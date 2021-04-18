 Skip to content
 
(Wikipedia)   79 years ago 80 men with balls bigger than the aircraft they flew in did two things that had never been done before, flying Army bombers from an aircraft carrier, & attacking the home islands of Japan. They're all gone now but the memory lives on   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
    Doolittle Raid, B-25B Mitchell, Japanese capital Tokyo, Lieutenant Colonel James Doolittle, U.S. Army Air Forces, air raid, Tokyo Raid  
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Doolittle initially believed that the loss of all his aircraft would lead to his court-martial, but he instead received the Medal of Honor and was promoted two ranks to brigadier general."

That must have come as quite the surprise.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I wonder if they had still waited and launched 170 miles closer if the planes might have had just enough fuel to make it to landing.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doolittle Raiders Final Toast
Youtube SDKPYpkU5Cg
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always marvelled at the sight of fairly large bombers taking off from the deck of a WWII aircraft carrier.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Probably. The risk to the carriers was too great, though.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Maybe, however after being reported by the fishing boat pickets, the point was rather moot as they had to launch & haul ass out of there.

From TFA, 12 of the 16 planes crashed in China (3 ditched at sea, one to Russia).

Also from TFA "If Claire Lee Chennault had been informed of the mission specifics, the outcome might have been very much better for the Americans. Chennault had built an effective air surveillance net in China that would have been extremely helpful in bringing the planes in for safe landings. The lack of visible beacons in the dark forced them to bail out.[52]
Chinese airfield crews recounted that due to the unexpectedly early arrivals of the B-25s, homing beacon and runway torch lights were not on for fear of possible Japanese airstrikes as happened before."

One has to wonder how many of the 12 could have landed, refueled, & taken off again towards morning. 6-8?  Not that it would have really mattered all 'that' much, but it would have really confused Japanese intelligence gathering even more than they were already confused as to what happened.

Brave men indeed.  Amazing really that so many survived what I'm sure most considered a suicide mission.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Men With Aircraft Sized Balls is the name of my Men Without Hats cover band.
 
