 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Canada facing severe COVID spike. Unfortunately this is not a repeat   (cnn.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Canada, Public health, Provinces and territories of Canada, Hospital, Pierre Trudeau, Population, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, effect of variants  
•       •       •

340 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2021 at 6:30 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Uhm, leafbros...you ok?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oof, that's terrible.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The province said it also would restrict interprovincial travel and erect checkpoints to enforce that mandate while ordering that non-essential construction shut down beginning Saturday."

Problem with that is pretty much everything in construction is listed as essential.

Ford refuses to put any real limits on construction, factories, warehouses, or other work places where most of the cases are coming from.

If it'll cause more than a slight inconvenience economically then he refuses to do it.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jim never vomits at home...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Doing better now in Quebec and my area is no longer #1 in Canada or even the region.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sadly, I expect we'll be seeing this in many places until *everyone* is vaccinated.  The Dumb is global.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not all Canada.. Seems to correlate with regressive leaders.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Or perhaps they could work at getting shots in arms.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought Canada's this super anti-coronavirus place where everybody wears masks, everyone's vaccinated? What's up with the sudden surge of the virus? Isn't the vaccine working?
 
eKonk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Geez Canada, can't you just be more like the USA? We might be seeing our own upswing in cases, particularly of the more severe variants, but you don't see us shutting down, do you? No! We're reopening more and more.

See, your problem is you took it kind of seriously before. That made your numbers go way down. The real trick is to get it to rise up and then plateau - if it never drops that far, you don't see it rise that much (relatively speaking, at least).

Just ignore it, pretend it's not real, blame it on someone else, and then make sure you can have mass shootings fairly regularly, and you'll hardly notice it.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I thought Canada's this super anti-coronavirus place where everybody wears masks, everyone's vaccinated? What's up with the sudden surge of the virus? Isn't the vaccine working?


Yeah, they don't have nearly enough people vaccinated.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/granted, neither do we
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "The province said it also would restrict interprovincial travel and erect checkpoints to enforce that mandate while ordering that non-essential construction shut down beginning Saturday."

Problem with that is pretty much everything in construction is listed as essential.

Ford refuses to put any real limits on construction, factories, warehouses, or other work places where most of the cases are coming from.

If it'll cause more than a slight inconvenience economically then he refuses to do it.


Construction is essential there is a limited window to do it. The warehousing is essential too I don't know where everyone thinks their food and Amazon packages come from.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Or perhaps they could work at getting shots in arms.


Are you delivering them to Canada?
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "The province said it also would restrict interprovincial travel and erect checkpoints to enforce that mandate while ordering that non-essential construction shut down beginning Saturday."

Problem with that is pretty much everything in construction is listed as essential.

Ford refuses to put any real limits on construction, factories, warehouses, or other work places where most of the cases are coming from.

If it'll cause more than a slight inconvenience economically then he refuses to do it.


One of the big issues now is that we're still administering vaccines based off of an age tier. The majority of cases are 20-40 year old essential workers such as myself, and the vaccine isn't being offered to anyone younger than 50-55* in my area (one of the major hotspots). *(and certain specific high risj populations)
Meanwhile we've got oodles of doses of Astrazeneca sitting untouched on pharmacy shelves because they've implemented a dopey mandate that they not be given to anyone under 55 despite the blood clotting "risk" is really a non-issue.

That and people are idiots who don't understand that outdoors is "lower risk" not "zero risk" and that proper distancing and mask measures still apply outside. People aren't getting that. And for some reason I'd estimate 1 out of every 3 transit operators is going mask less because they think the anti-assault plexiglass divider somehow creates an enclosed air space from the rest of the bus.
While I'd love to pile on the government for not doing better - and theyve certainly made some missteps recently - the biggest driver is the general public just isn't behaving responsibly. The wave is being driven by the variants which have two massive advantages - not only are they more transmissible, but fatigue and complacency set in long ago.

Theres also been a lot of muddled wish-washy messaging from the health pros that isn't helping either. See: that whole "outdoors is safer" thing and the "if you've been vaccinated you can ease up on mask wearing" (which they've since walked back).
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: Boo_Guy: "The province said it also would restrict interprovincial travel and erect checkpoints to enforce that mandate while ordering that non-essential construction shut down beginning Saturday."

Problem with that is pretty much everything in construction is listed as essential.

Ford refuses to put any real limits on construction, factories, warehouses, or other work places where most of the cases are coming from.

If it'll cause more than a slight inconvenience economically then he refuses to do it.

One of the big issues now is that we're still administering vaccines based off of an age tier. The majority of cases are 20-40 year old essential workers such as myself, and the vaccine isn't being offered to anyone younger than 50-55* in my area (one of the major hotspots). *(and certain specific high risj populations)
Meanwhile we've got oodles of doses of Astrazeneca sitting untouched on pharmacy shelves because they've implemented a dopey mandate that they not be given to anyone under 55 despite the blood clotting "risk" is really a non-issue.

That and people are idiots who don't understand that outdoors is "lower risk" not "zero risk" and that proper distancing and mask measures still apply outside. People aren't getting that. And for some reason I'd estimate 1 out of every 3 transit operators is going mask less because they think the anti-assault plexiglass divider somehow creates an enclosed air space from the rest of the bus.
While I'd love to pile on the government for not doing better - and theyve certainly made some missteps recently - the biggest driver is the general public just isn't behaving responsibly. The wave is being driven by the variants which have two massive advantages - not only are they more transmissible, but fatigue and complacency set in long ago.

Theres also been a lot of muddled wish-washy messaging from the health pros that isn't helping either. See: that whole "outdoors is safer" thing and the "if you've been vaccinated you can ease up on mask wearing" (which they've since walked back).


They just unlocked AZ for 40 and up. Will try and book an appointment today. The fact that I qualify for a shot and my kids' teachers don't is farking embarrassing.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.