(The Daily Beast)   ♫ In the southern country where I come from, the Jagger Library burns and it ain't no fun, but hang fire...hang fire ♫   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
7
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Out Of Control - Havana Moon - The Rolling Stones
Youtube MHlxGg0QIqE
 
Loucifer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Capetown fires burn along, do da, do da...
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm betting Jaeger was involved.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I miss South Africa.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tabletop Mountain is gorgeous.....
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Christ, I've spent many days there whe I was dating the prop for the South African rugby team. Yes, there were apartheid monuments. It's also where I discovered Maya Angelou, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, and James Baldwin.

This hits me worse than Notre Dame.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
