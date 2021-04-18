 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   Pro tip on how to politely say "I would prefer to not attend your mass spreader event, you anti-science plague rat". You know, to maintain the relationship long term   (lifehacker.com) divider line
56
    More: PSA, Pandemic, Sociology, Public health, Vaccination, Vaccine, Etiquette, deadly virus, Diane Gottsman  
•       •       •

805 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2021 at 4:38 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sorry, I'm braiding the hair on my ballsack that night.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks so much for invitation but I'm not comfortable attending large gatherings at the moment.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cough cough "Sure. I'd be" cough cough "thrilled" cough cough "to come." cough cough "Wouldn't miss it" cough cough "for the" cough cough "world." cough cough cough cough "What did" cough cough "you say" cough cough "the date was?" cough cough cough cough cough cough
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy sh*t, what happened to the simplest solution ever invented? LIE. Just f*cking LIE man, it's no big deal, won't hurt anyone or their feelings. Jesus f*cking christ it's not that hard.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I'm sorry, I'm braiding the hair on my ballsack that night.


Not sure if user name checks out, but it kinda seems to.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Stephen_Falken: Holy sh*t, what happened to the simplest solution ever invented? LIE. Just f*cking LIE man, it's no big deal, won't hurt anyone or their feelings. Jesus f*cking christ it's not that hard.


Lying is what I do all the time to get out of social situations that don't involve me potentially getting a deadly disease. And also some that do.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lying is a gateway drug.

First it's lying, then it's questionable posting on weird websites.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why is there a need to be polite about it?
 
wxboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The first thing is to ask yourself if the relationship is worth the trouble.
 
ENS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Have a very pregnant wife. Instant get out of jail free card.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I'm not doint those sort of things during covid, sorry" is a pretty solid go-to that doesn't hurt feelings or require a stupid article for me to not bother reading.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Uh.

Be an adult and just tell them "no".  Then tell them "no" again when they ask to hang out, and add "I don't socialize with people who refuse to take even basic precautions during a global pandemic."

They've had over a year now to "get it."
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN


Way to honor your brother.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How hard is it to say "nah the numbers are going back up" to your friends?

That's my go-to at this point.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Way to honor your brother.


Why?  He can't resurrect his brother once he's gone, but he CAN get covid and potentially die himself.  THAT would make his family feel really good.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Why is there a need to be polite about it?


Seriously.  Where's Nancy Reagan when we finally need the biatch?

Just say no!
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN


I'd be willing to send you a wrapped/never used KN95/FFP2 mask so you can attend your bro's funeral. I don't know you or anything, but that's your brother.
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The people not wanting to go are probably not the most fun to be around anyway.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: The people not wanting to go are probably not the most fun to be around anyway.


Or...they're smarter than you.
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Way to honor your brother.

Why?  He can't resurrect his brother once he's gone, but he CAN get covid and potentially die himself.  THAT would make his family feel really good.


He could also get hit by a car tomorrow. I'm not going to stop you from living in fear.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Way to honor your brother.

Why?  He can't resurrect his brother once he's gone, but he CAN get covid and potentially die himself.  THAT would make his family feel really good.

He could also get hit by a car tomorrow. I'm not going to stop you from living in fear.


I'm an ER nurse, you science denying twat.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We had one family member die during the pandemic, heart attack, not covid.  Not a single person in the family said a word about everyone getting together for a funeral.  Instead, we had an online memorial service.  Because science, biatches.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ENS: Have a very pregnant wife. Instant get out of jail free card.


I don't know if it is worth having 9 kids, potentially, to tell someone you can't. Hell, just say you're broke. It isn't really a lie, unless you are a straight up farmer or someone getting paid under the table. Most people have debt, either by house, car, education, or kids. Just don't post on Facebook how you just bought a new boat.

Although, that would reinforce the "I'm broke" narrative. Hmm...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: ENS: Have a very pregnant wife. Instant get out of jail free card.

I don't know if it is worth having 9 kids, potentially, to tell someone you can't. Hell, just say you're broke. It isn't really a lie, unless you are a straight up farmer or someone getting paid under the table. Most people have debt, either by house, car, education, or kids. Just don't post on Facebook how you just bought a new boat.

Although, that would reinforce the "I'm broke" narrative. Hmm...


The two happiest days in a man's life are the day he buys a boat and the day he sells the boat.
 
wxboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Way to honor your brother.

Why?  He can't resurrect his brother once he's gone, but he CAN get covid and potentially die himself.  THAT would make his family feel really good.


