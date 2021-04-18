 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Narcocat. Narcocat. Does whatever a narcocat does... which is to traffic narcotics. Bad kitty   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, Prison, Corporal Louis Murray, Illegal drug trade, Corporal Craig French, previous occasions, Smuggling, Grenadier Guards, use of animals  
•       •       •

809 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2021 at 9:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*cat opens trench coat*
we've got hydro catnip
hairballs
free range dead bird, doorstep delivery available
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They thought it was the purr fect crime!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't send a cat on a job meant for a monkey.
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the cat was a mule?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the area of Colon named for how the area looks like on a map?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sonnuvah: So the cat was a mule?


Both species ARE stubborn assholes.

/Owns 2 stubborn assholes, so I'm allowed to say that.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sevente
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't understand why prisoners aren't given a lot of common drugs simply for control.  Imagine a 7' tall bruiser with ten years of cell workouts making him strong and a non zero chance of a shiv somewhere in his pockets.  Do you want him sober for his cell search or voluntarily full of the edibles that make even laying on the floor feel difficult?
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: I don't understand why prisoners aren't given a lot of common drugs simply for control.  Imagine a 7' tall bruiser with ten years of cell workouts making him strong and a non zero chance of a shiv somewhere in his pockets.  Do you want him sober for his cell search or voluntarily full of the edibles that make even laying on the floor feel difficult?


7-tall-bruiser wants cocaine.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: So the cat was a mule?


Nah, he's just a bad kitty.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SansNeural: leeksfromchichis: I don't understand why prisoners aren't given a lot of common drugs simply for control.  Imagine a 7' tall bruiser with ten years of cell workouts making him strong and a non zero chance of a shiv somewhere in his pockets.  Do you want him sober for his cell search or voluntarily full of the edibles that make even laying on the floor feel difficult?

7-tall-bruiser wants cocaine.


I know that. but i wouldn't wanna go near a guy like that with robocop, the terminator, and Brock Samson going in first to secure the area if he was on coke.  But there's other plant extracts one could offer.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.