(WCAX Vermont)   The Woodstock Cannabis Review Committee is wrapping up an online survey of residents and business owners. No word from the Brown Acid Forum. If you see them, please direct them to the medical tent   (wcax.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Conclusion: The dog cannot fly, but he sure thinks he can. His owner needs Prozac and some football lessons.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You might recognize this song as preformed by Jefferson Airplane in a little documentary about the Rolling Stones and their nightmare at Altamont. That night the Oakland chapter of the Hell's Angels had their way. Tonight...it's my turn.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Expect Wavy Gravy to show up during the public comments forum.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Woodstock Survey
1. First question, dude.
2. Survey is a weird word man.  Sir. Vey
3. Which question are we on?
4. Wanna go someplace and get baked?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"It's not poison or anything, man. It's just bad acid."
 
Slowbek1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

blondambition: "It's not poison or anything, man. It's just bad acid."


"I had a trip where we all grew up and became bankers and lawyers and shiat."
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: blondambition: "It's not poison or anything, man. It's just bad acid."

"I had a trip where we all grew up and became bankers and lawyers and shiat."


"And I swear to god...we all vote REPUBLICAN! Jesus what a bad trip, good thing it was just a dream!"
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wrong Woodstock.


/my father worked in one of the medical tents
 
RainDawg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Everybody gets boomer jokes, right?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Between Chicago and Rockford, there's a little boutique village of Woodstock, IL. It's where the movie, "Groundhog Day" was filmed. They even have little plaques near where famous scenes were filmed scattered around the square. And every year, they screen the movie for free in the local theater (it's very nice, if you have the means, do visit).

For some inexplicably stupid reason, they have yet to authorize a cannabis dispensary there. You can easily get whatever you need 15 miles away. But It is an abject mystery to me why they haven't capitalized on their name and on a growth industry. What are they worried about? It's like Napa Valley worrying that promoting the wine industry will increase the number of hopeless drunks in the area.
 
