(AP News)   Some people have a daily routine set for themselves. For one 76 year-old upstate NY resident, it included littering in front of the same house. Every day. For nearly three years   (apnews.com) divider line
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
TFA: "Pope was charged with harassment"

It's a start.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: TFA: "Pope was charged with harassment"

It's a start.


Check the back yard if there are woods in it.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angry old man attacks lawn.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Pope Catholic?
 
Snowblind2010 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about holding a grudge.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did he buy the coffee? From the D or T-Hoar's? We have questions.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Prof. Frink: TFA: "Pope was charged with harassment"

It's a start.

Check the back yard if there are woods in it.


Does a bear wear a funny hat?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2neighbors1095cups
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nobody believes in spite more than an old person.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Spite. The only think keeping him and most GOP politicians alive.
 
verbalsodomizer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is like the methadone clinic of rage. Instead of one deadly attack, he just lets it out a little each day.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
LAKE VIEW, N.Y. (AP) -- Old people are just as likely to be shiatbags as any other demographic. Some sources say more so.
 
soupafi [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good news for the couple. He will be dead soon. So there's that.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Snowblind2010: Talk about holding a grudge.


I don't think I've ever been mad at someone for three years. Have I ditched relationships, including my own family members? Sure. But walking away is the mature thing to do, unlike littering someone's lawn for three years. That's just childish. Except if it were an actual child, three years is probably enough to outgrow the grudge.
 
mescalito
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Where did he buy the coffee? From the D or T-Hoar's? We have questions.


What I read, said it was predominantly McDonalds cups.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I found it very hard to believe that someone I knew would do something like that, especially at his age,"

His age is why he is doing it. He is at the age where he has earned the privilege of not giving a fark
 
Mrs. Snipes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No petty like old petty.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd visit him in jail, and let him know that after he's dead and buried, every day I will leave a small pile of bird seed on his tomb stone. That way I can feed the birds and squirrels, and they can turn his final resting place into the shiat encrusted monument a turd like him deserves.

/I wouldn't do it, because unlike him, I wouldn't invest that much of myself into someone who doesn't matter. But a petty creature like him would believe it - and his impotence to stop me would eat him up inside.
 
dready zim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have a 'wildlife camera' arriving today, so I can find out which asshole is messing with our plants and equipment at our allotment. Petty shiat like opening our tap and draining our water storage, cutting string, walking on our cloches, snipping the tops of our garlic, throwing planks of wood onto our seedlings, removing screws holding plant frames together, spraying herbicides on our brassicas.

I won't be calling the police, I'm thinking about not even confronting them about it.

I have heard tales of other people who have had disagreements with their neighbours, in that case they were stealing their crops, so they deliberately ate some sausages that were going off, shat in a bucket, diluted that with water and sprayed it all over their strawberries just as they were getting ripe. Likewise, I have also heard of people getting loads of salt diluted in water and toxifying the soil, so you can't grow anything in it.

It is tempting, then they will have no reason to visit the allotment at all. I don't agree with making the plot itself barren or endangering someone's health though.

I shall have to think about a course of action.
 
dready zim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EJ25T: LAKE VIEW, N.Y. (AP) -- Old people are just as likely to be shiatbags as any other demographic. Some sources say more so.


Yeah, we have an old grumpy farker next to us on the allotment, I have suspicions it is him
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dready zim: I have a 'wildlife camera' arriving today, so I can find out which asshole is messing with our plants and equipment at our allotment. Petty shiat like opening our tap and draining our water storage, cutting string, walking on our cloches, snipping the tops of our garlic, throwing planks of wood onto our seedlings, removing screws holding plant frames together, spraying herbicides on our brassicas.

I won't be calling the police, I'm thinking about not even confronting them about it.

I have heard tales of other people who have had disagreements with their neighbours, in that case they were stealing their crops, so they deliberately ate some sausages that were going off, shat in a bucket, diluted that with water and sprayed it all over their strawberries just as they were getting ripe. Likewise, I have also heard of people getting loads of salt diluted in water and toxifying the soil, so you can't grow anything in it.

It is tempting, then they will have no reason to visit the allotment at all. I don't agree with making the plot itself barren or endangering someone's health though.

I shall have to think about a course of action.


That is really farked up, wow.  Good luck.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No more free cups for them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Spaz-master: "I found it very hard to believe that someone I knew would do something like that, especially at his age,"

His age is why he is doing it. He is at the age where he has earned the privilege of not giving a fark


Sure, at some age you have the right to not give a fark.

