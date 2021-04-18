 Skip to content
(ABC News)   A) You are not helping and B) wrong house, you morons   (abcnews.go.com)
    Police, Constable, Santa Rosa, former home of Barry Brodd, Mr. Brodd, Vandals, Minneapolis Police Department, Derek Chauvin murder trial  
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone carve a backwards b as well?
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A) You are not helping and B) wrong house, you morons

FTFY
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some baseball fans are really serious about that *asterisk in the homerun records.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moran, subby. Moran.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty elaborate false flag, with a side of bacon.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Did someone carve a backwards b as well?


You think the homeowners vandalized their own house because the of person who lived there before them?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: hoodiowithtudio: Did someone carve a backwards b as well?

You think the homeowners vandalized their own house because the of person who lived there before them?


That almost perfectly describes a typical city's historical commission, so, yeah.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some folks is deadeye snipers, but regular people can miss on the first shot.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where would they get a pigs head? That's not an item that most people have in their garage.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vandals should send a handwritten apology note to the new owners and also convey their intent to totes apologize to the previous one too. Maybe the new owners can let them know if he left a forwarding address where they can mail him his own note.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He testified that ... the type of force Chauvin used on George Floyd was justified and that the former Minneapolis police officer "was acting with objective reasonableness following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement in his interactions with Mr. Floyd."

You're not wrong, you're just a A)sshole, B)igot, C)op, or I) said Cop three times.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

King Something: A) You are not helping and B) wrong house, you morons

FTFY


If you really want to false flag, targeting the wrong house to make it look like a moron move wouldn't be out of possibility.
 
stevecore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

macadamnut: He testified that ... the type of force Chauvin used on George Floyd was justified and that the former Minneapolis police officer "was acting with objective reasonableness following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement in his interactions with Mr. Floyd."

You're not wrong, you're just a A)sshole, B)igot, C)op, or I) said Cop three times.


I like this comment
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why focus on the home when you can deal with the individual directly?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
so, the people who are against violence are violent...

/i think violence can be beaten out of people.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So felony witness intimidation I hope these assholes enjoy spending time with their new cell mate
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Their excuse is going to be "well, well maybe they shouldn't have bought that house".
 
Klyukva
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WTP 2: so, the people who are against violence are violent...

/i think violence can be beaten out of people.


They're not against violence, they're against criminals being arrested. As soon as Floyd said "I can't breath" -- while he was standing up -- or that he didn't want to get into the police car because he was claustrophobic, the police should have let him go and apologized.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There ain't no justice like howling mob justice.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

spacechecker: Where would they get a pigs head? That's not an item that most people have in their garage.


You don't know many cajun/creole/coonasses do you?

It's perfectly reasonable to open their "garage" fridge (as opposed to their "inside" fridge) to get a beer and have a hogs head staring back at you....
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jjorsett: There ain't no justice like howling mob justice.


When the government murders its citizens with impunity, what other kind is there?
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Vandals again??

It's been almost a couple thousand of years, my dudes. I couldn't hold a grudge that long.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

casual disregard: The Vandals again??

It's been almost a couple thousand of years, my dudes. I couldn't hold a grudge that long.


At least we haven't seen a return of the invisigoths...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure the Santa Rosa PD will catch these guys. But I wouldn't hold out much hope for the Creedence.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just think about what the stunning and mostly peaceful mob will do to the Chauvin trial jurors if they either acquit him or only find him guilty of manslaughter.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is the problem with passive aggressive bullshiat acts against property.
Either the dude did something bad enough (Narrator: he did) that you find him and cut HIS head off, or leave it alone.
This hit the wrong target, the wrong message, and it farked up the lives of both the homeowners and a perfectly good pig.
You gonna go all choppy choppy, at least make it the useless kind of pig, not the bacon kind.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

spacechecker: Where would they get a pigs head? That's not an item that most people have in their garage.


I've actually seen them being sold in supermarkets, though they were pretty small and not from a full grown pig.

