an overpriced brick and mortar retailer.

The Coca-Cola boycott is going great as well.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Washing your peers' feet was the 1st Century equivalent of mask wearing.  Either that or Jesus was a foot perve.  Take your pick.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: What did Jesus do to end up in jail?


Well, not to be pedantic, he didn't go to jail he was just nailed.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: What did Jesus do to end up in jail?


Be King of the Jews.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: In the video, Bell said: "Actually, I don't [need to identify myself]. It's called common law. You should read up on it, I do not...so we both know that I don't."

Yeah, that's not how that works. See Hibel from the 2003-2004 SCOTUS term.


Sovereign Citizen scripture overrules your mere corporate law.

/why can't cops shoot morons like this lady with a "taser"
//I'm half-joking
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That video cut off way too short

I wanted to see more of the Christian Karen's ravings while being led away
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: I May Be Crazy But...: What did Jesus do to end up in jail?

Well, not to be pedantic, he didn't go to jail he was just nailed.


With so many people finding him in jail, he's there a lot.  You'd have thought crucifixion would cut down on repeat offenses.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day. Every state. Some Karen or Darin is doing this. It's endless.
The depth of their pig ignorance astounds me.
(Orson Welles used the phrase "pig ignorance", always liked it)
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video in the article is hilariously appropriate, but completely unrelated to TFA.

"You've been psy-oped!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religious fanatics.

Worldwide disease.

I feel like we're living in "12 Monkeys".
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seen the video on Youtube yesterday.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bell allegedly told the store that she had a health exemption and did not need to wear her mask.

Well, everyone knows that viruses will always honor whatever medical exemptions you have. They won't infect anyone else as long as you have a card that tells everyone you're an asshole.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't she just Stand Her Ground? Of all the states I assumed it was legal in TX.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: Video in the article is hilariously appropriate, but completely unrelated to TFA.

"You've been psy-oped!"


That's the Canadian a-hat that was crying at a music shop
 
luidprand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Why are all self-professed "children of God" complete, unrepentant assholes?


Because they understand Christianity exactly as well as they understand history, evolution, the legal system, and the germ theory of disease.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: It'd be nice if that happened more often. This weekend was particularly bad at the grocery store.


We need to stop coddling these morons at all, especially if they get physical.

This can be ended very simply: Jacobson v. Massachusetts. Line these plague rats up and stick them with the vaccine, preferably a single dose version, but right now it'll have to be a two dose version. They can scream about "MAH RIGHTS!" afterward as the government cites the law even Texass used last year, and they can lose because even a conservative court knows better than to cut off a conservative state governments at the knees.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: In the video, Bell said: "Actually, I don't [need to identify myself]. It's called common law. You should read up on it, I do not...so we both know that I don't."

Yeah, that's not how that works. See Hibel from the 2003-2004 SCOTUS term.


Hate to be the "ackshually" person but someone on Twitter responded to this that in TX you only have to identify yourself if you are under arrest, not merely detained. That's surprising. I looked it up and this is correct. If you want to read the statute, turn to Penal Code 38.02.

More here. https://versustexas.com/fort-wo​rth-mis​demeanor-defense-lawyer/failure-to-ide​ntify/
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Unobtanium: In the video, Bell said: "Actually, I don't [need to identify myself]. It's called common law. You should read up on it, I do not...so we both know that I don't."

Yeah, that's not how that works. See Hibel from the 2003-2004 SCOTUS term.

Hate to be the "ackshually" person but someone on Twitter responded to this that in TX you only have to identify yourself if you are under arrest, not merely detained. That's surprising. I looked it up and this is correct. If you want to read the statute, turn to Penal Code 38.02.

More here. https://versustexas.com/fort-wor​th-misdemeanor-defense-lawyer/failure-​to-identify/


"No, YOU'RE under arrest!"
 
LL316
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If Jesus was the wonderful person they claim he was, he wouldn't want you needlessly putting lives at risk. Kinda goes against his whole vibe.
 
palelizard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Rwa2play: I May Be Crazy But...: What did Jesus do to end up in jail?

Well, not to be pedantic, he didn't go to jail he was just nailed.

With so many people finding him in jail, he's there a lot.  You'd have thought crucifixion would cut down on repeat offenses.


In fairness, it worked on everyone else.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LL316: If Jesus was the wonderful person they claim he was, he wouldn't want you needlessly putting lives at risk. Kinda goes against his whole vibe.


Jesus is whomever they want it to be, regardless of who Jesus actually was.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Key fact left out of the Article - she's a candidate for the School Board.

Yes, these people are crazy, and if you don't pay attention to local elections, they will be in charge of what your kids are taught in school... Or aren't taught.
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Clarabelle?

[Fark user image image 474x978]

/voiced by april winchell
//whose dad was tigger's voice in the old cartoons
///she also founded the Regretsy website (RIP)
////slashies


April was *on here* years ago as a notable friend of the site, much like Wil and Adam Savage were.
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spazticus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Key fact left out of the Article - she's a candidate for the School Board.


While I do agree that context is important, it's mentioned in the first sentence of TFA.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Why are all self-professed "children of God" complete, unrepentant assholes?


God was a kinda dick you know, statues of salt, having his own son die on the cross etc.

Jesus gets it, he was also biatching about God.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Key fact left out of the Article - she's a candidate for the School Board.

Yes, these people are crazy, and if you don't pay attention to local elections, they will be in charge of what your kids are taught in school... Or aren't taught.


This is the entry level for Republican county and then state politics domination. I wouldn't be surprised if ALEC had a handbook on this.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: What did Jesus do to end up in jail?


He burned in a massive fire in Waco a long time ago!
He poked the bear, Janet Reno, and felt the burn.

Wrong Jesus???
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Spazticus: Private_Citizen: Key fact left out of the Article - she's a candidate for the School Board.

While I do agree that context is important, it's mentioned in the first sentence of TFA.


My bad, skimmed it.

Still, that ignorant gibbon has a real shot of being on the school board simply because she's (R)ight wing and way to many voters aim for maximum 'stignit'.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brap: Today, on a very special Chose Your Battles...


Seriously.

If you are vaccinated in an area that's not a Covid strain variant laden area, wearing a mask is probably not particularly needed in most cases.  But if they ask, meh, go wear one.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do you want some Austin Nordies mask religion or do you want the real thing from Chicago?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Entitled Karen Gets Arrested At Nordstrom Rack + Bonus
Youtube iDxwcUR-VFg
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: [YouTube video: Entitled Karen Gets Arrested At Nordstrom Rack + Bonus]


Karen's in the wild! Great channel. You gotta watch out though, if you have 3 Karen's in the same area, it becomes a Klan.
 
JesseL
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Why are all self-professed "children of God" complete, unrepentant assholes?


Once you're confident that you're saved and getting into heaven, what have you got to lose?

I'm pretty sure that earning a license-to-be-an-asshole is the primary draw of religion for a lot of people.
 
Spazticus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Spazticus: Private_Citizen: Key fact left out of the Article - she's a candidate for the School Board.

While I do agree that context is important, it's mentioned in the first sentence of TFA.

My bad, skimmed it.

Still, that ignorant gibbon has a real shot of being on the school board simply because she's (R)ight wing and way to many voters aim for maximum 'stignit'.


She's the kind of person who would insist that the schools have to open up RIGHT NOW with no restrictions or protections of any kind. It's performative pro-life virtue signalling. As in, they claim to have virtues in the first place, and every measure they propose only causes suffering or worse for those who must abide by said proposals.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.