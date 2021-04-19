 Skip to content
 
(StudyFinds)   32% of people say that doing laundry is sometimes the highlight of their week. We really need this pandemic to end soon before we all become like those spaceship passengers in WALL-E   (studyfinds.org) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laundry and grocery shopping are the dreariest weekly chores for me.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*Before*?  I think half of us are there already.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These people have obviously never re-grouted a shower.

Thats the real rocket ship ride.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My last time heading to the laundromat was in college.  This particular laundromat had a smoking side and a non-smoking side.  You would see women smoking while folding their laundry.  It seemed counterproductive to me.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That reminds me. It's that time of the decade to wash my bed sheets.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UberDave: *Before*?  I think half of us are there already.


This. The first few months saw me exercising at home and actually losing weight. The last few months can't bear to look at me!
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You would see women smoking while folding their laundry.


And then you would see you stealing their panties.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rapmaster2000: You would see women smoking while folding their laundry.

And then you would see you stealing their panties.


That's stupid.  Why would I steal panties that were already washed?  Amateur.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have a washer and dryer, but the guy at the laundromat sells cheap out of state cigarettes.  They just added a taco stand also.
/The owners let you drink if you're washing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So get the shot and wear the mask and social the distance, and quit whining.
We grownups are now bored with your oppositional defiance disorder.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: dothemath: Rapmaster2000: You would see women smoking while folding their laundry.

And then you would see you stealing their panties.

That's stupid.  Why would I steal panties that were already washed?  Amateur.


Youre right, I didnt think that one through.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: dothemath: Rapmaster2000: You would see women smoking while folding their laundry.

And then you would see you stealing their panties.

That's stupid.  Why would I steal panties that were already washed?  Amateur.


Well, you can buy used ones in any common vending machine.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: That reminds me. It's that time of the decade to wash my bed sheets.


True story: There was a guy in my fraternity who never - and I mean literally never - washed his sheets. By the end of the year, the fitted sheet on his bed looked like the Shroud of Turin. Yet somehow he was a total player.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nothing quite like burying yourself in a bunch of hot laundry from the dryer...
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I have a washer and dryer, but the guy at the laundromat sells cheap out of state cigarettes.  They just added a taco stand also.
/The owners let you drink if you're washing.


You have provided a vivid insight to your lifestyle.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Subtonic: That reminds me. It's that time of the decade to wash my bed sheets.

True story: There was a guy in my fraternity who never - and I mean literally never - washed his sheets. By the end of the year, the fitted sheet on his bed looked like the Shroud of Turin. Yet somehow he was a total player.


Jesus was pretty charismatic.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Laundry and grocery shopping are the dreariest weekly chores for me.



They're not so bad if you do them naked.

Unfortunately, I'm no longer allowed in the Duds 'N' Suds or Kroger.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

handsome boy model: Diogenes: Laundry and grocery shopping are the dreariest weekly chores for me.


They're not so bad if you do them naked.

Unfortunately, I'm no longer allowed in the Duds 'N' Suds or Kroger.


Username checks out.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Nothing quite like burying yourself in a bunch of hot laundry from the dryer...


Hmm...why did I just think of apple pie...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's something really satisfying about knowing that all the dirty laundry is clean and folded and put away.  Then you have the urge to tell your family they aren't allowed to wear clothes or use towels or... and that inevitably leads to wondering if you can get away with having them taxidermied so they never make another mess.  All in all, I find it better to leave everyone wearing dirty clothing.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Where are these Americans living in total isolation? These articles have to be coming from a separate reality where Americans took the lockdown seriously.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The spaceship passengers were fed and cared for, subby.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Doing laundry is fine.  It's the folding part that is boring. Doing it while watching Netflix makes it bearable.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

handsome boy model: Diogenes: Laundry and grocery shopping are the dreariest weekly chores for me.


They're not so bad if you do them naked.

Unfortunately, I'm no longer allowed in the Duds 'N' Suds or Kroger.


They made you take off your top?
 
