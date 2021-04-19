 Skip to content
Teacher who started an online fundraiser to help neighbors buy groceries during the pandemic relearns the lesson that no good deed goes unpunished from the IRS
    Louis Goffinet, 1099-K form  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In February, Goffinet received a 1099-K form from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the mail. The form let Goffinet know that $41,000 of the money he raised online was considered taxable income.

Wrong.  The form let Goffinet know that the IRS had been informed he had received $41,000.  The form itself does not give tax advice.  There are circumstances where you can receive $41,000 or even $41,000,000 and not be liable for taxes.  (If you're Amazon, even larger amounts.)  Go find a more creative accountant.

According to the IRS, if you are hoping to fundraise money to help people, it is best to formally set up a nonprofit or direct donations to an already established nonprofit.

According to the IRS, if you want to raise a small amount of money you should spend it all on accountants, legal and regulatory fees, insurance, and paperwork.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: According to the IRS, if you want to raise a small amount of money you should spend it all on accountants, legal and regulatory fees, insurance, and paperwork.


if people donate money to you, that's income. Period. What you do with that income doesn't really matter to the IRS. you could spend it on food for your neighbors or buy a new car, the IRS doesn't care.

If you're raising money to give to others, then you should start a charity. Why put in all that effort just to half ass it?

Remember when Oprah gave a car to everyone in her audience? There was a big stink because everyone had to pay taxes on that car because it was considered a gift.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ZAZ: According to the IRS, if you want to raise a small amount of money you should spend it all on accountants, legal and regulatory fees, insurance, and paperwork.


Good call.  Let's not have rules or enforcement in place to make sure people aren't laundering money or committing fraud.

/If this was an article about people laundering cash or committing fraud through donations platforms you'd be complaining about there not being any enforcement.
 
itsdan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
GoFundMe and others should have a mechanism to pay out the funds to the recipient instead of the person who set it up, if they don't already and this person just didn't use it. It's still taxable but to the person getting the funds.
 
gar1013
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: ZAZ: According to the IRS, if you want to raise a small amount of money you should spend it all on accountants, legal and regulatory fees, insurance, and paperwork.

if people donate money to you, that's income. Period. What you do with that income doesn't really matter to the IRS. you could spend it on food for your neighbors or buy a new car, the IRS doesn't care.

If you're raising money to give to others, then you should start a charity. Why put in all that effort just to half ass it?

Remember when Oprah gave a car to everyone in her audience? There was a big stink because everyone had to pay taxes on that car because it was considered a gift.


No.

If someone gives you money isn't isn't income. If they give you more than $10,000 it is taxable - to them.

The teacher needs a better accountant and they need to demonstrate that these were gifts - not payment for services or goods.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And if he gets stuck with a 16,000$ tax bill, others will donate to a fund to help him pay it and...

Uh-oh...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Abolish the IRS
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meanwhile...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meh, he'll  be fine. If he has the documentation to prove he spent all the money on others it's pretty open and shut.

And if you're gonna deal in tens of thousands of dollars in donations you'd best seek tax and legal advice anyway.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

$15k ($30k if you gift it as a married couple), but otherwise accurate.


$15k ($30k if you gift it as a married couple), but otherwise accurate.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And thus another libertarian is born. Man tried to help out the poor and he got robbed by his government
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So for every gofundme story I've ever read there's a hidden, sad story about the evil IRS coming after them for doing something nice. I'm surprised this is the first time I'm reading one of these sad stories

If gofundme doesn't have a disclaimer in the fine print somewhere they done farked up
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mental note:  Never take tax advice from Farkers
 
p51d007
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wonder if all of those people he helped out, will pony up the money to pay his tax
bill.  LOL...not!
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This "teacher" thought he could start a charity without discussing it with an accountant, or even anyone who works for an actual charity?

How about googling "how to start charity" which immediately links you to a Legal Zoom page, you do it online.

He should be fined $16,000 for stupidity.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Silly lib, charities are tax shelters for the rich.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: Meanwhile...

