(CBS News)   Police training terrorists? It's more likely than you think   (cbsnews.com) divider line
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lot of them are cops, so they quite reasonably believe they are above the Law.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sharyn Alfonsi: Do you all think that we are in the middle of a civil war?
Cathy York: I think that we are. You've got good versus evil right now going on in our country.
Sharyn Alfonsi: Who do you view as evil?
Cathy York: Anybody that doesn't support our Constitution and follow it, they're trying to change it.

It looks like we can add 'our Constitution' to the list of words the right uses as a euphemism for white supremacy.
 
adamatari
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

anuran: A lot of them are cops, so they quite reasonably believe they are above the Law.


I was gonna say, it's not exactly just the police training terrorists, they ARE the terrorists. And that explains an awful lot.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Zello has since deleted 2,000 of these extremist channels.

AbuHashish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Didn't America train train what became the Iranian Basiji which it turn became LEOs and militias that we know today? Protip, Attack police unions, not just the minions
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If they're to be called a militia, please call them a poorly regulated one. You know why.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, the Oaf Creepers? Lots of overlap between them and cops. Two groups cut from the same cloth with the same mindset.
 
