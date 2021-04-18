 Skip to content
(Click2Houston)   Pinto owners rejoice as firefighters use 32,000 gallons of water over four hours and have to call Tesla to extinguish one burning car   (click2houston.com) divider line
77
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gosh, how ever did that car that apparently had no one sitting in the drivers seat ever manage to hit a tree and thusly burst into flames?

The world will never know, if we're forced to look through subby's lens coated in their bullshiat.


/fark you.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought water on electrical fires was a no-no
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


for any of you with critical questions about Tesla
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Herman said authorities believe no one else was in the car and that it burst into flames immediately. He said it he believes it wasn't being driven by a human.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pinto, huh? Haven't heard that name in a while.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aren't firefighters supposed to be trained professionals?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A lithium polymer battery reacting with itself cannot really be extinguished.  The only sensible thing to do it roast marshmallows.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Pinto, huh? Haven't heard that name in a while.


In the seventies, we were a Pinto family.  We went through five, and miraculously survived.  The cars never did, however.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only tesla had instructions for that and distributed them to fire departments.  Oh, wait.  They did.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There was a person in the passenger seat of the front of the car and in the rear passenger seat of the car.

That was the fark around portion of the trip.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course they use water. Ever see just how much Lith-Ex fire extinguishers cost?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're wrong about had a great podcast about how the Pinto was unfairly maligned
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much toxic material was emitted into the atmosphere?
 
TyrantII
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chemical Fires: How do they work
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
32,000 Gallons of water or a single front bucket of sand - decisions, decisions...
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid hurts!
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: I wonder how much toxic material was emitted into the atmosphere?


Stop being silly..
ZERO EMISSIONS!!
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't carry foam on their trucks?
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No sensor in the driver's seat that makes it inoperable if no weight is detected on the seat and back? Or will safely pull the vehicle to the shoulder of the driver crawls to the back seat while the car is driving?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every burning Tesla:  Major national news!!!

Every burning gas-powered car:  Oh, another one?  Meh.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: I thought water on electrical fires was a no-no


It's not really an electrical fire. It's more like a chemical one.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A lithium polymer battery reacting with itself cannot really be extinguished.  The only sensible thing to do it roast marshmallows.


But hey, we should all be driving these because reasons.

Can't wait to see how these cars are doing after about 15-20 years of rust belt duty.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A lithium polymer battery reacting with itself cannot really be extinguished.  The only sensible thing to do it roast marshmallows.


Since were going to have increasing numbers of electrical car fires after accidents in our future, should we maybe equip firefighters with something to specifically counter it? Or is all we can do really just having a family pack of marshmallows in every fire engine?
How about sand?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: Every burning Tesla:  Major national news!!!

Every burning gas-powered car:  Oh, another one?  Meh.


"click2houston.com" isn't exactly 'national news' even if it can be accessed anywhere.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: SoundOfOneHandWanking: I thought water on electrical fires was a no-no

It's not really an electrical fire. It's more like a chemical one.


Probably still a valid question.  I believe lithium reacts with water pretty intensely and releasing a lot of heat.  That said, I suppose trying to overcome that by using an insane amount of water is probably a valid strategy in the absence of a chemical suppresion agent.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: Every burning Tesla:  Major national news!!!

Every burning gas-powered car:  Oh, another one?  Meh.


Conventional automobile fires can be put out.

Electric vehicles have a tendency to burst into flames even days later.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water on a lithium fire?  I think you are supposed to use sand...or jettison it overboard.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: gar1013: SoundOfOneHandWanking: I thought water on electrical fires was a no-no

It's not really an electrical fire. It's more like a chemical one.

Probably still a valid question.  I believe lithium reacts with water pretty intensely and releasing a lot of heat.  That said, I suppose trying to overcome that by using an insane amount of water is probably a valid strategy in the absence of a chemical suppresion agent.


I mean, the better solution would be to use hellfire missiles, but you use what you have.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TyrantII: Chemical Fires: How do they work


I work at a place that used to work on rocket engines.  We have our own fire department.  I once had a boss who told me the reason we had one was so that if some guy in a suit and tie (standard engineering work uniform from 60 years ago) comes up to the fire fighters and tells them, "do NOT spray water on that fire," they'd listen without second guessing.
 
lendrak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A lithium polymer battery reacting with itself cannot really be extinguished.  The only sensible thing to do it roast marshmallows.


This.  If there is an internal short in the battery, it's basically only going to stop when it is good and ready to do so.  Thermal runaway reaction which needs no O2 to sustain itself, and the battery casing will make sufficiently cooling of the battery extremely difficult.  And even if you do manage to get it "out", an internal short will mean it will continue to discharge and self heat until it bursts into flames again.

Beerguy: I wonder how much toxic material was emitted into the atmosphere?