[Fark user image image 850x334]


This
 
mfsst10
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GoFundMe, Inc. is definitely for profit. They even have a different payment structure if you've set yourself up as a charity

https://charity.gofundme.com/c/charity-pricing


GoFundMe, Inc. is definitely for profit. They even have a different payment structure if you've set yourself up as a charity

https://charity.gofundme.com/c/charit​y​-pricing

.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ZAZ: In February, Goffinet received a 1099-K form from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the mail. The form let Goffinet know that $41,000 of the money he raised online was considered taxable income.

Wrong.  The form let Goffinet know that the IRS had been informed he had received $41,000.  The form itself does not give tax advice.  There are circumstances where you can receive $41,000 or even $41,000,000 and not be liable for taxes.  (If you're Amazon, even larger amounts.)  Go find a more creative accountant.

According to the IRS, if you are hoping to fundraise money to help people, it is best to formally set up a nonprofit or direct donations to an already established nonprofit.

According to the IRS, if you want to raise a small amount of money you should spend it all on accountants, legal and regulatory fees, insurance, and paperwork.


Or declare yourself a church and hold weekly "ceremonies" with friends to make it legit.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

So he's gonna spend the rest of his life arguing for a gold standard of currency at county fairs, and promoting ebophilia on the internet?


So he's gonna spend the rest of his life arguing for a gold standard of currency at county fairs, and promoting ebophilia on the internet?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

No.

If someone gives you money isn't isn't income. If they give you more than $10,000 it is taxable - to them.

The teacher needs a better accountant and they need to demonstrate that these were gifts - not payment for services or goods.

if people donate money to you, that's income. Period. What you do with that income doesn't really matter to the IRS. you could spend it on food for your neighbors or buy a new car, the IRS doesn't care.

If you're raising money to give to others, then you should start a charity. Why put in all that effort just to half ass it?

Remember when Oprah gave a car to everyone in her audience? There was a big stink because everyone had to pay taxes on that car because it was considered a gift.

No.

If someone gives you money isn't isn't income. If they give you more than $10,000 it is taxable - to them.

The teacher needs a better accountant and they need to demonstrate that these were gifts - not payment for services or goods.


And, it shouldn't work out that any gift to any one family would be taxable to them.

Seems like the IRS could earn a shiatload of goodwill by just telling him that.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ZAZ: According to the IRS, if you want to raise a small amount of money you should spend it all on accountants, legal and regulatory fees, insurance, and paperwork.


If $41,000k is a "small amount of money", then you'll find the fees to be miniscule.  Seriously, it's on the order of several hundred dollars.  Most of that expense is paying people to audit you to prove that you're not a scammer.

Alternatively, you could just run it through a church or other existing organization for $0.
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

What if my neighbour gives me $100 to do some shopping for her? Is that income for me?


What if my neighbour gives me $100 to do some shopping for her? Is that income for me?
 
gar1013
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

$15k ($30k if you gift it as a married couple), but otherwise accurate.

$15k ($30k if you gift it as a married couple), but otherwise accurate.


Cool. It's been awhile.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Agreed.  I limit that Farker advice about my relationships and investments.



Agreed.  I limit that Farker advice about my relationships and investments.
 
gar1013
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: gar1013: Ambivalence: ZAZ: According to the IRS, if you want to raise a small amount of money you should spend it all on accountants, legal and regulatory fees, insurance, and paperwork.

if people donate money to you, that's income. Period. What you do with that income doesn't really matter to the IRS. you could spend it on food for your neighbors or buy a new car, the IRS doesn't care.

If you're raising money to give to others, then you should start a charity. Why put in all that effort just to half ass it?

Remember when Oprah gave a car to everyone in her audience? There was a big stink because everyone had to pay taxes on that car because it was considered a gift.

No.

If someone gives you money isn't isn't income. If they give you more than $10,000 it is taxable - to them.

The teacher needs a better accountant and they need to demonstrate that these were gifts - not payment for services or goods.

And, it shouldn't work out that any gift to any one family would be taxable to them.

Seems like the IRS could earn a shiatload of goodwill by just telling him that.