What you don't ever earn, whatever age you are, is the right to be a farker to other people.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EJ25T: LAKE VIEW, N.Y. (AP) -- Old people are just as likely to be shiatbags as any other demographic. Some sources say more so.


Definitely more so.

If a twenty-year-old asshole needs a good beating, I can kick his ass. If an eighty-year-old does, a single punch could make me a murderer.
 
Gramma
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mescalito: Benjimin_Dover: Where did he buy the coffee? From the D or T-Hoar's? We have questions.

What I read, said it was predominantly McDonalds cups.


Surprisingly, McD has good coffee.
The food not so much. but the coffee is good.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Is Pope Catholic?


FTA: Edward and Cheryl Patton

Did they slap Pope and send him back to the front lines?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On one hand, I admire his dedication.
 
dready zim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dready zim: I have a 'wildlife camera' arriving today, so I can find out which asshole is messing with our plants and equipment at our allotment. Petty shiat like opening our tap and draining our water storage, cutting string, walking on our cloches, snipping the tops of our garlic, throwing planks of wood onto our seedlings, removing screws holding plant frames together, spraying herbicides on our brassicas.

I won't be calling the police, I'm thinking about not even confronting them about it.

I have heard tales of other people who have had disagreements with their neighbours, in that case they were stealing their crops, so they deliberately ate some sausages that were going off, shat in a bucket, diluted that with water and sprayed it all over their strawberries just as they were getting ripe. Likewise, I have also heard of people getting loads of salt diluted in water and toxifying the soil, so you can't grow anything in it.

It is tempting, then they will have no reason to visit the allotment at all. I don't agree with making the plot itself barren or endangering someone's health though.

I shall have to think about a course of action.

That is really farked up, wow.  Good luck.


At this very moment I am like a small child waiting for Santa to turn up with my camo camera. I'll test it this afternoon then go up there near dark and fit it somewhere.

They have been doing it for a couple of years now to the point where enough is enough, and I am spending money to find out who the fark they are. Curse them for making me have to actually spend money! ;)

Allotments are serious business, people get killed over them.

Lea Adri-Soejoko, the allotment secretary and treasurer, was found dead at 2am on Tuesday 28 February 2017. She was lying on a wooden pallet, her face covered with a blue coat, still wearing her wellington boots. The starter cord of the lawnmower had been pulled out to its fullest extent and wrapped tightly around her neck. Lea had been strangled by a fellow allotment holder, a man whose plot was only metres from hers, someone she had known for nearly a decade.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dready zim: I have a 'wildlife camera' arriving today, so I can find out which asshole is messing with our plants and equipment at our allotment. Petty shiat like opening our tap and draining our water storage, cutting string, walking on our cloches, snipping the tops of our garlic, throwing planks of wood onto our seedlings, removing screws holding plant frames together, spraying herbicides on our brassicas.


...and stealing your wildlife cameras.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One day I too hope to become this petty and consistently spiteful.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Nobody believes in spite more than an old person.


And nobody has the time to indulge in it like an old person either.
 
dready zim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GalFisk: dready zim: I have a 'wildlife camera' arriving today, so I can find out which asshole is messing with our plants and equipment at our allotment. Petty shiat like opening our tap and draining our water storage, cutting string, walking on our cloches, snipping the tops of our garlic, throwing planks of wood onto our seedlings, removing screws holding plant frames together, spraying herbicides on our brassicas.

...and stealing your wildlife cameras.


I have considered that also, that is why I will be hiding it quite well
 
dready zim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mrs. Snipes: No petty like old petty.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Splitting hairs again, but Lake View is by Buffalo, which is NOT 'Upstate NY' unless one considers anything slightly north of NYC as 'Upstate'.

That said in the context of it being Western New York, a guy expressing a grudge about union rule disagreements by being petty seems on par for the mindset of the area.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wademh: vudukungfu: Prof. Frink: TFA: "Pope was charged with harassment"

It's a start.

Check the back yard if there are woods in it.

Does a bear wear a funny hat?


that is what the pope wipes with
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dready zim: johnny_vegas: dready zim: I have a 'wildlife camera' arriving today, so I can find out which asshole is messing with our plants and equipment at our allotment. Petty shiat like opening our tap and draining our water storage, cutting string, walking on our cloches, snipping the tops of our garlic, throwing planks of wood onto our seedlings, removing screws holding plant frames together, spraying herbicides on our brassicas.

I won't be calling the police, I'm thinking about not even confronting them about it.

I have heard tales of other people who have had disagreements with their neighbours, in that case they were stealing their crops, so they deliberately ate some sausages that were going off, shat in a bucket, diluted that with water and sprayed it all over their strawberries just as they were getting ripe. Likewise, I have also heard of people getting loads of salt diluted in water and toxifying the soil, so you can't grow anything in it.

