(The New York Times)   So just how safe is air travel during covid, really? This New York Times animation will show you, and also help you understand why anybody on the plane who sneezes should get the United VIP treatment
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder I stopped getting sick when I started to wear masks on airplanes and in airports when I flew for work all the time -- and this was before the pandemic.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would say like something out of war games.

brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Graphic summary for those you who lack a NY Times subscription.

WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who gets packed into a hermetically sealed metal tube that's suspended in the sky for hours at a time with hundreds of total strangers during a pandemic is a colossal dumbf#ck.

I have spoken.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the United VIP treatment, or the United guitar treatment?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guh, me write 'Murican good
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Anyone who gets packed into a hermetically sealed metal tube that's suspended in the sky for hours at a time with hundreds of total strangers during a pandemic is a colossal dumbf#ck.

I have spoken.


This... If you remember when you used to be able to smoke on planes, wasn't the air filtration so good that you couldnt even tell that 10 chainsmokers were in the back of the plane.

That, but with COVID.  No, you can't get me in the air for a while.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid chemtrails. I should have known.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Anyone who gets packed into a hermetically sealed metal tube that's suspended in the sky for hours at a time with hundreds of total strangers during a pandemic is a colossal dumbf#ck.

I have spoken.


You either don't know what "hermetically sealed" means or you have a profound misunderstanding of how air circulation works in an airplane.
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: WilderKWight: Anyone who gets packed into a hermetically sealed metal tube that's suspended in the sky for hours at a time with hundreds of total strangers during a pandemic is a colossal dumbf#ck.

I have spoken.

This... If you remember when you used to be able to smoke on planes, wasn't the air filtration so good that you couldnt even tell that 10 chainsmokers were in the back of the plane.

That, but with COVID.  No, you can't get me in the air for a while.


Sorry...I'm not that old.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

meanmutton: WilderKWight: Anyone who gets packed into a hermetically sealed metal tube that's suspended in the sky for hours at a time with hundreds of total strangers during a pandemic is a colossal dumbf#ck.

I have spoken.

You either don't know what "hermetically sealed" means or you have a profound misunderstanding of how air circulation works in an airplane.


Don't blame him, the NYT spent hours proving that dude wrong just so he could get on a forum and spew garbage.
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I just imagined that the purple particles were farts instead of Covid...much more entertaining.
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Anyone who gets packed into a hermetically sealed metal tube that's suspended in the sky for hours at a time with hundreds of total strangers during a pandemic is a colossal dumbf#ck.

I have spoken.


With COVID still hanging around, I totally agree. I am not going anywhere near a plane until numbers are down much closer to where they were pre-Spring Break 2020.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is a problem if you never get vaccinated. It's a mitigated risk if you do.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Is the United VIP treatment, or the United guitar treatment?


Or the Asian doctor treatment?
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: meanmutton: WilderKWight: Anyone who gets packed into a hermetically sealed metal tube that's suspended in the sky for hours at a time with hundreds of total strangers during a pandemic is a colossal dumbf#ck.

I have spoken.

You either don't know what "hermetically sealed" means or you have a profound misunderstanding of how air circulation works in an airplane.

Don't blame him, the NYT spent hours proving that dude wrong just so he could get on a forum and spew garbage.


That's what happens when you work to say something and then put it behind a paywall.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I just got my second shot, muthafu*kas!

No more condoms for me!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bostonguy: No wonder I stopped getting sick when I started to wear masks on airplanes and in airports when I flew for work all the time -- and this was before the pandemic.


If going east or west

1. Skip last pre-flight meal, or eat really light

The rest

2. Disinfect seating area
3. Wear mask
4. Wear ear plugs, or noise cancelling audio
 
meanmutton
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: This is a problem if you never get vaccinated. It's a mitigated risk if you do.


Fully vaccinated plus masked plus screenings at the airport mitigate a lot of risk. Honestly, the airport restaurants are likely MUCH greater threats of contagion than the flight itself.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Wanderlusting: meanmutton: WilderKWight: Anyone who gets packed into a hermetically sealed metal tube that's suspended in the sky for hours at a time with hundreds of total strangers during a pandemic is a colossal dumbf#ck.

I have spoken.

You either don't know what "hermetically sealed" means or you have a profound misunderstanding of how air circulation works in an airplane.

Don't blame him, the NYT spent hours proving that dude wrong just so he could get on a forum and spew garbage.

That's what happens when you work to say something and then put it behind a paywall.


Open in incognito mode and you'll see it.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How safe is air travel? This short video will show how safe.

Conclusion: air traffic is never safe as long as James Franco can board a plane.

Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes Mid Credits Scene
Youtube 5EyC3o4UsI0
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Surprised no mention of the masks from the overhead.   They're already installed.  No one is smoking.  That would at least cover air breathed in.   People would pay good money just for the story and selfie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The plane had lost power in all three engines, dropped from thirty-four thousand feet to twelve thousand feet. Something like four miles. When the steep glide began, people rose, fell, collided, swam in their seats. Then the serious screaming and moaning began. Almost immediately a voice from the flight deck was heard on the intercom: "We're falling out of the sky! We're going down! We're a silver gleaming death machine!" This outburst struck the passengers as an all but total breakdown of authority, competence and command presence and it brought on a round of fresh and desperate wailing.
Objects were rolling out of the galley, the aisles were full of drinking glasses, utensils, coats and blankets. A stewardess pinned to the bulkhead by the sharp angle of descent was trying to find the relevant passage in a handbook titled "Manual of Disasters." Then there was a second male voice from the cockpit, this one remarkably calm and precise, making the passengers believe there was someone in charge after all, an element of hope: "This is American two-one-three to the cockpit voice recorder. Now we know what it's like. It's worse than we'd ever imagined. They didn't prepare us for this at the death simulator in Denver. Our fear is pure, so totally stripped of distractions and pressures as to be a form of transcendental meditation. In less than three minutes we will touch down, so to speak. They will find our bodies in some smoking field, strewn about in the grisly attitudes of death. I love you, Lance." This time there was a brief pause before the mass wailing recommenced. Lance? What kind of people were in control of this aircraft? The crying took on a bitter and dissillusioned tone."

-Don Delillo, White Noise, 1984.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: WilderKWight: Anyone who gets packed into a hermetically sealed metal tube that's suspended in the sky for hours at a time with hundreds of total strangers during a pandemic is a colossal dumbf#ck.

I have spoken.

This... If you remember when you used to be able to smoke on planes, wasn't the air filtration so good that you couldnt even tell that 10 chainsmokers were in the back of the plane.

That, but with COVID.  No, you can't get me in the air for a while.


Ah yes, the good old days.
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Surprised no mention of the masks from the overhead.   They're already installed.  No one is smoking.  That would at least cover air breathed in.   People would pay good money just for the story and selfie.

[Fark user image 675x395]



The oxygen supply for that system is intended to last 10-14minutes - just long enough to descend to altitudes where they are no longer needed.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bostonguy: No wonder I stopped getting sick when I started to wear masks on airplanes and in airports when I flew for work all the time -- and this was before the pandemic.


I used to get "24 hour flu" all the time when I flew on long haul flights.

I'd have sniffles and runny noses and stuff for a day or so after arriving, then it would clear up.

Sometimes, the symptoms would last a couple of days.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: bostonguy: No wonder I stopped getting sick when I started to wear masks on airplanes and in airports when I flew for work all the time -- and this was before the pandemic.

I used to get "24 hour flu" all the time when I flew on long haul flights.

I'd have sniffles and runny noses and stuff for a day or so after arriving, then it would clear up.

Sometimes, the symptoms would last a couple of days.


sounds like a bit of dehydration?
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just ride with the window down.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
After air snakes into the plane and is conditioned, it eventually climbs up riser pipes to the ceiling ducts that help distribute the air into the cabin.

I have had it with this monkey fighting COVID on this Monday-Friday plane!
 
helper_monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bostonguy: No wonder I stopped getting sick when I started to wear masks on airplanes and in airports when I flew for work all the time -- and this was before the pandemic.


I'm almost certainly going to continue wearing a mask in places like airports, busses, etc. I haven't been sick once since I started wearing a mask and I'm normally good for a couple of colds a year.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When you're on a plane a significant amount of the air you breathe is farts. A lot more if you fly next to me.
 
thornhill
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Anyone who gets packed into a hermetically sealed metal tube that's suspended in the sky for hours at a time with hundreds of total strangers during a pandemic is a colossal dumbf#ck.

I have spoken.


I love this decelerations, and yet, people like this have no problem going to places like the supermarket where air isn't purified through a HEPA filter, social distancing isn't enforced, mask wearing isn't enforced, and so on.
 
M-G
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"After air snakes into the plane and is conditioned, it eventually climbs up riser pipes to the ceiling ducts that help distribute the air into the cabin."

I see what you did there, NYT...
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Remember when the NY Times declared all COVID-related coverage would be free and not behind a paywall?  They're offsetting the paywall value of the articles by requiring an account, so they can harvest data to further monetize.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There a nozzle that sprays fresh non-COVID air right in your face.
 
wgb423
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WilderKWight: Anyone who gets packed into a hermetically sealed metal tube that's suspended in the sky for hours at a time with hundreds of total strangers during a pandemic is a colossal dumbf#ck.

I have spoken.


Frankly, I am excited that 1/3 of the population has decided to shelter in place for the rest of their lives.  Good.  Stay the fark home.  We were trying to figure out a way to tell you that you were the party pooper and we had enough of you.  Pandemic beat us too it.    ....Let us know what the TV tells you next.  We are going out to lunch.

/dueces
 
