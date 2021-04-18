 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Well this is not at all disturbing - Chicago pharmacist selling blank vaccination cards   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
59
    More: Scary, Vaccination, Vaccine, Federal Bureau of Investigation, blank vaccination cards, Immune system, Smallpox, fake vaccine card, Inoculation  
•       •       •

637 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Apr 2021 at 10:53 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
interesting thought, #gway, but I think the problem may be less that people can't get vaccinations than that certain ones don't farking want them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
riiiiight, that's TOTALLY scary-tag because they are SOOOO hard to counterfeit, hahahajajajahahahaja!

my florida one is EXACTLY like this, printed on regular white card stock that looks like it's from any office store, with my name handwritten on the top line in bright blue ballpoint pen with cute, rounded letters....


Fark user imageView Full Size


if this was a really IMPORTANT thing it would be digitally linked to our scanned drivers license/state ID and accessible by secure government app.

but it is not an important thing in america, it's basically a joke.....
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the disturbing part is that anyone is dumb enough to pay for one -print your own at home! you could likely do so from the above pic!- and that a legit licensed pharmacist/pharmacy is actually involved in the scam....

the documentary of this time in history needs to be called: estados unidos 2020: in the dumbest country
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: the disturbing part is that anyone is dumb enough to pay for one -print your own at home! you could likely do so from the above pic!- and that a legit licensed pharmacist/pharmacy is actually involved in the scam....

the documentary of this time in history needs to be called: estados unidos 2020: in the dumbest country


agreed, that is seriously the stupidest part, I have never once had anyone try to "identify" my vaccine card other than simply glancing at it.

when I first moved to Phila, one of the most annoying things is how much time and effort and money and repeat-trips downtown, it took to get an SSN card (because PA for whatever reason, requires it for every farking thing) - I had never before in my life had an SSN card, but I have always had a valid SSN. literally nowhere I have lived, CA, FL, MA, NJ, NY - ever once asked - every single school, every single employer, every single bank, &c. &c. &c. simply accepted my word for it. (also, because none of them are stupid, and they do their own background checks in earnest)

but the State of Pennsylvania? farking insists you present the actual stupid paper SSN card. I have a seal-stamped birth certificate. I have a US passport. but nooooo! not good enough!

and the hassle of the whole ordeal was so great that more than once I considered simply faking one. WITH MY OWN SSN. because it would have taken me no time at all. or maybe a little longer, to source the right paper and figure out the right HSV/Pantone colors. and maybe beat the thing up with some tea-leaves. it's probably illegal in some way, but seriously I would not have been, lol, stealing my own identity or anything.

/(actually-subby, here)
//and you're not wrong, I agree with everything you said in both comments
///more worried about anti-vax/plague-rats doing this, than anything
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

luna1580: riiiiight, that's TOTALLY scary-tag because they are SOOOO hard to counterfeit, hahahajajajahahahaja!

my florida one is EXACTLY like this, printed on regular white card stock that looks like it's from any office store, with my name handwritten on the top line in bright blue ballpoint pen with cute, rounded letters....


[Fark user image image 462x349]

if this was a really IMPORTANT thing it would be digitally linked to our scanned drivers license/state ID and accessible by secure government app.

but it is not an important thing in america, it's basically a joke.....


The cards are the same everywhere, because they're from the CDC. I DNRTA but they'd be useless without the stickers with the lot numbers, date, etc.
We'll need a better system if/when other countries insist upon people being vaccinated to travel there. The CDC does have a database, but in the US it'll be a big fight about access.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I didn't even get one.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is why a failure to implement blockchain based vaccination registries will backfire. This horse is out of the barn.

It's too bad too, since Biden had the change to make it a national system and instead balked and abdicated the responsibility to private business.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I mean, what do you do if you lose your vaccination card?

The state of CA in my case does not issue new vaccination cards if you lose it.  Therefore either you can a) get vaccinated again or b) can not travel.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Your choice is either die or be a plague rat.  The problem is nobody thinks they'll die and nobody cares if they're a plague  rat.  There are no meaningful regulations surrounding this piece of paper.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
More for me. I want to go all Pokémon on vaccination, collect them all.

