 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKBW Buffalo)   It's a day ending in 'y'. Time for another shooting   (wkbw.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Police, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, Kenosha County, Wisconsin, Emergency push notifications, Mobile phone, Sheriff Beth, Kenosha, Wisconsin, Constable  
•       •       •

144 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2021 at 11:05 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just a reminder this doesn't just happen every week, it happens multiple times a day.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_​o​f_mass_shootings_in_the_United_States_​in_2021
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We're well on our way to a record year of gun deaths.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: We're well on our way to a record year of gun deaths.


Can't stab or bludgeon someone and safely socially distance. So our murderers are more dependent on guns than ever.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: We're well on our way to a record year of gun deaths.


Gotta make up for lost time.
 
eagles95
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Surprised it doesn't happen more often at Wisconsin bars. I grew up around rural bars and later around bars in Green Bay and the Fox Valley and the loudmouth of any bar always had a gun in their truck

/from Wisconsin
//my liver never recovered
///Drink Wisconsinably
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wonder how many are Trumpies upset that Donny isn't Pres. anymore.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why should I stop smoking again?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.