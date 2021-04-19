 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   So how's that revised two children per couple quota working out China?   (reuters.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

620 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2021 at 8:20 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf is your problem subby? Mankind is a walking plague onto itself and you think the answer is more of us?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Urbanized humans have fewer babies. This was going to happen anyway as Chinese started inevitably moving from rural to city -although the government there also sought to control that phenomenon as well. They have laws against country folks moving to the city, although how effective they are is unclear. Mostly it's a way to create illegal underpaid labor just like we do in the USA.

Overall though, I read this as (rare these days) good news for China and good news for the world.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The country's falling birth rate and its rapidly greying society is expected to test its ability to pay and care for its elderly.

Every article on negative birth rates repeats this scare but since when have modern societies ever spent much on their elderly?

An actual threat to the wealthy would be the draining the overstocked pool of desperate workers. This means employees will end up having more power, and the wealthy never like the sound of that.

I mean I could be wrong, maybe they just suddenly care about the elderly...
 
bthom37
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: The country's falling birth rate and its rapidly greying society is expected to test its ability to pay and care for its elderly.

Every article on negative birth rates repeats this scare but since when have modern societies ever spent much on their elderly?

An actual threat to the wealthy would be the draining the overstocked pool of desperate workers. This means employees will end up having more power, and the wealthy never like the sound of that.

I mean I could be wrong, maybe they just suddenly care about the elderly...


We spend a shiatload on healthcare for the elderly.  Particularly in the last year of their life.

Not sure if that's the same in other countries, though.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Wtf is your problem subby? Mankind is a walking plague onto itself and you think the answer is more of us?


This!

× a million
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As women become more educated, they have less children.  The fertility rate is falling on every nation on Earth.  Sorry, but the Population Bomb was a dud.
 
camarugala
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Wtf is your problem subby? Mankind is a walking plague onto itself and you think the answer is more of us?


There's always the dying rooms. The only difference now is that are equal opportunity dying rooms.
Have a pleasant day Farkers!
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe "f*ck like a panda" wasn't the best slogan to go with.
 
wademh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Uyghurs birth rate won't be climbing with all those forced hysterectomies.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: The country's falling birth rate and its rapidly greying society is expected to test its ability to pay and care for its elderly.

Every article on negative birth rates repeats this scare but since when have modern societies ever spent much on their elderly?

An actual threat to the wealthy would be the draining the overstocked pool of desperate workers. This means employees will end up having more power, and the wealthy never like the sound of that.

I mean I could be wrong, maybe they just suddenly care about the elderly...


It's also amusing that what's stopping us isn't an actual lack of resources. It's just a shortage of some imaginary thing we made up to give objects value.
 
eKonk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: The country's falling birth rate and its rapidly greying society is expected to test its ability to pay and care for its elderly.

Every article on negative birth rates repeats this scare but since when have modern societies ever spent much on their elderly?

An actual threat to the wealthy would be the draining the overstocked pool of desperate workers. This means employees will end up having more power, and the wealthy never like the sound of that.

I mean I could be wrong, maybe they just suddenly care about the elderly...


The problem is global warming. Used to be a time when we could just put the elderly on an ice floe in the spring and watch them float off into the sunset, undoubtedly bound for some paradise just over the horizon. Now? Good luck finding enough ice such that it doesn't melt before they're out of calling distance from the shore.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I knew a girl who got into immigration trouble a few years back, because she was an extra child and did not have proper documentation from the Chinese government.

Her parents bribed some lical officials so she was able to go to school and she had some documents like a passport, so she was able to get a greencard.

Then immigration, during the early Trump era, started claiming that simce she did not have all the proper Chinese documents they had no idea if she was a proper Chinese immigrant and say, not a line jumper from Sweden or something, so they tried to deport her.

She ended up marrying her boyfriend to stay in the country, and while they did love each other and had dated for years and would have probably gotten married anyways, it was terribly unfair to put them both in that situation.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Turns out that people really like farking.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.