Seriously, it's amazing the lengths people will go to, to avoid getting a free vaccination that may save their life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

luna1580: the documentary of this time in history needs to be called: estados unidos 2020: in the dumbest country


Thank you very much I needed a very deep laugh like that.

I hope you have a financial windfall the next few days
 
Watubi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I mean, what do you do if you lose your vaccination card?

The state of CA in my case does not issue new vaccination cards if you lose it.  Therefore either you can a) get vaccinated again or b) can not travel.


My mother lost her card (CA), had no problem getting a replacement.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Due to a comedy of errors, I wound up with three vaccination cards.

When I went for the first shot, the person spelled my name wrong. I noticed that later and, when I went back for the second shot, pointed it out; so the nurse gave me a new one. On my way out, I could not find the new one anywhere, thinking I had dropped it, so I went back to the same nurse and she gave me another one, filling it out from scratch. I later found the one I thought I had dropped (I had just put it in a pocket I don't normally use).
 
dustman81
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: luna1580: riiiiight, that's TOTALLY scary-tag because they are SOOOO hard to counterfeit, hahahajajajahahahaja!

my florida one is EXACTLY like this, printed on regular white card stock that looks like it's from any office store, with my name handwritten on the top line in bright blue ballpoint pen with cute, rounded letters....


[Fark user image image 462x349]

if this was a really IMPORTANT thing it would be digitally linked to our scanned drivers license/state ID and accessible by secure government app.

but it is not an important thing in america, it's basically a joke.....

The cards are the same everywhere, because they're from the CDC. I DNRTA but they'd be useless without the stickers with the lot numbers, date, etc.
We'll need a better system if/when other countries insist upon people being vaccinated to travel there. The CDC does have a database, but in the US it'll be a big fight about access.


My CDC card has my first shot lot number on a sticker, the second was handwritten.

Antivaxxers are paying upwards of $200 for a fake vaccine card, instead of getting the shots and a legit card, for free.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You are paying to prove you falsely got something that is free

super smart thinking there /s
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I mean, what do you do if you lose your vaccination card?

The state of CA in my case does not issue new vaccination cards if you lose it.  Therefore either you can a) get vaccinated again or b) can not travel.


Hold the phone ladies and gentlemen does this mean I can  vaccinated as many times as I want
 
dustman81
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I mean, what do you do if you lose your vaccination card?

The state of CA in my case does not issue new vaccination cards if you lose it.  Therefore either you can a) get vaccinated again or b) can not travel.


Take a pic of the card and store the original in a safe place. That's what I did.
 
almandot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ideally there are records submitted when you take it with the lot number and your name.
That said, you can probably score some sweet, sweet krispy kreme with these.
 
danvon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At first glance, I misread it as "selling blank prescriptions cards". Because that does happen. I was about ready to get in my car and drive to Chicago full of dreams about the pharmaceutical grade drugs I could get with such a thing.

Good thing I read the headline again.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just wait. Someone is going to probably start diluting down the Covid vaccine and selling it to minorities for their kids.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AllCatsAreBeautiful: I mean, what do you do if you lose your vaccination card?

The state of CA in my case does not issue new vaccination cards if you lose it.  Therefore either you can a) get vaccinated again or b) can not travel.

Hold the phone ladies and gentlemen does this mean I can  vaccinated as many times as I want


Serious question. I've already lost my vaccination card and I'm nervous because I have to go in for my second moderna shot next week. The county healthcare department that runs the vaccination site has already said: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
dustman81
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kkinnison: You are paying to prove you falsely got something that is free

super smart thinking there /s


No one ever said antivaxxers were intelligent.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AllCatsAreBeautiful: I mean, what do you do if you lose your vaccination card?

The state of CA in my case does not issue new vaccination cards if you lose it.  Therefore either you can a) get vaccinated again or b) can not travel.

Hold the phone ladies and gentlemen does this mean I can  vaccinated as many times as I want


The Golden Corral of vaccinations.....there is a vaccine fountain somewhere in there
 
brilett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's not like a pharmacist actually needs a license.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

luna1580: riiiiight, that's TOTALLY scary-tag because they are SOOOO hard to counterfeit, hahahajajajahahahaja!

my florida one is EXACTLY like this, printed on regular white card stock that looks like it's from any office store, with my name handwritten on the top line in bright blue ballpoint pen with cute, rounded letters....


