(AZCentral)   Arizona to conduct an "independent" audit of election, funded by Trumpies and conducted by conspiracy-theorist company. Surely this will be on the up-and-up   (azcentral.com) divider line
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, it isn't, and don't call us Shirley.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that this study and the asshats who funded it are labeled as traitors to the Orange Fuhrer when they come back with "it wasn't stolen".
 
NINEv2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

these farking people I swear to christ
 
Cache
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"...he's just lending credibility to their claims, without any actual evidence of a problem. "

In other words, an average Republican.
 
anfrind
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
trialpha
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The problem with all this nonsense is that it's basically crying wolf. Which means it'll basically be impossible to investigate future attempts at subverting elections by anyone. It'll simply become "losing side always investigates election and wastes time, ho hum".
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Their investigation will discover that Donald Trump won the 1860 presidential election instead of that tall bearded dude in the high top hat.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Like MC Hammer said: 2 Little 2 Late, suckas.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FFS, you lost fairly.  Get the fark over it already you simpletons.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

trialpha: The problem with all this nonsense is that it's basically crying wolf. Which means it'll basically be impossible to investigate future attempts at subverting elections by anyone. It'll simply become "losing side always investigates election and wastes time, ho hu


Unfortunately that's how everyone feels about everyone else now. Sure, I happen to relatively on the correct side of things, but the lying side is just as convinced I'm on the lying side. This is no way to run a society.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: Their investigation will discover that Donald Trump won the 1860 presidential election instead of that tall bearded dude in the high top hat.


You speak treason!  The Eternal King-God Trump has ruled America for the last 10,000 years.   To speak of a "Constitution", "democracy", "elections" and the idea of other rulers in America is a lie of the Deep State.  The penalty for such treason is death!
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

trialpha: The problem with all this nonsense is that it's basically crying wolf. Which means it'll basically be impossible to investigate future attempts at subverting elections by anyone. It'll simply become "losing side always investigates election and wastes time, ho hum".


So you're saying the group that has repeatedly weakened faith in democratic institutions is taking action that would weaken faith in elections?

I'm shocked.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I hope that this study and the asshats who funded it are labeled as traitors to the Orange Fuhrer when they come back with "it wasn't stolen".


Oh they'll definitely conclude that it WAS stolen and recommend the ready execution of all democrats.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And Bennett doesn't see a problem with Trump supporters kicking in to pay for the rest, either directly to the Senate or through "grants or other funding" to the auditors.

Got to keep the Republican scam(s) going.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phalamir: Rann Xerox: Their investigation will discover that Donald Trump won the 1860 presidential election instead of that tall bearded dude in the high top hat.

You speak treason!  The Eternal King-God Trump has ruled America for the last 10,000 years.   To speak of a "Constitution", "democracy", "elections" and the idea of other rulers in America is a lie of the Deep State.  The penalty for such treason is death!


Death..... by Snu-Snu?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What is the most transparent and verifiable way of voting?  What does the UN say is the gold standard?  And can the gold standard be improved upon?  Whatever the new platinum standard is, let's just do that so that nobody can ever complain again.  And there will be no doubt that the winner won, even by the insanos, since it will be the best, but even better.

Let's have fully open source software.  Paper ballots with paper trails.  Yearly verification of identity and residence, with finger printing, voice printing, anal prints, and DNA sampling.  All free to the voter.  Free easy to get ID, but make the ID mandatory.  Mandate that everybody in the country attend a session teaching them where IDs can be had.  With special one one one sessions for people who literally work 24 hours a day 7 days a week and cannot attend a session.  And for the super workers who never have free time, and yet are in poverty, give them from financial assistance.  And have a special mobile ID creation van so they can get IDs.

There, problem solved.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: What is the most transparent and verifiable way of voting?  What does the UN say is the gold standard?  And can the gold standard be improved upon?  Whatever the new platinum standard is, let's just do that so that nobody can ever complain again.  And there will be no doubt that the winner won, even by the insanos, since it will be the best, but even better.

Let's have fully open source software.  Paper ballots with paper trails.  Yearly verification of identity and residence, with finger printing, voice printing, anal prints, and DNA sampling.  All free to the voter.  Free easy to get ID, but make the ID mandatory.  Mandate that everybody in the country attend a session teaching them where IDs can be had.  With special one one one sessions for people who literally work 24 hours a day 7 days a week and cannot attend a session.  And for the super workers who never have free time, and yet are in poverty, give them from financial assistance.  And have a special mobile ID creation van so they can get IDs.

There, problem solved.


So much Trumper derp.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Begoggle: AmbassadorBooze: What is the most transparent and verifiable way of voting?  What does the UN say is the gold standard?  And can the gold standard be improved upon?  Whatever the new platinum standard is, let's just do that so that nobody can ever complain again.  And there will be no doubt that the winner won, even by the insanos, since it will be the best, but even better.

Let's have fully open source software.  Paper ballots with paper trails.  Yearly verification of identity and residence, with finger printing, voice printing, anal prints, and DNA sampling.  All free to the voter.  Free easy to get ID, but make the ID mandatory.  Mandate that everybody in the country attend a session teaching them where IDs can be had.  With special one one one sessions for people who literally work 24 hours a day 7 days a week and cannot attend a session.  And for the super workers who never have free time, and yet are in poverty, give them from financial assistance.  And have a special mobile ID creation van so they can get IDs.

