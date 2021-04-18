 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Columbian)   Do not interfere with a paper boy, for they really know how to sling it   (columbian.com) divider line
7
    More: Unlikely, Vancouver, Washington, 35-year-old newspaper carrier, The Columbian, Security, English-language films, Vancouver waterfront, The Vancouver Voice, publisher of The Columbian  
•       •       •

163 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2021 at 8:17 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
\
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: \[Fark user image image 365x273]


And we are done here
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Every month I had to spend 3-4 nights going door to door collecting my money.
Tip me or else you POS.
Next time it rains you'll find your paper in the middle of the driveway.

/ Was a paperboy way back when.
// Aged 12-14 years.
// And I was the farking best that ever was.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
TWO DOLLARS!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Every month I had to spend 3-4 nights going door to door collecting my money.
Tip me or else you POS.
Next time it rains you'll find your paper in the middle of the driveway.

/ Was a paperboy way back when.
// Aged 12-14 years.
// And I was the farking best that ever was.


before who fell off that ski hill that is

Better Off Dead (1985) - Skiing
Youtube YotzUGbgqTc
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.