(Daily Star)   Someone finally makes something that goes well with my necropants (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be willing to bet that a female version would sell better than the male version.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that smell?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Klaatu Barada N... necktie... nectar... nickel... noodle.....
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just don't swim in them...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
citizen jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I'd be willing to bet that a female version would sell better than the male version.


http://www.boobsforqueens.com/
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Approves


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What the hell are necropants?
 
phedex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess it only makes sense.  Women have spanx, guys can have rubber body suits to look like they take some steroids and lift weights a couple hours a day.

What i'm wondering about these things, is how freaking grody the inside would be after wearing it? you'd basically be cooking in your own sweat, stinky and gross.

I'm sure stuff like this will be a boon for some fake fitness instagrammers & youtubers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This fake story is cool.
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

phedex: I guess it only makes sense.  Women have spanx


They make spanx for men too. Think of it like a super tight undershirt to suck in your beer belly and flabby moobs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Necro, please.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sure, put on a silicone suit then go exercise. I'm sure nobody will die of heat stroke.
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Been done.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I though it was going to be lycra with strategically placed seems.

That's more of a movie prop. Can't image the sweat and smell when it comes off.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phedex: I guess it only makes sense.  Women have spanx...


I never understood the point of trying to make yourself look like something you're not. I briefly went out with two people who with make-up and whatever undergarments would wind up looking nothing like they'd look like in real life. Seeing them without their costume was bizarre. Why do people go through the hassle of creating such illusions to start with?! I mean, it's not like they fool anyone for the long-term!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I though it was going to be lycra with strategically placed seems.

That's more of a movie prop. Can't image the sweat and smell when it comes off.


"seams"
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm picturing some scrawny guy getting stuck in that thing, and not having the strength to peel it off.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
SpongeBob SquarePants Season 01 Episode 22
Youtube IjHM_CsheFE
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: phedex: I guess it only makes sense.  Women have spanx...

I never understood the point of trying to make yourself look like something you're not. I briefly went out with two people who with make-up and whatever undergarments would wind up looking nothing like they'd look like in real life. Seeing them without their costume was bizarre. Why do people go through the hassle of creating such illusions to start with?! I mean, it's not like they fool anyone for the long-term!


Appearance uber alles works in some venues - business, art, politics - list goes on.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
phedex: What i'm wondering about these things, is how freaking grody the inside would be after wearing it? you'd basically be cooking in your own sweat, stinky and gross.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Gotta liven up your meat with a little marinade.  Make sure to get a tight fit to really lock in the flavor.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One eBay seller is flogging a half-bodysuit for AUD $270 (which is around £150).

Total rip off, you can murder someone and wear their flesh for free.
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
imagine the racket it would make if you had two people wearing these go at it.

The squeaking would be unbearable
 
Lexx0001
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are chest and back hair extra?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I never understood the point of trying to make yourself look like something you're not. I briefly went out with two people who with make-up and whatever undergarments would wind up looking nothing like they'd look like in real life. Seeing them without their costume was bizarre. Why do people go through the hassle of creating such illusions to start with?! I mean, it's not like they fool anyone for the long-term!


Be honest with yourself...Would you have gone out with them in the first place if not for the illusion of beauty that caught your eye?

"Why would people want to be attractive to others?" seems like a rhetorical question.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phedex: I guess it only makes sense.  Women have spanx, guys can have rubber body suits to look like they take some steroids and lift weights a couple hours a day.

What i'm wondering about these things, is how freaking grody the inside would be after wearing it? you'd basically be cooking in your own sweat, stinky and gross.

I'm sure stuff like this will be a boon for some fake fitness instagrammers & youtubers.


Ha "grody", perfect
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Uh, does it magically make my basketball size beer gut disappear?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Farkin' 08:30 and I've already had enough internet for one day.

Kill this thing with fire!
 