It is tempting, then they will have no reason to visit the allotment at all. I don't agree with making the plot itself barren or endangering someone's health though.

I shall have to think about a course of action.

That is really farked up, wow.  Good luck.

At this very moment I am like a small child waiting for Santa to turn up with my camo camera. I'll test it this afternoon then go up there near dark and fit it somewhere.

They have been doing it for a couple of years now to the point where enough is enough, and I am spending money to find out who the fark they are. Curse them for making me have to actually spend money! ;)

Allotments are serious business, people get killed over them.

Lea Adri-Soejoko, the allotment secretary and treasurer, was found dead at 2am on Tuesday 28 February 2017. She was lying on a wooden pallet, her face covered with a blue coat, still wearing her wellington boots. The starter cord of the lawnmower had been pulled out to its fullest extent and wrapped tightly around her neck. Lea had been strangled by a fellow allotment holder, a man whose plot was only metres from hers, someone she had known for nearly a decade.


Yikes, straight outta Midsomer Murders!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bslim: dready zim: johnny_vegas: dready zim: I have a 'wildlife camera' arriving today, so I can find out which asshole is messing with our plants and equipment at our allotment. Petty shiat like opening our tap and draining our water storage, cutting string, walking on our cloches, snipping the tops of our garlic, throwing planks of wood onto our seedlings, removing screws holding plant frames together, spraying herbicides on our brassicas.

I won't be calling the police, I'm thinking about not even confronting them about it.

I have heard tales of other people who have had disagreements with their neighbours, in that case they were stealing their crops, so they deliberately ate some sausages that were going off, shat in a bucket, diluted that with water and sprayed it all over their strawberries just as they were getting ripe. Likewise, I have also heard of people getting loads of salt diluted in water and toxifying the soil, so you can't grow anything in it.

It is tempting, then they will have no reason to visit the allotment at all. I don't agree with making the plot itself barren or endangering someone's health though.

I shall have to think about a course of action.

That is really farked up, wow.  Good luck.

At this very moment I am like a small child waiting for Santa to turn up with my camo camera. I'll test it this afternoon then go up there near dark and fit it somewhere.

They have been doing it for a couple of years now to the point where enough is enough, and I am spending money to find out who the fark they are. Curse them for making me have to actually spend money! ;)

Allotments are serious business, people get killed over them.

Lea Adri-Soejoko, the allotment secretary and treasurer, was found dead at 2am on Tuesday 28 February 2017. She was lying on a wooden pallet, her face covered with a blue coat, still wearing her wellington boots. The starter cord of the lawnmower had been pulled out to its fullest extent and wrapped tightly around her neck. Lea had been strangled by a fellow allotment holder, a man whose plot was only metres from hers, someone she had known for nearly a decade.

Yikes, straight outta Midsomer Murders!


I was thinking Rosemary and Thyme
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GalFisk: dready zim: I have a 'wildlife camera' arriving today, so I can find out which asshole is messing with our plants and equipment at our allotment. Petty shiat like opening our tap and draining our water storage, cutting string, walking on our cloches, snipping the tops of our garlic, throwing planks of wood onto our seedlings, removing screws holding plant frames together, spraying herbicides on our brassicas.

...and stealing your wildlife cameras.


I love the stories of people who installed Ring doorbells only to have the last picture from their unit be a close up of a guy's face with a screwdriver in his hands.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's going to have to sit down over there on the bench that says, "Group W," along with all the mother-stabbers and father-rapers.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dready zim: I have a 'wildlife camera' arriving today, so I can find out which asshole is messing with our plants and equipment at our allotment. Petty shiat like opening our tap and draining our water storage, cutting string, walking on our cloches, snipping the tops of our garlic, throwing planks of wood onto our seedlings, removing screws holding plant frames together, spraying herbicides on our brassicas.

I won't be calling the police, I'm thinking about not even confronting them about it.

I have heard tales of other people who have had disagreements with their neighbours, in that case they were stealing their crops, so they deliberately ate some sausages that were going off, shat in a bucket, diluted that with water and sprayed it all over their strawberries just as they were getting ripe. Likewise, I have also heard of people getting loads of salt diluted in water and toxifying the soil, so you can't grow anything in it.

It is tempting, then they will have no reason to visit the allotment at all. I don't agree with making the plot itself barren or endangering someone's health though.

I shall have to think about a course of action.


