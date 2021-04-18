 Skip to content
(Outside Online)   Idiot sport climber bolts up three new routes directly through wall of ancient petroglyphs near Moab   (outsideonline.com) divider line
    Richard Gilbert, guide Darrin Reay, climber Stewart Green, sport routes, Native Americans in the United States, BLM office, Mountain Project  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jerk
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mother of all boners
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Jerk


I think dumbass is more appropriate.  It seems like he really didn't know.  (other wise he wouldn't have posted about it with his name.)
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to Gilbert, in late March he explored the unbolted wall in the Sunshine Slabs area and mistook a number of petroglyphs for graffiti, attributing what he assumed was vandalism to the wall's proximity to a public campground.

He seems to have recognized it was a petroglyph before anyone called him out on it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since they have his name and address, turn it over to the feds for prosecution.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice things.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In his defense, wrecking artwork, destroying statues, vandalizing monuments, and eliminating voting rights seem to have been a big part of our recent history.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is there anything more useless you can be than a rock climber?

I mean, everything worth going to is not at the top of some farking sheer cliff, and if it was, it would have a staircase nearby, or a helipad.

/Get farked, rock climbers
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice things.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nigeman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The original petroglyph artists didn't need bolts.

/ just sayin'
 
shinji3i
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

labman: edmo: Jerk

I think dumbass is more appropriate.  It seems like he really didn't know.  (other wise he wouldn't have posted about it with his name.)


Selfishness is a pretty big part of the piechart of a jerks mentality.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

StevieRayPalpatine: This is why we can't have nice things.


This is me, shaking my fist at you (while or alien overlords watch, obviously):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think...this is actually a good example of what prison is for. And a criminal record. And probation officers making sure for the rest of his life he isn't being paid by an emp-yer who ahs a rule gainst hiring people with criminal records. Drug possession? Not a problem, do not prosecute. Defacing a culture's last known remains? Prison.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Is there anything more useless you can be than a rock climber?

I mean, everything worth going to is not at the top of some farking sheer cliff, and if it was, it would have a staircase nearby, or a helipad.

/Get farked, rock climbers


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This analogy for mankinds simultaneous ignorance of where he's been and where he's headed; is brought to you by Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs: Where Republican Jesus isn't a joke.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

StevieRayPalpatine: This is why we can't have nice things.


We had nice things for thousands of years.  eventually deep time claims everything back.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Is there anything more useless you can be than a rock climber?


Artificial Panda inseminator?
/or would it be panda artificial inseminator?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: StevieRayPalpatine: This is why we can't have nice things.

We had nice things for thousands of years.  eventually deep time claims everything back.


Not that the guy shouldn't face consequences, but I just don't get upset like I used to over things like this. everything is a buddhist sand painting, eventually.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How is he at scaling prison walls?

Lets find out.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: StevieRayPalpatine: This is why we can't have nice things.

This is me, shaking my fist at you (while or alien overlords watch, obviously):
[Fark user image 830x1200]


Hell if anything Inwas gonna hope maybe that's the asshat guy being shoved up a giant aliens ass.
 
powhound
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Humans are an invasive species. At some point a life form from another world will just kill us with fire and then 1000 year old murals won't matter any more. To anybody.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not to go against the lynch mob but at least give the guy some credit. As soon as someone pointed out what he had done he

a) issued a real apology where he took full responsibility for his actionsi instead of the non-apologies that are so common those days
b) immediately drove back to the site to fill in the holes.
c) Voluntarily turned himself in, in-person, to the authorities.

I'm not sure what else the mob expects him to do....commit seppuku on national tv? Yeah, hes was an idiot, but how do expect good people to behave after they realize they've made a terrible mistake?
 
birdbro69
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lock him up.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hope the asshole gets covid and lives but suffers ctippling after-effects that leaves him unable to do sny more rock climbing.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And yet no mention of the most essential tool of the Colorado professional rock climber...

static.dw.comView Full Size


(Don't laugh - it worked for the Incas)
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Since they have his name and address, turn it over to the feds for prosecution.


I know that this is Fark and all, but it kind of cracks me up that this gets posted and then "Smarted" a bunch of times.

As the article says, the guy showed up in person to report himself to the feds and they're investigating further.  So I'm not sure exactly "turn it over to the feds for prosecution" is supposed to do given he already showed up, told the feds he did it, and they're already looking into it.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Not to go against the lynch mob but at least give the guy some credit. As soon as someone pointed out what he had done he

a) issued a real apology where he took full responsibility for his actionsi instead of the non-apologies that are so common those days
b) immediately drove back to the site to fill in the holes.
c) Voluntarily turned himself in, in-person, to the authorities.

I'm not sure what else the mob expects him to do....commit seppuku on national tv? Yeah, hes was an idiot, but how do expect good people to behave after they realize they've made a terrible mistake?


this. no "whatever oops my bad I guess," "I'm sorry if I offended anyone," or "crap I got caught so I better apologize." obviously he didn't know or he wouldn't have publicly posted the route. stupid but not malicious.
 
