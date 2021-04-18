 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Elephants leave quite an impression on ivory poacher   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
43
    More: Ironic, Kruger National Park, South Africa, park rangers, suspected poacher, Lion, South African National Parks, Suspect, Poaching  
•       •       •

1134 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2021 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh god, they were breeding elephants, who knows what they did to him before they trampled him.....
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Critters are smarter than we give them credit for. So long and thanks for all the fish.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tusk tusk, what a shame. Anygrays....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. And take all the guns put of his home, too.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: Oh god, they were breeding elephants, who knows what they did to him before they trampled him.....


He didn't go there for the hunting
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Investigators say they are still searching for the third suspect, who continued to flee after he suffered an injury to the eye.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...I'm a rogue elephant running through your village
Gonna take more than your big guns to take me down..."

"...I hope you notice
I'm feeling rogueish..."

Rogue Elephant
Youtube agW0K8jm_lg
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rangers later discovered the man "badly trampled" and dead from his injuries.

Investigators say they are still searching for the third suspect, who continued to flee after he suffered an injury to the eye.

I love warm, fuzzy stories like this.

/it sounds sarcastic but absolutely serious
//this time
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Critters are smarter than we give them credit for. So long and thanks for all the squish


Reference understood, updating your post for current events.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good, but i expected some pics...
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Womp,womp...
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fark with elephants. They are very smart, have long memories and enjoy revenge
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: Womp,womp...


Stomp, stomp.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Karma is a biatch and always gets hers eventually. I consider this one less piece of shiat on the planet. Call it a +1 for the human race.
 
Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Elephant Walk: Extreme Edition
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"when he came across a herd of elephants"

Jesus, you sick bastard.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carkiller
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

koder: Tusk tusk, what a shame. Anygrays....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No Hero tag?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Rangers later discovered the man "badly trampled" and dead from his injuries.

Investigators say they are still searching for the third suspect, who continued to flee after he suffered an injury to the eye.

I love warm, fuzzy stories like this.


This one had me at "Rangers later discovered the man badly trampled."
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess irony can be pretty ironic sometimes.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WAY TO GO ELEPHANTS!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Time for whatever the elephant and/or rhino version of this is...

Anthony jeselnik shark party🤣
Youtube 095YAJzYcwE
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I find stories like these so heartwarming. Good on the critters for taking care of at least one poacher themselves. This should be the standard punishment for poaching, to be trampled to death by elephants.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
More Larson required:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image 750x499]


How dare you compare Repuglicans to those noble creatures.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*rhino horn poacher
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the impressions were about 15 or so inches across?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image image 750x499]


Don't you go disparaging elephants like that.

They have infinitely more morals and compassion than Republicans do. Literally.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn, the guy had a lot of comics about elephants squishing people
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.