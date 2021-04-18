 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits southern region of Iran close to nuclear plant. Epicentre has been detained, questioned about possible links to Mossad   (aljazeera.com) divider line
9
    More: News, Earthquake, Iran, nearby cities, Iran's southern province, landline telephone, nuclear power plant, regional city of Gonaveh, epicentre of the earthquake  
•       •       •

109 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2021 at 2:02 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Chenobryl II?
 
Suflig
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
HAARP
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
....which reminds me, I need to untangle my Christmas lights again.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Underground nuke test?
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ibetthejewsdidthis.jpg
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Israel is really steppingf up their game!
 
wxboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Underground nuke test?


5.9 would be a pretty big yield.  Iran probably hasn't progressed quite that far yet.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Israel needs to lay off the earthquake machine.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the Democrats lend Israel their earthquake machine. I heard they broke Obama's weather machine so badly, he had to go back in his time machine to take it away from them.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.