[Fark user image image 462x349]

if this was a really IMPORTANT thing it would be digitally linked to our scanned drivers license/state ID and accessible by secure government app.

but it is not an important thing in america, it's basically a joke.....


My carte jaune documents my yellow fever vaccine and is internationally recognized. It is no more secure than the CDC card being used for the COVID-19 vaccine.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tintar: but the State of Pennsylvania? farking insists you present the actual stupid paper SSN card. I have a seal-stamped birth certificate. I have a US passport. but nooooo! not good enough!


Whenever I get angry about the incompetence of my state government (California), I just look to other states to see how incompetence is done by the experts.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why is this in the politics tab?

Is the pharmacist an Oath Keeper?

Did the police brutalized him when they arrested him?

Not everything vaccine or covid related is politics, it's science.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Hold the phone ladies and gentlemen does this mean I can  vaccinated as many times as I want

Serious question. I've already lost my vaccination card and I'm nervous because I have to go in for my second moderna shot next week. The county healthcare department that runs the vaccination site has already said: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


JFC.
We've got system-wide systematic problems going on here in this little experiment in freedom
I know it's not funny but I can't help but laugh but it's not a happy laugh it's a oh my God this is not good laugh
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kkinnison: You are paying to prove you falsely got something that is free


The (nonexistent) cost isn't the issue.  They're afraid of the autism and microchip.  And some of them don't want it simply because the government is telling people they need to get the vaccine.  The government also says to look both ways before crossing the street.  How did these people live to adulthood if they ignore all government recommendations?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why does this get the scary tag?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I didn't even get one.


yeah i got bad news, that guy selling 'vaccines' out of the back of his pickup may not have been legit
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm exactly the kind of person to buy this. Not because I don't want the vaccine, but I will lose mine and I'm not going to deal with the headache to replace it.

I know I could fake it myself, but I'm sure I can get a stack of twenty for basically nothing.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tintar: when I first moved to Phila, one of the most annoying things is how much time and effort and money and repeat-trips downtown, it took to get an SSN card (because PA for whatever reason, requires it for every farking thing) - I had never before in my life had an SSN card, but I have always had a valid SSN. literally nowhere I have lived, CA, FL, MA, NJ, NY - ever once asked - every single school, every single employer, every single bank, &c. &c. &c. simply accepted my word for it. (also, because none of them are stupid, and they do their own background checks in earnest)


I used to have a Q clearance. No one asked me for a card for that. I wrote it down and that was it.

I still have the one I got in the 7th grade. It's almost not readable but I do have one. No one one else has ever seen it.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I didn't even get one.


I'd look into that right away, in case it becomes important in the future. And make sure your pcp had the dates recorded for the time being.
That's odd.
 
cefm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Of course.
There never was a reason to give paper cards except to make morons feel better instead of to do anything real.
Any idiot can print a piece of paper and they absolutely will.
Until all of us are safe (based on national levels and international levels) none of us are and your paper is presumptively fake.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: luna1580: riiiiight, that's TOTALLY scary-tag because they are SOOOO hard to counterfeit, hahahajajajahahahaja!

my florida one is EXACTLY like this, printed on regular white card stock that looks like it's from any office store, with my name handwritten on the top line in bright blue ballpoint pen with cute, rounded letters....


[Fark user image image 462x349]

if this was a really IMPORTANT thing it would be digitally linked to our scanned drivers license/state ID and accessible by secure government app.

but it is not an important thing in america, it's basically a joke.....

The cards are the same everywhere, because they're from the CDC. I DNRTA but they'd be useless without the stickers with the lot numbers, date, etc.
We'll need a better system if/when other countries insist upon people being vaccinated to travel there. The CDC does have a database, but in the US it'll be a big fight about access.


Mine has no stickers. It is filled out with a pen.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cefm: There never was a reason to give paper cards except to make morons feel better instead of to do anything real.


The cards have which shot you need the second dose of, and which lot number in case something got screwed up in manufacturing.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I mean, what do you do if you lose your vaccination card?

The state of CA in my case does not issue new vaccination cards if you lose it.  Therefore either you can a) get vaccinated again or b) can not travel.