It's not their job to do that.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

More to the point, GoFundMe should have some mechanism for helping their users prepare for tax filings.


More to the point, GoFundMe should have some mechanism for helping their users prepare for tax filings.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: ZAZ: According to the IRS, if you want to raise a small amount of money you should spend it all on accountants, legal and regulatory fees, insurance, and paperwork.

Good call.  Let's not have rules or enforcement in place to make sure people aren't laundering money or committing fraud.

/If this was an article about people laundering cash or committing fraud through donations platforms you'd be complaining about there not being any enforcement.


The article indicates that the donation site should have sent him the paperwork a long time ago.  It seems like they were negligent in their legal  responsibility as a transaction facilitator.
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

What if my neighbour gives me $100 to do some shopping for her? Is that income for me?

What if my neighbour gives me $100 to do some shopping for her? Is that income for me?


what if it's for sex toys?
 
gar1013
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

What if my neighbour gives me $100 to do some shopping for her? Is that income for me?

No.

Of course, if you are buying alcohol or tobacco, you could be considered a straw buyer and subject to criminal penalties.

What if my neighbour gives me $100 to do some shopping for her? Is that income for me?


No.

Of course, if you are buying alcohol or tobacco, you could be considered a straw buyer and subject to criminal penalties.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: ...

Or declare yourself a church and hold weekly "ceremonies" with friends to make it legit.


Clergy still pay tax on their income.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, yeah. "Good deeds" aren't tax deductible -- charitable donations are.  If you are setting up a charity you have to fill out the forms.  It's not automatic.
"It was a gift" is the tax equivalent of "I refuse to create joinder".  People need to learn that there are no magic words that get the government off your ass.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

What if my neighbour gives me $100 to do some shopping for her? Is that income for me?

Yes. She gave you $100 to be her personal shopper. That's a paid service.

What if my neighbour gives me $100 to do some shopping for her? Is that income for me?


Yes. She gave you $100 to be her personal shopper. That's a paid service.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

What if my neighbour gives me $100 to do some shopping for her? Is that income for me?

Only if she issues a 1099 to that effect.

What if my neighbour gives me $100 to do some shopping for her? Is that income for me?


Only if she issues a 1099 to that effect.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

And, it shouldn't work out that any gift to any one family would be taxable to them.

Seems like the IRS could earn a shiatload of goodwill by just telling him that.

It's not their job to do that.

Right, but since this has made it to the news, do they not have a PR department?

I guess they don't need one, but still...

if people donate money to you, that's income. Period. What you do with that income doesn't really matter to the IRS. you could spend it on food for your neighbors or buy a new car, the IRS doesn't care.

If you're raising money to give to others, then you should start a charity. Why put in all that effort just to half ass it?

Remember when Oprah gave a car to everyone in her audience? There was a big stink because everyone had to pay taxes on that car because it was considered a gift.

No.

If someone gives you money isn't isn't income. If they give you more than $10,000 it is taxable - to them.

The teacher needs a better accountant and they need to demonstrate that these were gifts - not payment for services or goods.

And, it shouldn't work out that any gift to any one family would be taxable to them.

Seems like the IRS could earn a shiatload of goodwill by just telling him that.

It's not their job to do that.


Right, but since this has made it to the news, do they not have a PR department?

I guess they don't need one, but still...
 
ENS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gar1013: thurstonxhowell: gar1013: If someone gives you money isn't isn't income. If they give you more than $10,000 it is taxable - to them.

$15k ($30k if you gift it as a married couple), but otherwise accurate.

Cool. It's been awhile.


My first thought was the "but...the gift tax exemption!" also.

I guess it's different if you take donations from third parties and "gift" them?

It's stupid anyhow and the IRS should forgive him the owed income tax.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, article is complete BS.  If he truly spend all the money properly and has the backup receipts his net income on the Schedule C is $0.00.  There isn't any need to set up a nonprofit especially if this is a one time deal.  If he didn't spend all of the money appropriately then he is liable for the tax on the difference.  At most you are looking at adding one line to a form.  Even adding up the receipts you are looking at a few minutes of work at most.