There, problem solved.

So much Trumper derp.


Free IDs are trumpet deep?

I thought progressives, like me, wanted free ID?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: What is the most transparent and verifiable way of voting?  What does the UN say is the gold standard?  And can the gold standard be improved upon?  Whatever the new platinum standard is, let's just do that so that nobody can ever complain again.  And there will be no doubt that the winner won, even by the insanos, since it will be the best, but even better.


There have literally been numerous bills that passed congress over the past four years to improve the voting systems, and allocate federal funds for both physical and electronic security, and additional oversight; Every last one of those died on McConnell's desk, without ever being brought up for a vote in the senate.

/It's almost as if the republicans think there is a benefit if the public at large feels like election results can't be trusted.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Begoggle: AmbassadorBooze: What is the most transparent and verifiable way of voting?  What does the UN say is the gold standard?  And can the gold standard be improved upon?  Whatever the new platinum standard is, let's just do that so that nobody can ever complain again.  And there will be no doubt that the winner won, even by the insanos, since it will be the best, but even better.

Let's have fully open source software.  Paper ballots with paper trails.  Yearly verification of identity and residence, with finger printing, voice printing, anal prints, and DNA sampling.  All free to the voter.  Free easy to get ID, but make the ID mandatory.  Mandate that everybody in the country attend a session teaching them where IDs can be had.  With special one one one sessions for people who literally work 24 hours a day 7 days a week and cannot attend a session.  And for the super workers who never have free time, and yet are in poverty, give them from financial assistance.  And have a special mobile ID creation van so they can get IDs.

There, problem solved.

So much Trumper derp.

Free IDs are trumpet deep?

I thought progressives, like me, wanted free ID?


Trumper derp.

Stupid auto correct.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Excelsior: AmbassadorBooze: What is the most transparent and verifiable way of voting?  What does the UN say is the gold standard?  And can the gold standard be improved upon?  Whatever the new platinum standard is, let's just do that so that nobody can ever complain again.  And there will be no doubt that the winner won, even by the insanos, since it will be the best, but even better.

There have literally been numerous bills that passed congress over the past four years to improve the voting systems, and allocate federal funds for both physical and electronic security, and additional oversight; Every last one of those died on McConnell's desk, without ever being brought up for a vote in the senate.

/It's almost as if the republicans think there is a benefit if the public at large feels like election results can't be trusted.


Now we have the BidenHarris in office. And control of the congress and senate.  And soon the supremes with court packing.  Just ram through the platinum standard of voting.  Either through the congress or an EO.  Whatever gets the job done.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: What is the most transparent and verifiable way of voting?  What does the UN say is the gold standard?  And can the gold standard be improved upon?  Whatever the new platinum standard is, let's just do that so that nobody can ever complain again.  And there will be no doubt that the winner won, even by the insanos, since it will be the best, but even better.

Let's have fully open source software.  Paper ballots with paper trails.  Yearly verification of identity and residence, with finger printing, voice printing, anal prints, and DNA sampling.  All free to the voter.  Free easy to get ID, but make the ID mandatory.  Mandate that everybody in the country attend a session teaching them where IDs can be had.  With special one one one sessions for people who literally work 24 hours a day 7 days a week and cannot attend a session.  And for the super workers who never have free time, and yet are in poverty, give them from financial assistance.  And have a special mobile ID creation van so they can get IDs.

There, problem solved.


That sounds expensive.  You're okay with raising your taxes - possibly significantly - for this?

Arizona uses all-paper ballots, with hand audits of mail-in batches chosen at random, and of precincts chosen by members of all major parties.  (Which, Arizona being Arizona, is the Democrats, the Republicans, and the Libertarians.)

Those audits showed absolutely no problems.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
questions about whether Florida-based Cyber Ninjas is the appropriate company to lead the audit. The company's CEO has repeatedly promoted baseless conspiracy theories that the election was rigged.

Welcome to Apex Stupid.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kazrak: AmbassadorBooze: What is the most transparent and verifiable way of voting?  What does the UN say is the gold standard?  And can the gold standard be improved upon?  Whatever the new platinum standard is, let's just do that so that nobody can ever complain again.  And there will be no doubt that the winner won, even by the insanos, since it will be the best, but even better.

Let's have fully open source software.  Paper ballots with paper trails.  Yearly verification of identity and residence, with finger printing, voice printing, anal prints, and DNA sampling.  All free to the voter.  Free easy to get ID, but make the ID mandatory.  Mandate that everybody in the country attend a session teaching them where IDs can be had.  With special one one one sessions for people who literally work 24 hours a day 7 days a week and cannot attend a session.  And for the super workers who never have free time, and yet are in poverty, give them from financial assistance.  And have a special mobile ID creation van so they can get IDs.

There, problem solved.

That sounds expensive.  You're okay with raising your taxes - possibly significantly - for this?

Arizona uses all-paper ballots, with hand audits of mail-in batches chosen at random, and of precincts chosen by members of all major parties.  (Which, Arizona being Arizona, is the Democrats, the Republicans, and the Libertarians.)

Those audits showed absolutely no problems.


OK.  But then the trumpers are going to day biden stole another state.  And we all know that the Trump stole the 2016 election with Russia's help.  We need to secure the electuins, fortify them, before the next trump.
 
