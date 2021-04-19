 Skip to content
(HelloGiggles)   "Junior, what are you doing in there?" - "Mom, leave me alone, I'm meditating"   (hellogiggles.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A woman that sells sex toys says we should masturbate more. I wonder how oil execs feel about how much we should be driving.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: A woman that sells sex toys says we should masturbate more. I wonder how oil execs feel about how much we should be driving.


Okay, I don't sell sex toys.  And we need to masturbate more.  Yanking your crank / checking your oil is good for you, physically and emotionally.  As long as you are doing it without bothering anyone else, go for it.  Pro-tip: doing it outside someone's window while you watch them poop is "bothering".
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, then, I must be a kung fu master something
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Go away. Meditatin'
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phalamir: Harry Wagstaff: A woman that sells sex toys says we should masturbate more. I wonder how oil execs feel about how much we should be driving.

Okay, I don't sell sex toys.  And we need to masturbate more.  Yanking your crank / checking your oil is good for you, physically and emotionally.  As long as you are doing it without bothering anyone else, go for it.  Pro-tip: doing it outside someone's window while you watch them poop is "bothering".


Not if they dont see you.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: A woman that sells sex toys says we should masturbate more. I wonder how oil execs feel about how much we should be driving.


Try masturbating on your cellphone while pumping gas.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So... a lot of meditating going on here on Fark?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Well, then, I must be a kung fu master something


G.I. Joe With 'Kung Fu Grip' Commercial (1974)
Youtube DF50trbM6aQ
 
invictus2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Harry Wagstaff: A woman that sells sex toys says we should masturbate more. I wonder how oil execs feel about how much we should be driving.

Try masturbating on your cellphone while pumping gas.


just make sure you have a bag of rice in your car when your done.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Staying with a friend in Haight Ashbury back in the day. He's in the bathroom for too long, I gotta go. He says "You can't come in, I'm doing yoga."

/his place, his rules.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I sit around and watch the tube
But nothing's on
I change the channels for an hour or two
Twiddle my thumbs just for a bit
I'm sick of all the same old shiat
In a house with unlocked doors and I'm farkin' lazy
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phalamir: Harry Wagstaff: A woman that sells sex toys says we should masturbate more. I wonder how oil execs feel about how much we should be driving.

Okay, I don't sell sex toys.  And we need to masturbate more.  Yanking your crank / checking your oil is good for you, physically and emotionally.  As long as you are doing it without bothering anyone else, go for it.  Pro-tip: doing it outside someone's window while you watch them poop is "bothering".


Well time to start pooping in my bathroom without windows.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Carving out time for self-pleasure is one of many ways women can hold space to cultivate their life force."

WTF does that even mean? Can anyone translate that from Woo to English?

I guarantee that this woman thinks her anus is capable of photosynthesis.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

joaquin closet: Staying with a friend in Haight Ashbury back in the day. He's in the bathroom for too long, I gotta go. He says "You can't come in, I'm doing yoga."

/his place, his rules.


How big was that bathroom that it had enough floor space for yoga?
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phalamir: Harry Wagstaff: A woman that sells sex toys says we should masturbate more. I wonder how oil execs feel about how much we should be driving.

Okay, I don't sell sex toys.  And we need to masturbate more.  Yanking your crank / checking your oil is good for you, physically and emotionally.  As long as you are doing it without bothering anyone else, go for it.  Pro-tip: doing it outside someone's window while you watch them poop is "bothering".


Do you know this because someone jizzed over your dump-taking and you felt bothered, or because someone told you your flesh-slapping and poorly-muffled screaming was breaking their concentration?
 
anfrind
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Carving out time for self-pleasure is one of many ways women can hold space to cultivate their life force."

WTF does that even mean? Can anyone translate that from Woo to English?


I think the Victorians would call it "curing their hysteria."
 
invictus2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Better than any Sunday Service
 
Madaynun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We can jerk off now about the girls that will never come,
But we think about them anyway 
And I wonder how it would feel to be with them now
but i'm just Jerking before work everyday
Masturbation, Masturbation
Is makin' me late
Is keepin' me baitin'
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phalamir: Harry Wagstaff: A woman that sells sex toys says we should masturbate more. I wonder how oil execs feel about how much we should be driving.

Okay, I don't sell sex toys.  And we need to masturbate more.  Yanking your crank / checking your oil is good for you, physically and emotionally.  As long as you are doing it without bothering anyone else, go for it.  Pro-tip: doing it outside someone's window while you watch them poop is "bothering".


Are you shaming other people's fetishes? 🤔💩🤢😏😂🖤
 
Madaynun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: vudukungfu: Well, then, I must be a kung fu master something

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/DF50trbM​6aQ]


I had an Uncle that looked like that guy. Scar and all.
Jealous as fark because my Cousin had a GI Joe Doll of his Dad, But Hey My Dad Wasn't in Prison.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Harry Wagstaff: A woman that sells sex toys says we should masturbate more. I wonder how oil execs feel about how much we should be driving.

Try masturbating on your cellphone while pumping gas.


Nnnnnnnnnaaaaaaaaaaaaa.
The bee's knees is yanking in the car while driving home, after leaving the strip club. At least that's what my friend swears by
 