Seriously.  A funeral can happen any time. The brother won't be any more or less dead in 6 months.  Lots of families have been delaying services until they can safely have one.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: AppleOptionEsc: ENS: Have a very pregnant wife. Instant get out of jail free card.

I don't know if it is worth having 9 kids, potentially, to tell someone you can't. Hell, just say you're broke. It isn't really a lie, unless you are a straight up farmer or someone getting paid under the table. Most people have debt, either by house, car, education, or kids. Just don't post on Facebook how you just bought a new boat.

Although, that would reinforce the "I'm broke" narrative. Hmm...

The two happiest days in a man's life are the day he buys a boat and the day he sells the boat.


THAT is the TRUTH.

/Sold my boat when I bought a kayak
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Way to honor your brother.

Why?  He can't resurrect his brother once he's gone, but he CAN get covid and potentially die himself.  THAT would make his family feel really good.

He could also get hit by a car tomorrow. I'm not going to stop you from living in fear.

I'm an ER nurse, you science denying twat.


That's not saying much. I work in a hospital and the nurses/doctors/CRNAs/PAs were the worst about "going on vacation" during the pandemic last year. And they went to Myrtle Beach for the most part lol...

But my mom was also an ED nurse (3rd shift) so ... respect.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Me, "Sure I be there !"
*narrator*  "He in fact, would not be there."
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: ENS: Have a very pregnant wife. Instant get out of jail free card.

I don't know if it is worth having 9 kids, potentially, to tell someone you can't. Hell, just say you're broke. It isn't really a lie, unless you are a straight up farmer or someone getting paid under the table. Most people have debt, either by house, car, education, or kids. Just don't post on Facebook how you just bought a new boat.

Although, that would reinforce the "I'm broke" narrative. Hmm...


How fast do kids come out in your family? We just had one and I'm pretty sure that's all the excuses I'll need until things are normal-ish. How would I possibly need 9?
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tuxq: The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Way to honor your brother.

Why?  He can't resurrect his brother once he's gone, but he CAN get covid and potentially die himself.  THAT would make his family feel really good.

He could also get hit by a car tomorrow. I'm not going to stop you from living in fear.

I'm an ER nurse, you science denying twat.

That's not saying much. I work in a hospital and the nurses/doctors/CRNAs/PAs were the worst about "going on vacation" during the pandemic last year. And they went to Myrtle Beach for the most part lol...

But my mom was also an ED nurse (3rd shift) so ... respect.


A few did that here too.  Once.  Hen the hospital put them on furlough until they had two negative tests AND waits two weeks.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Why?  He can't resurrect his brother once he's gone, but he CAN get covid and potentially die himself.  THAT would make his family feel really good.


Or he can catch some nice COVID germs on his travel TO the funeral (especially if he has to fly and would be cooped up in a tin can with recycled air with a bunch of other people who don't take pandemics seriously) , just in time to kill grandma with.

/Any large gathering during an active pandemic is beyond stupid
 
KB202
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's an invitation. You aren't required to attend and you aren't required to give a reason. "No, thank you."
 
emtwo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm not interested in going to your spreader event. And now that I know you're holding a spreader event, I'm not interested in talking to you ever again. I hope your pissant celebration is worth killing people over.

Thoughts and prayers,
emtwo
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark your feelings.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: AppleOptionEsc: ENS: Have a very pregnant wife. Instant get out of jail free card.

I don't know if it is worth having 9 kids, potentially, to tell someone you can't. Hell, just say you're broke. It isn't really a lie, unless you are a straight up farmer or someone getting paid under the table. Most people have debt, either by house, car, education, or kids. Just don't post on Facebook how you just bought a new boat.

Although, that would reinforce the "I'm broke" narrative. Hmm...

How fast do kids come out in your family? We just had one and I'm pretty sure that's all the excuses I'll need until things are normal-ish. How would I possibly need 9?


Never heard of Irish twins? Assuming you listen to your doctor, it is perfectly safe to have a kid every 12 months. Hell, make it game. 9 kids, same birthday.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: tuxq: The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Way to honor your brother.

Why?  He can't resurrect his brother once he's gone, but he CAN get covid and potentially die himself.  THAT would make his family feel really good.

He could also get hit by a car tomorrow. I'm not going to stop you from living in fear.

I'm an ER nurse, you science denying twat.

That's not saying much. I work in a hospital and the nurses/doctors/CRNAs/PAs were the worst about "going on vacation" during the pandemic last year. And they went to Myrtle Beach for the most part lol...

But my mom was also an ED nurse (3rd shift) so ... respect.

A few did that here too.  Once.  Hen the hospital put them on furlough until they had two negative tests AND waits two weeks.


