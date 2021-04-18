 Skip to content
Are you missing a thing to worry about now that you're fully vaccinated against Covid-19? Six of America's nuclear weapons are unaccounted for. Some of them have been gone for decades.
posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2021 at 3:26 PM



WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better stay in your moms basement subby.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I figure "risking getting shot anytime you leave the f*cking house" is enough to worry about subs, but thanks for having our back just in case.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have they checked in Negev?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's pretty low on my list of things to worry about. Considering how much effort has been expended trying to get them back, it's pretty damn safe to consider them well and truly gone. And it's damn difficult (for damn good reasons) to get them to go off deliberately, a random explosion isn't something to worry about either. You want something related to the subject to worry about? Ask "what's been done to make sure it doesn't keep happening?".
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Lazy Author,

The term for a lost or missing nuclear weapon isn't broken arrow and hasn't been for quite a while. It used to, but then they split up several categories so the brass would know precisely which pants they needed to be shiatting a few seconds faster. Very basic google research would have revealed this.

Thanks,
Someone who's drafted a few OPREP-3 messages while stationed on nuclear weapons platforms
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"The categories of nuclear lostness"
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Categories of nuclear accidents, incidents,and events, of which various sorts of lostness are a subcategory... BA used to include seized, stolen, lost, broken, burned, jettisoned, radioactive contamination from a weapon, inadvertent launch or detonation, etc. The seized, stolen, or lost categories are now reported as Empty Quiver, and Broken Arrow has been reduced to the broken, burned, detonated (without risk of nuclear war) sort of situations. Lesser degrees of brokeness were moved to Bent Spear.

This has been publicly available information for a good long while, so it's really just kinda lazy to be using the present tense if you're going to use an extremely outdated definition.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hey, I just like the ring of it. I grew up during the cold war. "Categories of nuclear lostness" has a certain 20th century ennui vibe I can relate to.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do you wanna par-tay?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

They should have used "bent arrow" to keep the metaphor consistent. Also because "bent spear" sounds kind of lewd.
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it's so few.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Paging Nombeko....

/obscure?
//I hope not
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Not for lack of trying. The air force particularly likes flying them around all willy-nilly.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Except you really don't unless you live in an urban shiathole, contrary to what the media want you to believe.
 
ISO15693 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The exact weapon wasn't disclosed, but the B-47 typically carried the 3,400-kilogram Mark 15 nuclear bomb.

That's a heavy bomb.
 
ISO15693 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

And yet it was considered light? Jeez
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Another good thing, nuclear weapons are really sensitive, not sensitive in that anything can set them off, but sensitive in that a whole lot has to go right for them to work.  After all this time, it would probably be easier to build a new nuclear bomb than to get any of those lost ones to work again.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

They sit in crates covered in warnings, get shoved into a basement and found years later.

'Gabriel's Trumpet' comes to mind... live plutonium core... found in a four-star General's file cabinet... in a lead sphere.

...went missing decades earlier, before the General even moved in.
 
trialpha
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For those looking for something to worry about despite being fully vaccinated, fear not - you can still worry about covid! The vaccine isn't 100%; you could be one of the unlucky ones! Not only that, but there's a good possibility that a variant will appear that the vaccines are ineffective against, particularly since there are lots of countries completely flubbing their response.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm not worried.  I'm hopeful.  Hopeful for a blindingly bright future.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

So bright that you gotta wear shades?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The P1 variant doesn't seem to give a fark about the vaccine. The USA keeps ignoring reports from around the world that vacciens do not protet from it.

So yeah.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh.
IIRC
Around the time "the wall fell", the Iron Curtain ceased to be (good, old Glaznost), the Soviet Union fell apart, and the Warsaw Pact fell apart into its constituent little nations, two Soviet boomers went seriously missing. They never returned to port (at least not any Russian or Soviet Bloc port) that we know of. If anybody knows where the boomers are, they ain't talking.

So that's like 40 missiles. At 10 MIRV warheads each, that would be like .... oh shiat, I ran out of toes... 400 warheads floating around somewhere. Which brings up CSB that *supposedly* Osama bin Laden was negotiating with some folks to buy one of those warheads in the months before he got whacked.

Could maybe be the reason why he got whacked when he got whacked.

but I'm not going down that conspiracy whackadoodle rabbit hole. Because it's just too whackadoodle crazyballs to be seriously possible. (I hope)
 
ruleslawyer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

"I don't know what's scarier. Losing nuclear weapons, or the fact that it happens so often there are MULTIPLE terms for it."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

And SPF 2 million sunblock.  I don't want to have a bad day.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Yep.
The biggest danger would be someone using the radioactive material inside to contaminate somewhere by wrapping it around a normal bomb.

Sort of a dirty bomb as a present for the local bomb squad.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i figure that they are in some retired military guy that has one or more in his man cave...

THIS GIVES HIM THE BIGGEST BRAGGING RIGHTS OF ANY OF US !!!
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If they've been missing for decades, odds are pretty good that they aren't in the possession of any terrorists groups, cause they would have used them already, or at least threatened to. So that leaves them as stored somewhere, but no-one knows where, which isn't really dangerous. The radiation in the fuel will degrade, but that's about it.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did they look behind the fridge? I lose all kinds of shiat behind the fridge.
 