Embarrassment by internet?   I would recommend two cameras.  The first to be used to capture the person and the second to catch them when they destroy the first because they figured out the camera location due to the recording angle and rip it down.  Then you can really get some better charges going and deeper internet scarlet letter branding on the bastard
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: Splitting hairs again, but Lake View is by Buffalo, which is NOT 'Upstate NY' unless one considers anything slightly north of NYC as 'Upstate'.

That said in the context of it being Western New York, a guy expressing a grudge about union rule disagreements by being petty seems on par for the mindset of the area.


I was under the impression that anything north of Westchester County was "upstate".  Where does Western NY begin?  What would Ithaca be considered?  (Not trying to be an arse, I'm genuinely curious).
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dready zim: I have a 'wildlife camera' arriving today, so I can find out which asshole is messing with our plants and equipment at our allotment. Petty shiat like opening our tap and draining our water storage, cutting string, walking on our cloches, snipping the tops of our garlic, throwing planks of wood onto our seedlings, removing screws holding plant frames together, spraying herbicides on our brassicas.

I won't be calling the police, I'm thinking about not even confronting them about it.

I have heard tales of other people who have had disagreements with their neighbours, in that case they were stealing their crops, so they deliberately ate some sausages that were going off, shat in a bucket, diluted that with water and sprayed it all over their strawberries just as they were getting ripe. Likewise, I have also heard of people getting loads of salt diluted in water and toxifying the soil, so you can't grow anything in it.

It is tempting, then they will have no reason to visit the allotment at all. I don't agree with making the plot itself barren or endangering someone's health though.

I shall have to think about a course of action.

That is really farked up, wow.  Good luck.


What do you mean by "allotment"? Is this a grow-a-row situation?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dready zim: I have a 'wildlife camera' arriving today, so I can find out which asshole is messing with our plants and equipment at our allotment. Petty shiat like opening our tap and draining our water storage, cutting string, walking on our cloches, snipping the tops of our garlic, throwing planks of wood onto our seedlings, removing screws holding plant frames together, spraying herbicides on our brassicas.

I won't be calling the police, I'm thinking about not even confronting them about it.

I have heard tales of other people who have had disagreements with their neighbours, in that case they were stealing their crops, so they deliberately ate some sausages that were going off, shat in a bucket, diluted that with water and sprayed it all over their strawberries just as they were getting ripe. Likewise, I have also heard of people getting loads of salt diluted in water and toxifying the soil, so you can't grow anything in it.

It is tempting, then they will have no reason to visit the allotment at all. I don't agree with making the plot itself barren or endangering someone's health though.

I shall have to think about a course of action.


Moral riteousness waxes and wanes with the times, but an ass kicking is always an ass kicking.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: GalFisk: dready zim: I have a 'wildlife camera' arriving today, so I can find out which asshole is messing with our plants and equipment at our allotment. Petty shiat like opening our tap and draining our water storage, cutting string, walking on our cloches, snipping the tops of our garlic, throwing planks of wood onto our seedlings, removing screws holding plant frames together, spraying herbicides on our brassicas.

...and stealing your wildlife cameras.

I love the stories of people who installed Ring doorbells only to have the last picture from their unit be a close up of a guy's face with a screwdriver in his hands.


That happened at a State Historic Site I worked at.  A visitor backed his car into a State vehicle and then took off.  My co-workers grabbed the wildlife camera that faces the parking lot to get images of the culprit.  All of the photos were of my co-workers installing the camera.
 
dready zim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: they figured out the camera location due to the recording angle


They will never see the footage, they won't even know there is any. This is purely so I know who the fark they are.

Part of me hopes it is wildlife, then I will have proof of animal sentience and tool using in badgers or similar.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dready zim: Mrs. Snipes: No petty like old petty.

[Fark user image image 850x605]


Nothing finer tha. vintage whine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CaptainSpaceJohnny: iamskibibitz: GalFisk: dready zim: I have a 'wildlife camera' arriving today, so I can find out which asshole is messing with our plants and equipment at our allotment. Petty shiat like opening our tap and draining our water storage, cutting string, walking on our cloches, snipping the tops of our garlic, throwing planks of wood onto our seedlings, removing screws holding plant frames together, spraying herbicides on our brassicas.

...and stealing your wildlife cameras.

I love the stories of people who installed Ring doorbells only to have the last picture from their unit be a close up of a guy's face with a screwdriver in his hands.

That happened at a State Historic Site I worked at.  A visitor backed his car into a State vehicle and then took off.  My co-workers grabbed the wildlife camera that faces the parking lot to get images of the culprit.  All of the photos were of my co-workers installing the camera.


That's hilarious
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah upstate NY... common clay and all that.

/stay out of Hannibal, NY
//seriously
///Cato is iffy too
 
