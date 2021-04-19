 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   And so it begins, California   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to the New Normal
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember this one?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, how we laughed.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On a positive note, we no longer have a fire "season"

/It's just sort of year-round now
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if you'd rake a leaf or two California!!1!

/s
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's fewer than fifty football fields without end zones.  It's a huge farking deal but still, can they not put that out?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If your personal situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross
 