Hard to say since most companies don't release the exact composition of their batteries, and that's going to be a deciding factor in what comes off in a fire.  Most of it with CO/CO2/H2O since the solvents, barrier, etc. are organics, so pretty standard products of combustion there.  You may get some NOx or NH3 depending on what's happening, but in an open atmosphere I don't think you'd see concentrations to be an immediate concern.  HF can also be produced from decomposion of LiPF6 (which is the source of Li ions in solution in many Li-ion batteries), and that's nasty nasty stuff.  Full EV like a tesla could probably release several Kg of HF over the course of a fire.  I would advise avoiding standing downwind of such a fire.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: kdawg7736: Pinto, huh? Haven't heard that name in a while.

In the seventies, we were a Pinto family.  We went through five, and miraculously survived.  The cars never did, however.


Wife's first car was a 1970 Pinto. The thing was more rust, bondo and duct tape than steel. However, it ran and had a stick. It was still running a year later when she gave it to her sister, who seized the engine.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Marcus Aurelius: A lithium polymer battery reacting with itself cannot really be extinguished.  The only sensible thing to do it roast marshmallows.

But hey, we should all be driving these because reasons.

Can't wait to see how these cars are doing after about 15-20 years of rust belt duty.


did someone claim they were salt-resistant?
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like gasoline is some kind of wonderful stuff.

Fark off, give me some electric cars.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Foxx - No One Driving
Youtube HLUGmh9gNxo
 
badplaid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Marcus Aurelius: A lithium polymer battery reacting with itself cannot really be extinguished.  The only sensible thing to do it roast marshmallows.

But hey, we should all be driving these because reasons.

Can't wait to see how these cars are doing after about 15-20 years of rust belt duty.


They already have issues with bad corrosion from voltage leaks from the electrical components and the poor choice of materials and joining methods used in critical areas. Salt makes things much worse.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: TheHighlandHowler: kdawg7736: Pinto, huh? Haven't heard that name in a while.

In the seventies, we were a Pinto family.  We went through five, and miraculously survived.  The cars never did, however.

Wife's first car was a 1970 Pinto. The thing was more rust, bondo and duct tape than steel. However, it ran and had a stick. It was still running a year later when she gave it to her sister, who seized the engine.


my dad had a Pinto in 72 or so. he left two-year-old me in the front seat while he went to do something. i released the parking break and the car rolled into a fence.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: Flowery Twats: TheHighlandHowler: kdawg7736: Pinto, huh? Haven't heard that name in a while.

In the seventies, we were a Pinto family.  We went through five, and miraculously survived.  The cars never did, however.

Wife's first car was a 1970 Pinto. The thing was more rust, bondo and duct tape than steel. However, it ran and had a stick. It was still running a year later when she gave it to her sister, who seized the engine.

my dad had a Pinto in 72 or so. he left two-year-old me in the front seat while he went to do something. i released the parking break and the car rolled into a fence.


Hmm... you survived so I presume it rolled forward into the fence.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's About To Hit A Chestnut Tree (The Simpsons)
Youtube 9Z1Hl67fNt0
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What 30,000 gallons of water might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Add 2,000 more, and the car has slight water damage in addition to the burnt parts.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 290x246]

for any of you with critical questions about Tesla


Baselessly accuses hero diver of pedophilia, immediately impregnates synthetic 12 year old.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
[jeremy_clarkson_welding_bumper.jpg]
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fano: You're wrong about had a great podcast about how the Pinto was unfairly maligned


A high school friend of mine bought a Pinto.  I told him he was going to die in it.  Two weeks later he staff fatal injuries in it.  Driver error.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Every burning Tesla:  Major national news!!!

Every burning gas-powered car:  Oh, another one?  Meh.


There's a big difference between my apartment burning down because I forgot to turn off the stove, and my apartment burning down because my stove turned on without my involvement. The second one is scarier to other people because there's ostensibly nothing someone could do to avoid that situation. In the first, you just have to be responsible and aware, but that awareness and responsibility has no effect on the second.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rear end a Pinto and you'll burn for a minute. Hit a Tesla and you can smolder all damn day.
 
badplaid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cleek: gar1013: Marcus Aurelius: A lithium polymer battery reacting with itself cannot really be extinguished.  The only sensible thing to do it roast marshmallows.

But hey, we should all be driving these because reasons.

Can't wait to see how these cars are doing after about 15-20 years of rust belt duty.

did someone claim they were salt-resistant?


They are most definitely not salt resistant. In addition, normal NaCl salt dissolves in water and then dries and forms a nearly non-conductive powder/residue. The new de-icing salts, when dried after being dissolved in water form more conductive residues since they have more affinity for water. It's a bad problem the heavy truck industry has been having for years and Tesla has too. Add in a higher propensity for voltage leaks in an electric car vs. ICE car/truck and it's a big problem for the industry.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 290x246]

for any of you with critical questions about Tesla


Keep your "submarine" away from the children, Musk rat!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Every burning Tesla:  Major national news!!!

Every burning gas-powered car:  Oh, another one?  Meh.


Fark user imageView Full Size


and there it is

/how often does a fire department have to call Ford to help them to put out a car fire?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stand back and let it burn out while protecting nearby property.
 
