(CNN)   It now looks like GM's self-driving car, the Cruise, will combine not only the technological expertise and legacy of quality that GM is known for but also the refinement and prestige that we all associate with Wal-Mart   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Finance, Investment, Automobile, Arizona, Walmart competitor Amazon, Delivery businesses, size of the investment, Childbirth  
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hola, Amigos!"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Ted Cruz drive a Cruise Cruze?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no doubt that they can market, sell, and repair them.  I am also fairly certain they won't be able to really make them to begin with.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that movie.  It should be fine as long as Willem Dafoe doesn't take over your car.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To Subby: Elon is still not going to let you suck his dick.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And a picture of a gasoline powered FORD
Nice work guise
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So will the sub models be called the Ted and Tom?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And we all know what a shining beacon of quality the Chevy Cruze was.  I'm sure this is gonna go great.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If it communicates with a computer, it can and will be hacked.  Self driving vehicles are a terrible idea.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Headline has just the right level of inaccuracy and derision to be a Tesla owner...
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: If it communicates with a computer, it can and will be hacked.  Self driving vehicles are a terrible idea.


Well, they're not, it's just that like most tech, humanity just isn't responsible enough for it yet.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: And we all know what a shining beacon of quality the Chevy Cruze was.  I'm sure this is gonna go great.


these are the same folks who brought the Chevette, the Vega and the new Nova to working dads across 'murica. those bastards should be ashamed of themselves.
 
whippersnapper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Say what you will about Wal-mart, subby, but it's the only place I can ever find Nerds jelly beans. My addiction must be fed.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I envision a GM self-driving car to have the steering wheel tied off to one side and placed in a parking lot to do donuts.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: If it communicates with a computer, it can and will be hacked.  Self driving vehicles are a terrible idea.


My Roombas can barely manage to vacuum and mop without getting themselves stuck or falling off stairs. And that's the pinnacle of robotic cleaning technology.

Self driving cars are at least 10 years away.

Self driving cars that don't result in excessive accidents are 40 years away.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: So will the sub models be called the Ted and Tom?


I'm not sure, but I don't think they're making submarines yet.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: TypoFlyspray: If it communicates with a computer, it can and will be hacked.  Self driving vehicles are a terrible idea.

My Roombas can barely manage to vacuum and mop without getting themselves stuck or falling off stairs. And that's the pinnacle of robotic cleaning technology.

Self driving cars are at least 10 years away.

Self driving cars that don't result in excessive accidents are 40 years away.


And where do flying cars fit into this equation? Weren't we promised flying cars?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whippersnapper: Say what you will about Wal-mart, subby, but it's the only place I can ever find Nerds jelly beans. My addiction must be fed.


You sound fat.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why is this a fail? Walmart has a lot of deliveries, self-driving cars reduce costs* over the long run.

See also Amazon investing in drone technology.

/*you can only save so much by hiring part-timers without paying them health insurance and benefits
//and then those jobs will go. I see one future scenario where out of work people attack delivery drones; whether for sustenance or out of anger
///but don't worry, the overlords will make that a highly punishable crime. Time to invest in private prisons
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: baronbloodbath: TypoFlyspray: If it communicates with a computer, it can and will be hacked.  Self driving vehicles are a terrible idea.

My Roombas can barely manage to vacuum and mop without getting themselves stuck or falling off stairs. And that's the pinnacle of robotic cleaning technology.

Self driving cars are at least 10 years away.

Self driving cars that don't result in excessive accidents are 40 years away.

And where do flying cars fit into this equation? Weren't we promised flying cars?


They are available during your vacation on the moon.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
baronbloodbath: TypoFlyspray: If it communicates with a computer, it can and will be hacked.  Self driving vehicles are a terrible idea.

My Roombas can barely manage to vacuum and mop without getting themselves stuck or falling off stairs. And that's the pinnacle of robotic cleaning technology.

Self driving cars are at least 10 years away.

Self driving cars that don't result in excessive accidents are 40 years away.

If everyone instantly had a self-driving car, accidents probably would be reduced down to zero. It's fairly easy right now to program these things with expected results when you know that the other vehicles are programmed similarly...especially if they are talking with each other.

It the mixture of self-driving and random human-driving cars that's the real problem.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: baronbloodbath: TypoFlyspray: If it communicates with a computer, it can and will be hacked.  Self driving vehicles are a terrible idea.

My Roombas can barely manage to vacuum and mop without getting themselves stuck or falling off stairs. And that's the pinnacle of robotic cleaning technology.

Self driving cars are at least 10 years away.

Self driving cars that don't result in excessive accidents are 40 years away.

And where do flying cars fit into this equation? Weren't we promised flying cars?


I want my flying car too! But gravity wants me dead.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
 Will it automatically park itself sideways across two spots in the MalWart parking lot? Knowing GM they will install software in the Lidar so it hits every pothole and curb to drive up post sales service revenue. I'd be extremely hesitant to get into an autonomous vehicle built by a company that knowingly signed off to go forward with production of parts which had what turned out to be deadly defects.... after being warned by their suppliers of said defects.. numerous times.

/Why cant we just have decent public transportation and some high speed intercity dedicated rail? We need to wean ourselves off not just petroleum, but the entire car culture itself..
// Employed in the auto/transportation industry
/// yes, i know
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: If it communicates with a computer, it can and will be hacked.  Self driving vehicles are a terrible idea.


Make the computer localized rather than data syncing dependant. Self driving becomes a self contained unit that is impossible to hack unless you're physically connected to it.

That also means security is hardware prevention and alerts rather than fixed software.

Get the driving software and load it on a secondary drive linked to the ECM, with maybe an emergency set of instructions to handle loss of signal coded directly into the unit's hardware
 
thehobbes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Walmart said that its work with Cruise is not related to its long-haul trucking fleet."

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: So will the sub models be called the Ted and Tom?


There's a "Chevy" Chase joke in there somewhere too.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I saw that movie.  It should be fine as long as Willem Dafoe doesn't take over your car.
[Fark user image image 286x176]


I can't see that pic without my brain instantly captioning it: NOW THIS, I CAN FAP TO.
 
gyruss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just want to know what idiot at GM thought it was a good idea to double down on the "Cruze" homophone.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dear Walmart, how do you tell everyone you don't care about self-driving delivery vehicles without saying you don't care about self-serving delivery vehicles.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Self driving cars that don't result in excessive accidents are 40 years away.


Tesla Autopilot is approximately ten times as safe as human-driven vehicles.  You see articles about every accident involving a Tesla because they are rare, like plane crashes.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No, I don't own a Tesla and probably never will.
 
