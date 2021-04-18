 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlas Obscura)   The definitive guide to the world's hidden blunders. Patios with slatted chairs, Drew's secret lair where he nukes the Politics tab both conspicuously absent   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
19
    More: Unlikely, befuddling beast, Debut albums, 2000s American television series, Positive psychology, Siberian town's mascot, Andy Wallace, Native Americans in the United States, Missouri  
•       •       •

1112 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2021 at 11:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
8' 11" is not a blunder
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I keep getting a login page
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like how 11 of the 19 are in the US...
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: 8' 11" is not a blunder


It's 11' 8"....
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm supposed to click on 19 links to load a new page and send my ad blocker into 19 fits of rage?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Noah Webster statue in West Hartford is very funny when observed from the proper angle. The finger keeps getting broken off. I've only managed to see it intact a couple of times.

assets.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millennium Tower, anyone? https://www.google.com/amp/s/​www.busin​essinsider.com/is-millennium-tower-saf​e-still-leaning-sinking-2017-9%3famp
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The blunder is whoever approved a thread with that webpage
 
invictus2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A german ad that brings up a photoshop incident is also missing

Banned German Ninja Turtles Commercial
Youtube jC3pGcRHeQ0
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Demetrius: The Noah Webster statue in West Hartford is very funny when observed from the proper angle. The finger keeps getting broken off. I've only managed to see it intact a couple of times.

[assets.atlasobscura.com image 525x525]


The biggest problem here is that this supposed statue of the dictionary guy apparently used Johnny Cash as the model

assets.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Somehow missing


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: vudukungfu: 8' 11" is not a blunder

It's 11' 8"....


He's a Robert Wadlow fanboi.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The blunder is whoever approved a thread with that webpage


Yeah, half weren't "blunders", and then the sideshow format killed off any goodwill I would have had towards subby...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: vudukungfu: 8' 11" is not a blunder

It's 11' 8"....


For a while now, it's been 11' 8 + 8".
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sure that Latvian principality isn't the Kingdom of Torgo?
 
metric
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I used to live at Fly Ranch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: Sure that Latvian principality isn't the Kingdom of Torgo?


Torgo's Theme (10 Minutes)
Youtube skmdmf_ER50
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.