(Twitter)   American police gear up in armor and weapons and stand menacingly outside church harboring victims of police violence. Subby has nothing witty or clever, just bitter sorrow and horror   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait to hear the cop suckers here defend this one.

ACAB.  All Cops Are Bad.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ready to kick baby Jesus' ass!

Cops should not be trained like they are in the military.  It's why they are so horrible at being cops.  You see in the military, you are ready to kill everyone that's not your fellow serviceman.  Shockingly, you're not supposed to do that as cops.

Personally, I think all cops should be systematically fired and only rehired after carefully checked they ain't creepy gang members trying to be cops.  (Oaf Keepers, Proud Boys, KKK, etc.)  Any found guilty (of trying to become cops) should then do 6 months to a year in prison.   This would cut way down on police violence.

Oh, and disband all the police unions and put them through a similar vetting process.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why is anyone surprised?  Nothing has changed since last spring and summer, if anything the cops have been working hard over the winter to get ready for this.  The cops are not going to get federal support for their racist shiat, so they are going to dial it up to 11, and figure that if they go all in there will be nothing to be done to stop them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave2042
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A perspective from Australia where we have some bad cops, but mostly in proportion to tge fact we have some bad people like most societies.

Perhaps you should think about whether you might not have a police problem, more an America problem.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Cops should not be trained like they are in the military.  It's why they are so horrible at being cops.  You see in the military, you are ready to kill everyone that's not your fellow serviceman.  Shockingly, you're not supposed to do that as cops.


Soldiers also have rules that cops don't have.
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Alphax: PaulRB: Cops should not be trained like they are in the military.  It's why they are so horrible at being cops.  You see in the military, you are ready to kill everyone that's not your fellow serviceman.  Shockingly, you're not supposed to do that as cops.

Soldiers also have rules that cops don't have.


Just hold the cops to the Military rules, as has been suggested here before.  If they want to act like soldiers, let them take on the burden of a soldier's responsibility.

... And disband the unions, they aren't helping.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


By 1945 the Germans had lost but by 2020 the Nazis had won.
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image image 714x302]

By 1945 the Germans had lost but by 2020 the Nazis had won.


"if your only tool is a hammer..."
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Alphax: PaulRB: Cops should not be trained like they are in the military.  It's why they are so horrible at being cops.  You see in the military, you are ready to kill everyone that's not your fellow serviceman.  Shockingly, you're not supposed to do that as cops.

Soldiers also have rules that cops don't have.


And among those rules is something to the effect of "Thou shalt try really hard not to fire upon your countrymen without provocation" and "It's generally considered impolite to shoot someone after they have laid down their weapons and raised their hands in surrender."
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

unixpro: Can't wait to hear the cop suckers here defend this one.

ACAB.  All Cops Are Bad.


I've just popped a 2 gallon pot's worth. I'll let you share if you bring the butter!

I actually want to know what the thought was behind the order to surround the church. That's going to give the most entertainment, I feel, followed by the explains for arresting the medical volunteers, then the assaults on the authorised, police-approved, and clearly identified journalists.

I might even have a couple of beers this thread.
 
