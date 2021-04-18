 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Oldest living American isn't   (kiro7.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP Quitter.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No cause of death reported. Very suspicious.
 
englaja
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good luck to our next competitor, your time starts....... a little while ago
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rather die at 70 before my body completely betrays me than at 105 when im a husk in bed
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She held the title for about 18 months.  Not too bad.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Quality of life matters a lot when getting that old. There's "I still feel like dancing" old, and then there's "when will this suffering end?" old.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's like the position is cursed or something.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: No cause of death reported. Very suspicious.


files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She he or she is, just not the same one that was earlier.
 
