(Tastefully Offensive)   So much right ...yet even more wrong
25
posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2021 at 12:14 PM



25 Comments     (+0 »)
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Right:  Tramp Stamp
Wrong:  *shivers*  Everything else
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have left the misspelling of wrong, admin.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tastefullyoffensive.comView Full Size

blog.lootcrate.comView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Am I on crazy pills or should that be ATGBE?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: I would have left the misspelling of wrong, admin.


it was ententional, I assure you.


/subby
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got kind of a chuckle out of this one:

tastefullyoffensive.comView Full Size
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck your Best of Reddit article.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tastefullyoffensive.comView Full Size


Awful? I'd sit in the hell out of that.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need this hanging on my front porch. Seriously, I would absolutely buy this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: I need this hanging on my front porch. Seriously, I would absolutely buy this:
[Fark user image 425x536]


https://www.instructables.com/3D-Prin​t​ed-Stained-Glass-Effect-Suncatchers/

I'm totally going to make some.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: [tastefullyoffensive.com image 600x600]

Awful? I'd sit in the hell out of that.


I saw that on wish the other day. I'd wager it doesn't actually look like that.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
#16 needs some lipstick.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I loved a lot of that. The Lenin/Micky statue. The parrot toilet. The cheese keyboard. Well, not really a lot.
 
DougalJacobs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm no huge fan of reddit but isn't this basically copying from /r/ATBGE and then throwing up their own monetization on it?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby should be banned from the internet..... for life
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kinda liked this one, but it would be hard talking to somebody with one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I had a friend at school who would refer to a particular overgrown 70s home decoration - smoked glass, onyx, gilt and chrome - as "suburban Jewish". Since he was indeed suburban Jewish (some of my best friends ...) I imagined that he knew what he was talking about, and indeed that's how his house was.
 
orbister
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I want this:

tastefullyoffensive.comView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
tastefullyoffensive.comView Full Size

Toilet Demon and his twin are here to eat your crap and your soul at the same time!
Imagine potty training a child on this monstrosity.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The yardstick tattoo actually seems bizarrely practical.
 
egomann
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: [tastefullyoffensive.com image 600x600]

Awful? I'd sit in the hell out of that.


PENNEXECUTIVECHAIRS Genuine Leather Executive Chair | Wayfair
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

apoptotic: The yardstick tattoo actually seems bizarrely practical.


I know a ton of people who will look at that and seriously consider it.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with people? I mean, who crochets mold onto a vintage handbag? Who thinks this shiat up? I'm going back to bed.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I couldn't look away. The yardstick tattoo would work better with zero at the top, then you could measure....other things.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is pure genius.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