I don't know aboht the blood though. Maybe they stole it from a pig farm like in Carey.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How to be even more clueless and tone deaf, by your local (or simply existing) PD.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dryad: This is the problem with passive aggressive bullshiat acts against property.
Either the dude did something bad enough (Narrator: he did) that you find him and cut HIS head off, or leave it alone.
This hit the wrong target, the wrong message, and it farked up the lives of both the homeowners and a perfectly good pig.
You gonna go all choppy choppy, at least make it the useless kind of pig, not the bacon kind.


Narrator: He didn't.

He gave an opinion just like the prosecution's witnesses.  It isn't the job of the media or public to pronounce a sentence based on a cellphone video we still have courts for now and someday if you ever find yourself in court you'll expect a fair trial as well.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

spacechecker: Where would they get a pigs head? That's not an item that most people have in their garage.


Probably from a pig. They grow on the front of them.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh man, they wasted a pigs head?  And blood!?

I understand why they felt the need to act out, but that's good eating gone to waste.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Defense would love a do over, claiming witness intimidation.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: spacechecker: Where would they get a pigs head? That's not an item that most people have in their garage.

I've actually seen them being sold in supermarkets, though they were pretty small and not from a full grown pig.

I don't know aboht the blood though. Maybe they stole it from a pig farm like in Carey.


Most Asian or Mexican grocery stores have both readily available
 
gar1013
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: So felony witness intimidation I hope these assholes enjoy spending time with their new cell mate


I don't.

I hope they don't like their cell mate.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

phalamir: big pig peaches: hoodiowithtudio: Did someone carve a backwards b as well?

You think the homeowners vandalized their own house because the of person who lived there before them?

That almost perfectly describes a typical city's historical commission, so, yeah.


Did you take the Astra Zeneca vaccine?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If this is the man I think he is, this evil motherfarker is a mass murderer. He testifies that the police must start shooting when they only think there is a gun.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

spacechecker: Where would they get a pigs head? That's not an item that most people have in their garage


From off the shoulders of a pig?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: jjorsett: There ain't no justice like howling mob justice.

When the government murders its citizens with impunity, what other kind is there?


*what the expected reply might look like*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: King Something: A) You are not helping and B) wrong house, you morons

FTFY

If you really want to false flag, targeting the wrong house to make it look like a moron move wouldn't be out of possibility.


Also, yelling, "false flag!", every time people on your side do something stupid is very predictable.  If you really think it's a false flag operation, show some evidence.  Otherwise, you are just throwing FUD and trying to divert attention from the stupidity of your allies.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Dryad: This is the problem with passive aggressive bullshiat acts against property.
Either the dude did something bad enough (Narrator: he did) that you find him and cut HIS head off, or leave it alone.
This hit the wrong target, the wrong message, and it farked up the lives of both the homeowners and a perfectly good pig.
You gonna go all choppy choppy, at least make it the useless kind of pig, not the bacon kind.

Narrator: He didn't.

He gave an opinion just like the prosecution's witnesses.  It isn't the job of the media or public to pronounce a sentence based on a cellphone video we still have courts for now and someday if you ever find yourself in court you'll expect a fair trial as well.


"It's my opinion that cops should be able to murder anyone. Wh... wh...why is everyone looking at me like that?"
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: and someday if you ever find yourself in court you'll expect a fair trial as well.


I don't expect a fair trial.

I expect the prosecution's charge sheet to be stacked to the moon in an attempt to coerce the accused into accepting a plea bargain even if they are factually innocent.

I expect defense lawyers who are too afraid of irritating the judge or prosecutor to mount a vigorous defense.

I expect a police officer's word to be taken at face value by the judge and jurors in spite of any evidence to the contrary.

I expect jury instructions that focus on technical violations but ignore the totality of circumstances.

I expect excessive mandatory sentencing designed to destroy lives rather than rehabilitate.

Why would anyone other than a close friend of the judicial system expect a fair trial?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

casual disregard: The Vandals again??

It's been almost a couple thousand of years, my dudes. I couldn't hold a grudge that long.


No they were all dressed in black.  It was the Goths.
 