We did too! Except we had one doc (who was the pulmonologist on the cohort .. ffs) who has long-covid. We had to let him come back because we can't afford (not monetarily, but functionally) for him to be out. But he has to wear the PAPR anyway.. so ...whatever I guess.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Way to honor your brother.

Why?  He can't resurrect his brother once he's gone, but he CAN get covid and potentially die himself.  THAT would make his family feel really good.

He could also get hit by a car tomorrow. I'm not going to stop you from living in fear.



"Taking basic precautions to prevent unnecessary deaths" is NOT the same as "living in fear"

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And if you do get guilt-tripped into going
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I don't feel nonessential travel and gatherings of significant size are a good idea during a plague. I'll be happy to visit when this is over."

The end. If they can't accept that, their problem, not yours.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN


One of the best friends I ever had died from covid almost a year ago to the day. His service was going to be in a tiny black church (in Florida also) and I knew there would be at least 200-300 people there because everybody loved Wheat. I gave some money for the funeral expenses (and had a few of you very generous Farkers here pitch in as well, thanks again) but you bet your ass I didn't get anywhere near that church. I knew he'd understand.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Way to honor your brother.

Why?  He can't resurrect his brother once he's gone, but he CAN get covid and potentially die himself.  THAT would make his family feel really good.

He could also get hit by a car tomorrow. I'm not going to stop you from living in fear.


Do you play in traffic?

Do you stand in the road?

Newsflash: if you don't do either of those, your chances of getting hit by a car drop dramatically.

This isn't farking rocket science.  Staying out of the goddamn road isn't living in fear, it's called not being a mental toddler.

/Technically with that user name, the answer to questions might be yes, but whatever
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Way to honor your brother.

Why?  He can't resurrect his brother once he's gone, but he CAN get covid and potentially die himself.  THAT would make his family feel really good.

He could also get hit by a car tomorrow. I'm not going to stop you from living in fear.

I'm an ER nurse, you science denying twat.


Good job? How am I denying science?
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Way to honor your brother.

Why?  He can't resurrect his brother once he's gone, but he CAN get covid and potentially die himself.  THAT would make his family feel really good.

He could also get hit by a car tomorrow. I'm not going to stop you from living in fear.

I'm an ER nurse, you science denying twat.

Good job? How am I denying science?


Yep.  Your name DEFINITELY checks out.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN


I am sorry to hear that. Went through something like it recently.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Way to honor your brother.


Why would you be this much of a dick?

Seriously. This is a 100% serious question.

The person above is about to lose his brother. Their brother is about to die, and your response is to be a dick? To stab the knife in, twist it a bit, and suggest they don't respect or honor their brother?

That's what came into your head, and you decided it was a good thing to do.

Think about what kind of a person that makes you.

Why would you want to be such a reprehensible piece of shiat? Do you gain something from it? Get off on it? Does it give you something that will allow you to climax later tonight?

What drives you to be this sort of person?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I agreed to be a best man a year ago. Don't think I can back out.

Got a few more months.... and whotf knows what the ground situation will be then.

Oh well.

On the plus side maybe there will be a two-fer viral deal (covid+std) with a bridesmaid to make it worthwhile?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Way to honor your brother.


You really really shouldnt go there. Friendly advice.
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Excelsior: DumbTrumpSupporter: The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Way to honor your brother.

Why?  He can't resurrect his brother once he's gone, but he CAN get covid and potentially die himself.  THAT would make his family feel really good.

He could also get hit by a car tomorrow. I'm not going to stop you from living in fear.


"Taking basic precautions to prevent unnecessary deaths" is NOT the same as "living in fear"

[img.ifunny.co image 825x828]


Sure thing. I wear a mask when I have to.
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

toraque: DumbTrumpSupporter: The more you eat the more you fart: DumbTrumpSupporter: Diagonal: Just learned that my brother will pass away real soon, and it's Florida. The fam will expect me to come attend his funeral in that petri dish of a state.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Way to honor your brother.

Why?  He can't resurrect his brother once he's gone, but he CAN get covid and potentially die himself.  THAT would make his family feel really good.

He could also get hit by a car tomorrow. I'm not going to stop you from living in fear.

Do you play in traffic?

Do you stand in the road?

Newsflash: if you don't do either of those, your chances of getting hit by a car drop dramatically.

This isn't farking rocket science.  Staying out of the goddamn road isn't living in fear, it's called not being a mental toddler.

/Technically with that user name, the answer to questions might be yes, but whatever


Do you think people only get hit by cars when they are in the road?
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.