(Forbes)   This is your world. This is your world on Covid. (And we wonder why nobody is traveling anywhere.)   (forbes.com) divider line
21
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We went to the mountains this week...few masks on trail, but some in the community outdoors, all masked inside, except in restaurants...hotels taking things seriously.

Gonna travel about 8-10k this summer...if able.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Attention 12-year-old girl who wrote the article: You can't put up color-coded maps without telling us what the colors mean.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yesterday the U.S. had 25% fully vaccinated (rounding up), and today it's 25.4%. We're going like gangbusters, but cases in the U.S. are increasing.

We're in a race between good and evil. Hope I'm alive to see this through; I'm two weeks from my second dose.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: Attention 12-year-old girl who wrote the article: You can't put up color-coded maps without telling us what the colors mean.
[Fark user image 850x806]


Yeah, I was all "Cool, we're at Canada's level. That must be good. I think. Not sure what yellow means..."
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let me make this easy for all y'all: don't go anywhere.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Heading to Taiwan in a few weeks. Looking forward to traveling internationally for the first time in nearly a year.
 
Epossumondas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

theteacher: We went to the mountains this week...few masks on trail, but some in the community outdoors, all masked inside, except in restaurants...hotels taking things seriously.



I have had the opposite experience here in rural Missouri. I went to an auction yesterday, and I was the only person of at least 200 wearing a mask. Later, at a friend's funeral I think maybe a quarter of attendees had a mask. We went to dinner after, and the waitress was wearing a mask, but I didn't see any customers come in or leave in one.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Heading to Taiwan in a few weeks. Looking forward to traveling internationally for the first time in nearly a year.


Siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: Attention 12-year-old girl who wrote the article: You can't put up color-coded maps without telling us what the colors mean.
[Fark user image 850x806]


Red=BAD, Green=GOOD, everything in between is whatever.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Wanderlusting: Heading to Taiwan in a few weeks. Looking forward to traveling internationally for the first time in nearly a year.

Siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh


I'm 90 days past my second vaccination dose, always wear a mask, and will comply with all of the local requirements (of which there are far less because - you know - they're not idiots like Americans).

I am not someone you should be worried about. Get your own house in order.
 
Nullav
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: Attention 12-year-old girl who wrote the article: You can't put up color-coded maps without telling us what the colors mean.
[Fark user image 850x806]


Well, we're orange, Russia's lemon, Sudan is go, and Brazil is red. Probably.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Only 35% of American adults are afraid of catching the virus?

Farking hell, now I am ticked off at Biden. His opitmistic rhetoric is going too far.
 
powhound
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Heading to Taiwan in a few weeks. Looking forward to traveling internationally for the first time in nearly a year.


Well good bye. There's a good chance that a Chinese fighter plane will shoot down your plane. Can I have your stuff?
 
ifky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Attention 12-year-old girl who wrote the article: You can't put up color-coded maps without telling us what the colors mean.
[Fark user image image 850x806]


At least the colors are easy to distinguish. I love the maps that are just slightly different shades of the same color.
 
Stibium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mofa: Yesterday the U.S. had 25% fully vaccinated (rounding up), and today it's 25.4%. We're going like gangbusters, but cases in the U.S. are increasing.

We're in a race between good and evil. Hope I'm alive to see this through; I'm two weeks from my second dose.


One day at a time, fren. Those last couple weeks seemed to go by pretty slowly. Hope you don't get any side effects, the second shot a few days ago gave me itchy welps on my ass but that's probably just me having an allergic reaction to vaccines.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

powhound: Wanderlusting: Heading to Taiwan in a few weeks. Looking forward to traveling internationally for the first time in nearly a year.

Well good bye. There's a good chance that a Chinese fighter plane will shoot down your plane. Can I have your stuff?


Yeah. That's not going to happen. Nine American carrier fleets will be in the South China Sea and nuclear bombers will be fueled up and en route before the first shot is fired.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Attention 12-year-old girl who wrote the article: You can't put up color-coded maps without telling us what the colors mean.
[Fark user image 850x806]


red - bad
orange - less bad
yellow - more gooder
green - most goodest
 
Edaw 0
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why aren't we doing what a good chunk of African and Vietnam are doing.

They're green.

Green is good.

Let's be green.
 
chawco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I find some of the colours on that map highly suspicious. Most especially Russia and China. Somehow I don't think they're being entirely Frank about their case report. Not sure why it would think that about those particular Nations, maybe I'm just a nationalist

But not sure I trust Russia to be fully honest in his reporting
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mofa: Yesterday the U.S. had 25% fully vaccinated (rounding up), and today it's 25.4%. We're going like gangbusters, but cases in the U.S. are increasing.


CDC figures put the US vaccination rate of those over 18 (there is no current plan to vaccinate people under 18) at 50% with at least one dose and 32% fully vaccinated. This, combined with the large number of Trumpistanians who have survived COVID and have some degree of limited short-term protection against reinfection, means that the case growth rate is nearly flat in comparison to what was seen in previous waves.

The only major risk at present is of a vaccine-resistant variant emerging, possibly from a country where the US has actively worked to reduce vaccine availability. If that does happen, consider it poetic justice action.


(Fark's link checker isn't smart enough to figure out links to the CDC; you'll need to hunt down the exact URLs from the CDC COVID Data Tracker if you need sources.)
 
Stibium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Only 35% of American adults are afraid of catching the virus?

Farking hell, now I am ticked off at Biden. His opitmistic rhetoric is going too far.


Meh, I don't blame him for doing what he can. The media is who I blame, specifically on the left, who has been hyping up vaccine hopium since last year.

The same media, mind you, that breathlessly talks about Astra-Zenica and J&J's vaccines causing blood clots all while leaving out the ever-important detail that covid literally does that anyway. We're still stuck on the zeitgeist thinking about this in terms of a respiratory virus, that while being worse is still thought to be comparable to influenza. We really don't have a basis for comprehending just how bad airborne spread is, and the media is doing it's damnedest to not talk about it, leaving it only up to guests and spoxpeople to mention it in passing.

I just ignore it at this point. We knew so much a year ago that still gets ignored, so I just say eff it. If you are too stupid to give coronavirus it's due deference a year out, nothing short of living through a raging infection is going to change your lifestyle to be covid-safe. Same as it ever was. The good news is that vaccines are the best defense right now against catching it, so I advocate taking full advantage of the opportunity and letting the chips fall where they may. Giving out the vaccine for free was the smartest thing the government could have done here, other than not letting it take hold in the first place, but again, can't blame Biden for that one.

Natural selection for some, vaccination cards for others.
 
