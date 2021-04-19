 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Trump-voting counties going to be deciding factor in reaching herd immunity. Nice infection you got there. Shame if anything happened to it   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump got the vaccine

//Can't they be more like Trump ?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Trump got the vaccine

//Can't they be more like Trump ?


Given that the Trumq Qultists went completely ape when Ivanka Trumq made her vaccination public, the answer to that seems to be 'no.'

Darwin will be visiting a lot of Trump Humpers in the foreseeable future.
 
Iczer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
MyVaccine: The Vaccine Made for Conservatives | The Daily Social Distancing Show
Youtube YNHvv-N30zg


/it's our only hope then
 
Rent Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
[benderwereboned.jpg]
 
gimlet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For the current variant maybe. Every other article lately is about vaccinated people getting sick or how the current vaccine is useless against what is coming out of countries that will never reach herd immunity.

It is here to stay folks. Either continue to hide or adapt to the new sad reality.

/I am four days away from my second shot and I am nervous after watching my wife deal with the side affects for more than 5 days now.
 
