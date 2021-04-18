 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Hey America, I know we're trying to make up for lost time as things get back to normal, but can we cool it on the active shooters?   (kxan.com) divider line
15
    More: News  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2021 at 2:09 PM



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In completely unrelated news, two days ago the Texas legislature voted to loosen gun ownership regulations...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Residents should avoid the area.

fark that, I'm avoiding the whole state.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wth shoots up an Arboretum?
 
6nome
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In Texas? Now I've seen everything.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Freedum!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's two in 24 hours. FREEDOM!
 
Oysterman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
South park - T.M.I America is back! song
Youtube 17l5Auh41fQ
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The USA is a highly armed society but, contrary to firearm industry promises, it isn't very polite.

Please stear clear and stay safe Austin farkers.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JustSayYo: In completely unrelated news, two days ago the Texas legislature voted to loosen gun ownership regulations...


Right...why are they advising to shelter in place.  Come out blasting.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's because of those restrictive gun laws you always hear about in texas. The people there cant protect themselves.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Texas: Well, have they tried shooting the gun problem?
 
Freefall90
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Goddamn, that one was pretty close to home. I frequent that Trader Joe's in the background.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How many hours since the Kenosha shooting?

/we didn't even last a whole day
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Civilized countries look at the USA and are like, WTF?
 
