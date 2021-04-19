 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Proof that sometimes Florida ends up in the news for all the right reasons   (foxnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Florida, English-language films, All rights reserved, Girl, Woman, Daytona Beach, Florida, Fox Broadcasting Company, Mutual fund  
•       •       •

523 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2021 at 9:50 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That is awesome, and saved a life while doing it.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They just couldn't resist violating social distancing guidelines. smh
 
wage0048
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But that's soshalisum!  That swimmer would have been better off if they'd let him pick himself up by his own bootstraps!

\Sarcasm, obviously.
 
6nome
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fox News? Pass.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dear god, the Florida tag has been used for a story about something cool and awesome.

WTF have you done, subby?!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

6nome: Fox News? Pass.


Your bravery should be recognized

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...the rough Gulf tide.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.