That's pretty much what the guidance on the CDC's website says for all vaccines, if you can't locate proof. In some states you can get the info from your Health Department.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: They're afraid of the autism and microchip.


see this is what i don't get. they must have put something badass in the vaccine, because my pandemic anxiety is at subzero levels. i'm going to the target on the Other side of town.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why not get a national health care system and and log vaccinations to your card number? Just asking.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dustman81: lindalouwho: luna1580: riiiiight, that's TOTALLY scary-tag because they are SOOOO hard to counterfeit, hahahajajajahahahaja!

my florida one is EXACTLY like this, printed on regular white card stock that looks like it's from any office store, with my name handwritten on the top line in bright blue ballpoint pen with cute, rounded letters....


[Fark user image image 462x349]

if this was a really IMPORTANT thing it would be digitally linked to our scanned drivers license/state ID and accessible by secure government app.

but it is not an important thing in america, it's basically a joke.....

The cards are the same everywhere, because they're from the CDC. I DNRTA but they'd be useless without the stickers with the lot numbers, date, etc.
We'll need a better system if/when other countries insist upon people being vaccinated to travel there. The CDC does have a database, but in the US it'll be a big fight about access.

My CDC card has my first shot lot number on a sticker, the second was handwritten.

Antivaxxers are paying upwards of $200 for a fake vaccine card, instead of getting the shots and a legit card, for free.


It's crazy as hell, and we'll never get out of this pandemic, at least not in my lifetime.
Good luck in the future, kids.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Break their f*cking hands. They know what city they live in.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rik01: Just wait. Someone is going to probably start diluting down the Covid vaccine and selling it to minorities for their kids.


wut
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: waxbeans: AllCatsAreBeautiful: I mean, what do you do if you lose your vaccination card?

The state of CA in my case does not issue new vaccination cards if you lose it.  Therefore either you can a) get vaccinated again or b) can not travel.

Hold the phone ladies and gentlemen does this mean I can  vaccinated as many times as I want

Serious question. I've already lost my vaccination card and I'm nervous because I have to go in for my second moderna shot next week. The county healthcare department that runs the vaccination site has already said: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


I got mine from a pharmacy. If I forgot mine they would have a record of the first shot and issue me a new updated one. See above a few posts. I would expect any facility to do the same.

Stuff happens. Like washing machines and pockets. I folded mine up to fit in my wallet.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: Why not get a national health care system and and log vaccinations to your card number? Just asking.


How long would you find it acceptable to have delayed getting shots in arms to create such a system?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A little white-out and copy machine I could be in business too. But why? Is it for the idiot Trumpers?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

luna1580: riiiiight, that's TOTALLY scary-tag because they are SOOOO hard to counterfeit, hahahajajajahahahaja!

my florida one is EXACTLY like this, printed on regular white card stock that looks like it's from any office store, with my name handwritten on the top line in bright blue ballpoint pen with cute, rounded letters....


[Fark user image image 462x349]

if this was a really IMPORTANT thing it would be digitally linked to our scanned drivers license/state ID and accessible by secure government app.

but it is not an important thing in america, it's basically a joke.....


I'm pretty sure I forged cards excusing me from class in high school.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: Why not get a national health care system and and log vaccinations to your card number? Just asking.


This
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Why is this in the politics tab?

Is the pharmacist an Oath Keeper?

Did the police brutalized him when they arrested him?

Not everything vaccine or covid related is politics, it's science.


It's a cross-posting bleed over from Main.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

luna1580: riiiiight, that's TOTALLY scary-tag because they are SOOOO hard to counterfeit, hahahajajajahahahaja!

my florida one is EXACTLY like this, printed on regular white card stock that looks like it's from any office store, with my name handwritten on the top line in bright blue ballpoint pen with cute, rounded letters....


[Fark user image image 462x349]

if this was a really IMPORTANT thing it would be digitally linked to our scanned drivers license/state ID and accessible by secure government app.

but it is not an important thing in america, it's basically a joke.....


You're right. It's not a farking passport, it's a reminder of something that, if you actually got the shots, is part of your medical record. It's a failure as a federal record.
Not as much of a failure as a loser who pretends to be vaccinated.
If they do decide to do VaccPorts, they'll probably require the usual proof of person plus valid a medical record of the vaccine type and dates.
BTW, HIPAA basically says your medical records are yours and you can order copies. Any more, most clinic or hospital account patient portals let you access your records online.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.