In other words everything is normal and correct.  The reporter is an idiot the the person involved is a drama queen.

Reporting: Because "Math is Hard!"
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: NotThatGuyAgain: Mental note:  Never take tax advice from Farkers


Agreed.  I limit that Farker advice about my relationships and investments.


Last time I didn't my hookers and cocaine portfolio didn't do extremely well.
 
Bowen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Honestly? It sounds like he wanted to be the center of attention. People come to him and ask for money and he hands it out and accepts their gratitude.

The Connecticut food bank takes donations dude.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: gar1013: If someone gives you money isn't isn't income. If they give you more than $10,000 it is taxable - to them.

$15k ($30k if you gift it as a married couple), but otherwise accurate.


It's not even taxable then, just reportable.   There's a lifetime exclusion over $11 million per person (shared with the estate tax).
 
Fizpez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: orbister: Ambivalence: if people donate money to you, that's income. Period. What you do with that income doesn't really matter to the IRS. you could spend it on food for your neighbors or buy a new car, the IRS doesn't care.

What if my neighbour gives me $100 to do some shopping for her? Is that income for me?

Yes. She gave you $100 to be her personal shopper. That's a paid service.



While I agree: If the person doing the shopping did it under the assumption that they were doing it for free to be a good person/neighbor and the neighbor THEN handed them $100 as a thank you, it might be argued that the $100 was a gift and not income.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Next up: He becomes a hard core libertarian and tries to open a gun store without the appropriate credentials.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: Well, yeah. "Good deeds" aren't tax deductible -- charitable donations are.  If you are setting up a charity you have to fill out the forms.  It's not automatic.
"It was a gift" is the tax equivalent of "I refuse to create joinder".  People need to learn that there are no magic words that get the government off your ass.


Once a 1099 has been issued, that most certainly is the case.  The main problem that happened here is that a service to collect the money was one that was set up for helping the self employed, instead of a service that was set up for gifts.

That said, it's not that grey of an area: "give me money so I can give money/goods" sounds like a charity and should follow those rules - which means a bit more paperwork.  Otherwise it sounds like something else mentioned in the thread - you're providing a personal shopper service.  It's not "I'm poor, give me a personal gift", which is only taxable on the donor side if the annual exclusion is reached, not the receiver's side.

Yes, the tax laws are farked up.
 
Gramma
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I feel like this needs to be reiterated.


I feel like this needs to be reiterated.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fizpez: thealgorerhythm: orbister: Ambivalence: if people donate money to you, that's income. Period. What you do with that income doesn't really matter to the IRS. you could spend it on food for your neighbors or buy a new car, the IRS doesn't care.

What if my neighbour gives me $100 to do some shopping for her? Is that income for me?

Yes. She gave you $100 to be her personal shopper. That's a paid service.


While I agree: If the person doing the shopping did it under the assumption that they were doing it for free to be a good person/neighbor and the neighbor THEN handed them $100 as a thank you, it might be argued that the $100 was a gift and not income.


The question as written indicates a paid personal shopper.

Now if they had written: What if my neighbor had me purchase $100 of items for them with their money?

But they didnt.

Also that's a different scenario from soliciting tens of thousands of dollars from people on the internet to purchase goods for third parties.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: ...

Right, but since this has made it to the news, do they not have a PR department?

I guess they don't need one, but still...


The IRS has honestly never cared what anyone thought of it.

Kinda respectable, really.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

What if my neighbour gives me $100 to do some shopping for her? Is that income for me?

No.

Of course, if you are buying alcohol or tobacco, you could be considered a straw buyer and subject to criminal penalties.

[image]

Now what if, instead of bread, my family likes cigarettes? And what if I have a very large family?

What if my neighbour gives me $100 to do some shopping for her? Is that income for me?

No.

Of course, if you are buying alcohol or tobacco, you could be considered a straw buyer and subject to criminal penalties.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Now what if, instead of bread, my family likes cigarettes? And what if I have a very large family?
 
